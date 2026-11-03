DJ Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist (C024) Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 173.3131 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2991067 CODE: C024 ISIN: LU2572256XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572256XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: C024 LEI Code: 213800KGW1MGTSFAP488 Sequence No.: 448438 EQS News ID: 2427416 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 04:05 ET (09:05 GMT)