Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), a cannabis commerce and international distribution platform, today issued a progress report on Hero Dispatch (herodispatch.com), the Company's medical cannabis program for Canadian Veterans, and highlighted the continued expansion of its strategic partner network supporting Veteran patient access.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Hero Dispatch serves Canadian Veterans eligible for medical cannabis reimbursement through Veterans Affairs Canada ("VAC"). Key highlights include:

Veteran growth: Over 1,100 active medical registrations ("Registered Veterans") as of November 1, 2026, up from 103 as of January 1, 2026 (an increase of approximately 968%).

Over 1,100 active medical registrations ("Registered Veterans") as of November 1, 2026, up from 103 as of January 1, 2026 (an increase of approximately 968%). Reimbursement run-rate: Current run-rate approximately $6.0 million annualized, compared to $675,000 for full-year 2025 (an increase of approximately 789%).

Current run-rate approximately $6.0 million annualized, compared to $675,000 for full-year 2025 (an increase of approximately 789%). Patient economics & engagement: An 89% customer retention rate and approximately $6,000 in average annual insured reimbursement per Registered Veteran.

An 89% customer retention rate and approximately $6,000 in average annual insured reimbursement per Registered Veteran. Patient outreach: Serving Canada's Veteran population, estimated by VAC at over 600,000 individuals in 2021 1 . To support its outreach efforts, the Company recently added a second fully bilingual sales agent to its team. The new agent will help expand sales outreach and client care services.

Serving Canada's Veteran population, estimated by VAC at over 600,000 individuals in 2021 . To support its outreach efforts, the Company recently added a second fully bilingual sales agent to its team. The new agent will help expand sales outreach and client care services. Growth outlook: The Company is working toward a goal of reaching approximately 3,000 Registered Veterans by the end of 2027, which, if achieved, could support an annualized gross sales run rate of approximately $18 million.

Government-supported insurance programs have historically funded a substantial portion of medical cannabis access for Veterans. Total reimbursements under VAC programs-administered through Medavie Blue Cross-reached $244.6 million in 2025 and $191.7 million in 2024, representing a current annual run-rate of approximately $230-$245 million2. Recent reporting indicates that more than 31,000 Veterans currently participate in the program³, reflecting the meaningful scale of this channel.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6253/322225_7f32c3c4a47abb2b_001full.jpg

NEW CLINIC NETWORK AGREEMENT

Herbal Dispatch continues to expand its Canadian healthcare network. The Company recently partnered with a multi-location medical practice with more than 20 physicians and specialists (the "Clinic"). The partnership gives Herbal Dispatch clients a single, coordinated path to medical cannabis care.

Under the agreement, the Clinic will support the Company's Veteran clients through each stage of the process:

Medical authorizations: consultations with qualified physicians and specialists to assess eligibility for medical cannabis.

consultations with qualified physicians and specialists to assess eligibility for medical cannabis. Benefits onboarding: help with paperwork and approvals so Veterans can access the coverage they are entitled to.

help with paperwork and approvals so Veterans can access the coverage they are entitled to. Direct billing: streamlined billing through VAC and Medavie Blue Cross, which reduces or removes out-of-pocket costs and reimbursement delays.

The partnership extends Herbal Dispatch's patient reach and strengthens its domestic medical channel.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Veterans represent the fastest-growing segment of our business, and we are building our Hero Dispatch platform to serve them effectively over the long term," said Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch. "This new clinic agreement expands access points for Veterans to discover and join our program, while we continue investing in the team and systems required to meet strong patient demand."

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) is a Canadian cannabis commerce and international distribution company supported by proprietary brands, strategic partnerships, and digital infrastructure. It operates through three channels: provincial wholesale and retail distribution, direct-to-consumer and medical platforms (including the Hero Dispatch program for Canadian Veterans), and global medical cannabis exports.

Sources:

1 https://www12.statcan.gc.ca/census-recensement/2021/ref/98-20-0002/982000022021001-eng.cfm

2 https://www.veterans.gc.ca/en/about-vac/reports-policies-and-legislation/departmental-reports/ cannabis-medical-purposes

3 https://www.veterans.gc.ca/en/contact-us/help/faqs/cannabis-medical-purposes-revised- reimbursement-policy

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will" and similar expressions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company or a third party expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable.

Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release and the key assumptions and risk factors involved in such statements include, but are not limited to, maintaining an 89% customer retention rate and average annual insured reimbursement of $6,000 per registered veteran, the Company's goal of reaching 3,000 registered veterans by the end of 2027, and maintaining and growing the Company's current run rate gross sales of approximately $6.0 million from registered veterans. The achievement of these targets in the future is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the success of the Company's current and future marketing efforts to register veterans as clients, industry competition, and future customer demand for the Company's products, among others.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322225