Sunrate and Netstorming Partner to Expand Payment Options for Global Travel Businesses

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrate, the global payment and treasury management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Netstorming, a leading travel technology and software development company, at World Travel Market London 2026. The partnership will make Sunrate Cards available through Netstorming's network, giving travel businesses greater choice and flexibility in managing B2B travel payments.

"Sunrate has established a strong presence in global travel payments and continues to evolve alongside the industry. As future technologies reshape how travel businesses operate, we see opportunities to enable more intelligent and seamless payment experiences, with next-generation capabilities such as our recently launched Agentic Card reflecting this ambition," said Paul Meng, Co-founder and CEO of Sunrate. "Our partnership with Netstorming brings payment innovation closer to the technology powering global travel, supporting our vision for the future of travel payments."

Through the partnership, Sunrate Cards will be added to Netstorming's portfolio of payment options, enabling eligible travel businesses to use Sunrate Cards for supplier and other business payments. Designed for businesses operating across borders, Sunrate Cards provide greater control over payment flows through configurable spending parameters, enhanced security controls and real-time transaction visibility.

Sunrate Cards support settlement in more than 16 currencies, helping travel companies manage payments across different markets and currency zones while reducing the operational complexity associated with traditional payment methods.

"Travel is one of the world's most interconnected industries, and its payment infrastructure must keep pace. Our partnership with Netstorming combines its deep travel technology expertise and network with Sunrate's global payment capabilities, giving travel businesses another efficient way to manage supplier payments," said Paul Batchelor, Head of Business Development, Europe at Sunrate. "We look forward to making B2B travel payments simpler, more flexible and more scalable."

"Our network is the heart of our business. We believe that Sunrate's solutions will provide our customers with greater flexibility expanding distribution opportunities. Together, our technology at Netstorming and Sunrate's payment infrastructure will help drive stronger B2B connectivity and create new opportunities across the global tourism market," said Nicola Rizzardini, CEO and Co-founder at Netstorming.

The partnership further strengthens Sunrate's presence across the global travel technology ecosystem. Sunrate works with leading travel technology and payment platforms, enabling travel businesses to access capabilities spanning card issuance, international payments, global collection, global acquiring and treasury solutions.

About Sunrate

Sunrate is a leading global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2016, Sunrate has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge infrastructure, global network, and unified solutions.

Sunrate operates through offices across key markets, including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and London. The company partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, J.P. Morgan. Sunrate is also the principal member of Mastercard and Visa. To learn more about Sunrate, visit https://www.sunrate.com/.

About Netstorming

Netstorming is an Italian tech company specializing in the development of software solutions for the tourism industry. Founded in 2004, the company works with international tour operators, travel agencies and DMCs. Over the years, strong partnerships with major Italian and international operators, combined with a highly skilled team constantly updated on travel market trends and IT innovation, have positioned the company as a reference in travel technology.

Netstorming offers its core products and a wide range of technology services to the global tourism market. The company believes continuous innovation is key to delivering high performance tools that meet clients' needs, working closely with partners to develop customized solutions that streamline operations and boost productivity.

Main products:

TOWeRS - B2B online booking system

BRIDGE - Centralized API/XML hotel integration solution

MIDA - Online accounting management system

More information: https://www.netstorming.net/

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