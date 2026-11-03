The rapid deployment of data centers is placing substantial new loads on electricity systems that, in many cases, are not expanding at the same pace. An analysis published by Ember in October 2026 examines the extent to which data centers can provide grid flexibility through two mechanisms: shifting computing workloads and using behind-the-meter generation or storage. The study covers nine markets across the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia, with particular relevance to Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Ireland faces one of the largest impacts on electricity demand Data centers ...

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