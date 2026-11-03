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PR Newswire
03.11.2026 11:18 Uhr
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BOC Products & Services AG: BOC Group Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools 2026

BOC Group Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group, a global provider of enterprise modeling software, has once again been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools¹. This marks the company's sixth consecutive recognition and underscores the continued momentum of ADOIT EA suite as organizations navigating AI-driven transformation.

ADOIT helps architecture teams turn static documentation into a living, connected repository that supports real decision-making. Guided workspaces and simple forms make architecture data easier to contribute, review and use across the organization - freeing specialists to focus on higher-value work rather than data entry.

A key part of this evolution is AI embedded directly into everyday architecture work. ADOIT helps teams interact with architecture knowledge in natural language, identify dependencies and technology risks, and move faster from enterprise data to actionable insight - while keeping trusted architecture context at the center.

"Being recognized as a Leader for six consecutive years is something we are incredibly proud of," says Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager. "As AI reshapes the enterprise, organizations need a clear understanding of their technology, dependencies and the impact of change. Our focus with ADOIT is to give architects that context - and the tools to turn it into confident action."

More information about BOC Group and ADOIT is available on the ADOIT website.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, Austin Steinmetz, Rowan Wakeford, Rhyan Light, October 13, 2026.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets Enterprise Modelling Software for BPM, EA, and GRC, helping organizations manage complexity and transformation in the digital era. Its interconnected and adaptable tools integrate with a wide range of ecosystem applications.

ADOIT customers include Allianz, Dubai Airports, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, PostFinance, NielsenIQ and many others.

Contact

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH
Michael Kamberov
Global Market Development Manager
+43-1-905 10 71-0

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boc-group-named-a-leader-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-architecture-tools-2026-302927683.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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