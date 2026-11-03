Yum China Holdings, Inc.: Yum China Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Grew Revenue 8%, Operating Profit 13% and Diluted EPS 20%

15th Consecutive Quarter of Same-Store Transaction Growth; Year-over-Year Expansion in Both Restaurant and OP Margins

Achieved Record Net New Store Openings in the First Nine Months, Raising 2026 Full-Year Target to Over 2,400

On Track to Return $1.5 Billion to Shareholders in 2026, ~10% of Current Market Capitalization

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter Highlights

Total system sales grew 3% year over year ("YoY"), excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X").

grew 3% year over year ("YoY"), excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X"). Same-store sales reached 97% of the prior year's level. Same-store transactions grew 3% YoY, the 15 th consecutive quarter of growth.

reached 97% of the prior year's level. Same-store transactions grew 3% YoY, the 15 consecutive quarter of growth. Total revenues increased 8% YoY to $3.5 billion, or a 2% increase excluding F/X.

increased 8% YoY to $3.5 billion, or a 2% increase excluding F/X. Opened 692 net new stores , a quarterly record high, with 44% opened by franchisees. As of September 30, 2026, total store count reached 19,989, with 19% of stores operated by franchisees.

, a quarterly record high, with 44% opened by franchisees. As of September 30, 2026, total store count reached 19,989, with 19% of stores operated by franchisees. Operating profit grew 13% YoY to $451 million. Core operating profit grew 6% YoY.

grew 13% YoY to $451 million. grew 6% YoY. OP margin was 13.0%, an increase of 50 basis points YoY, the 10 th consecutive quarter of OP margin expansion.

was 13.0%, an increase of 50 basis points YoY, the 10 consecutive quarter of OP margin expansion. Restaurant margin was 17.8%, an increase of 50 basis points YoY, supported by streamlined operations and favorable commodity prices, which more than offset the impact of value-for-money offerings, sales deleveraging and increased rider cost from a higher delivery mix. Pizza Hut license fee savings also contributed to margin expansion.

was 17.8%, an increase of 50 basis points YoY, supported by streamlined operations and favorable commodity prices, which more than offset the impact of value-for-money offerings, sales deleveraging and increased rider cost from a higher delivery mix. Pizza Hut license fee savings also contributed to margin expansion. Diluted EPS increased 20% YoY to $0.91, or up 12% excluding F/X, and up 8% further excluding the impact (1) of mark-to-market equity investments.

increased 20% YoY to $0.91, or up 12% excluding F/X, and up 8% further excluding the impact of mark-to-market equity investments. Returned $362 million to shareholders in the third quarter through $263 million in share repurchases and $99 million in cash dividends . In the first nine months of 2026, the Company returned $1,080 million to shareholders.

and $99 million in . In the first nine months of 2026, the Company returned $1,080 million to shareholders. Delivery sales grew 7% YoY. Delivery contributed approximately 54% of total Company sales, up from 51% in the same quarter last year and the same as the prior quarter.

grew 7% YoY. Delivery contributed approximately 54% of total Company sales, up from 51% in the same quarter last year and the same as the prior quarter. Active Members of KFC or Pizza Hut, defined as those who transacted in the past 12 months, exceeded 278 million, representing a 6% YoY increase.

of KFC or Pizza Hut, defined as those who transacted in the past 12 months, exceeded 278 million, representing a 6% YoY increase. Completed the acquisition of the Pizza Hut brand in Mainland China on August 7, 2026.

CEO Comments

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "We delivered year-over-year growth in system sales, operating profit and OP margin for the 10th consecutive quarter, despite a dynamic operating environment. Importantly, our diluted EPS has grown by double digits year-to-date and in each of the past three years, excluding the impact of mark-to-market equity investments and foreign exchange. These results demonstrate the resilience of our business model, disciplined execution, and our commitment to delivering sustainable value to shareholders. Same-store sales faced pressure from tough comparisons against last year's delivery platform subsidies and adverse weather in August. We captured incremental demand across a broader range of consumption occasions such as smaller orders and solo dining, and grew same-store transactions for the 15th consecutive quarter. To pursue significant opportunities in China, we accelerated store openings across Company-owned and franchise stores, leveraging our tailored store formats and menus and keeping us on track to surpass 20,500 stores this year."

Wat continued, "We continue to build our brand and attract more customers to our stores through compelling in-store-only offers and experience, and greater takeaway convenience. Dine-in and takeaway performance improved sequentially, bucking the previous trend. Meanwhile, our side-by-side modules, which target new occasions and drive incremental sales and profit, maintained strong momentum and hit key milestones. KCOFFEE cafes crossed 4,000 locations, KPRO exceeded 700 locations, and Pizza Hut's Burger Bar surpassed 300 locations. We are also expanding car-side pickup to drive takeaway, now covering over 9,000 KFC locations. As for our core menu, we continue to innovate around hero products to drive repeat purchases and attract new customers. Together, these growth drivers reinforce our confidence in sustainable growth. Looking ahead, on a three-year basis, we remain committed to the growth algorithm we outlined at our Investor Day."

(1) Refers to a 6-cent favorable F/X impact in this quarter and a mark-to-market loss of 2 cents in the third quarter of 2025.

Key Financial Results



Third Quarter



Year to Date Ended 9/30









%/ppts Change











%/ppts Change

2026

2025

Reported

Ex F/X



2026

2025

Reported

Ex F/X System Sales Growth (2) (3)

1

NM

NM



(1)

1

NM

NM Operating Profit ($mn) 451

400

+13

+6



1,246

1,103

+13

+6 Adjusted Operating Profit (3) ($mn) 451

400

+13

+6



1,246

1,103

+13

+6 Core Operating Profit (3) (4) ($mn) 423

400

NM

+6



1,174

1,103

NM

+6 OP Margin (5) (%) 13.0

12.5

+0.5

+0.4



12.6

12.3

+0.3

+0.3 Core OP Margin (3) (6) (%) 12.9

12.5

NM

+0.4



12.6

12.3

NM

+0.3 Net Income ($mn) 311

282

+10

+3



864

789

+10

+3 Adjusted Net Income (3) ($mn) 311

282

+10

+3



864

789

+10

+3 Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share ($) 0.91

0.76

+20

+12



2.48

2.11

+18

+11 Adjusted Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share (3) ($) 0.91

0.76

+20

+12



2.48

2.11

+18

+11



































(2) System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. (3) See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. (4) Core operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for special items, further excluding items affecting comparability and the impact of F/X. The Company uses core operating profit for the purposes of evaluating the performance of its core operations. Current period amounts are derived by translating results at average exchange rates of the prior year period. (5) OP margin refers to operating profit as a percentage of total revenues. (6) Core OP margin refers to core operating profit as a percentage of total revenues excluding F/X. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Capital Returns to Shareholders

The Company is on track to return $1.5 billion each year from 2024 to 2026, which is annually around 10% of Yum China's market capitalization as of October 30, 2026.

In the first nine months of 2026, the Company returned $1,080 million in capital to shareholders through $778 million in share repurchases and $302 million in cash dividends.

In November 2026, Yum China's board of directors (the "Board") increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by $1 billion. With the increased authorization, approximately $1.3 billion remained available for future share repurchases.

The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable on December 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2026.

Starting in 2027, the Company plans to return approximately 100% of annual free cash flow after subsidiaries' dividend payments to non-controlling interests. This is anticipated to translate into an average annual return of approximately $900 million to over $1 billion in 2027 and 2028, and to exceed $1 billion in 2028.

KFC



Third Quarter Year to Date Ended 9/30









%/ppts Change







%/ppts Change

2026

2025

Reported

Ex F/X 2026

2025

Reported

Ex F/X Restaurants 14,307

12,640

+13

NM 14,307

12,640

+13

NM System Sales Growth (%) 3

5

NM

NM 5

5

NM

NM Same-Store Sales Growth (%) (3)

2

NM

NM Even

1

NM

NM Total Revenues ($mn) 2,597

2,404

+8

+2 7,388

6,746

+10

+3 Operating Profit ($mn) 425

384

+10

+4 1,174

1,062

+10

+4 Core Operating Profit ($mn) 400

384

NM

+4 1,109

1,062

NM

+4 OP Margin (%) 16.3

16.0

+0.3

+0.3 15.9

15.8

+0.1

+0.1 Restaurant Margin (%) 18.6

18.5

+0.1

+0.1 18.3

18.4

(0.1)

(0.1)

System sales for KFC grew 3% YoY. Same-store sales reached 97% of the prior year's level. Same-store transactions grew 3% YoY, driven in part by incremental smaller orders from new customer segments and occasions such as KCOFFEE and KPRO. Ticket average was 5% lower YoY.

Delivery sales grew 7% YoY, contributing approximately 54% of KFC's Company sales, up from 51% in the same quarter last year and the same as the prior quarter.

KFC opened 518 net new stores during the quarter, including 269 opened by franchisees, representing 52% of net new store openings. Total store count reached 14,307 as of September 30, 2026, with 18% of stores operated by franchisees.

Operating profit grew 10% YoY to $425 million, a record third-quarter level. Core operating profit increased 4% YoY.

OP margin was 16.3%, an increase of 30 basis points YoY.

Restaurant margin was 18.6%, an increase of 10 basis points YoY, primarily due to streamlined operations and favorable commodity prices, partially offset by the impact of value-for-money offerings, sales deleveraging, and increased rider cost resulting from a higher delivery mix.

Pizza Hut



Third Quarter Year to Date Ended 9/30









%/ppts Change







%/ppts Change

2026

2025

Reported

Ex F/X 2026

2025

Reported

Ex F/X Restaurants 4,740

4,022

+18

NM 4,740

4,022

+18

NM System Sales Growth (%) 1

4

NM

NM 4

3

NM

NM Same-Store Sales Growth (%) (3)

1

NM

NM (1)

1

NM

NM Total Revenues ($mn) 665

635

+5

(1) 1,913

1,784

+7

+1 Operating Profit ($mn) 73

57

+29

+21 195

163

+20

+13 Core Operating Profit ($mn) 69

57

NM

+21 184

163

NM

+13 OP Margin (%) 11.0

8.9

+2.1

+2.0 10.2

9.1

+1.1

+1.1 Restaurant Margin (%) 15.3

13.4

+1.9

+1.9 14.4

13.7

+0.7

+0.7

System sales for Pizza Hut grew 1% YoY. Same-store sales reached 97% of the prior year's level. Same-store transactions grew 5% YoY, marking the 15 th consecutive quarter of growth. In line with Pizza Hut's mass-market strategy, ticket average moved closer to the target range, primarily driven by value-for-money offerings and incremental smaller orders such as those from solo diners.

consecutive quarter of growth. In line with Pizza Hut's mass-market strategy, ticket average moved closer to the target range, primarily driven by value-for-money offerings and incremental smaller orders such as those from solo diners. Delivery sales grew 8% YoY, contributing approximately 53% of Pizza Hut's Company sales, up from 48% in the same quarter last year and slightly up from 52% in the prior quarter.

Pizza Hut opened 191 net new stores during the quarter, including 91 opened by franchisees, representing 48% of net new store openings. Total store count reached 4,740 as of September 30, 2026, with 13% of stores operated by franchisees.

Operating profit grew 29% YoY to $73 million. Core operating profit increased 21% YoY.

OP margin was 11.0%, expanding 210 bps YoY, supported by savings from Pizza Hut license fees previously payable to Yum! Brands.

Restaurant margin was 15.3%, an increase of 190 basis points YoY, primarily due to streamlined operations, automation, savings from Pizza Hut license fees and favorable commodity prices, partially offset by the impact of value-for-money offerings, increased costs associated with a higher delivery sales mix and sales deleveraging.

2026 Outlook

The Company targets:

Total stores of over 20,500, or more than 2,400 net new stores.

40-50% franchise mix of net new stores for both KFC and Pizza Hut.

Capital expenditures of approximately $600 million to $700 million.

$1.5 billion capital return to shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Measures

Reported GAAP results include items that are excluded from non-GAAP measures. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" and "Segment Results" within this release for non-GAAP reconciliation details.

Conference Call

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, November 3, 2026).

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dtz2kvag .

To join by phone, please register in advance through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN.

Pre-registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1c9a9b8fd5294f0fa2f25e5677810699

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the event and will remain accessible until November 2, 2027. Earnings release and accompanying slides will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com .

For important news and information regarding Yum China, including our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, visit Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com. Yum China uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements relating to our projected capital returns for 2026, 2027, and 2028 and those set forth under the section titled "2026 Outlook." We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook," "commit" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future strategies, growth, business plans, investments, store openings, net new stores, franchise mix of net new stores, capital expenditures, capital returns, dividend and share repurchase plans, CAGR for system sales, operating profit and EPS, earnings, performance and returns, anticipated effects of population and macroeconomic trends, execution of the Company's RGM 3.0 strategy, the anticipated effects of our innovation, digital and delivery capabilities and investments on growth and beliefs regarding the long-term drivers of Yum China's business. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether we are able to achieve development goals at the times and in the amounts currently anticipated, if at all, the success of our marketing campaigns and product innovation, our ability to maintain food safety and quality control systems, changes in public health conditions, our ability to control costs and expenses, including tax costs, as well as changes in political, economic, trade relations, regulatory conditions in China and the U.S., and those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our plan of capital returns to shareholders is based on current expectations, which may change based on market conditions, capital needs or otherwise. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the caption "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company operates over 19,000 restaurants under six brands across over 2,800 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. The Pizza Hut brand in Mainland China is owned by Yum China. In addition, Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



Tel: +86 21 2407 7556 [email protected] Media Contact:



Tel: +86 21 2407 3824 [email protected]

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change



9/30/2026

9/30/2025

B/(W)

9/30/2026

9/30/2025

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 3,214

$ 2,998

7



$ 9,171

$ 8,412

9

Franchise fees and income

32

28

17



91

79

16

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

183

140

30



494

376

31

Other revenues

48

40

19



130

107

21

Total revenues

3,477

3,206

8



9,886

8,974

10

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

1,011

939

(8)



2,892

2,623

(10)

Payroll and employee benefits

851

785

(9)



2,468

2,216

(11)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

778

755

(3)



2,215

2,112

(5)

Company restaurant expenses

2,640

2,479

(7)



7,575

6,951

(9)

General and administrative expenses

155

143

(8)



431

412

(5)

Franchise expenses

13

11

(9)



37

32

(15)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

172

134

(28)



470

361

(30)

Other operating costs and expenses

42

35

(19)



111

94

(19)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

4

4

(20)



16

22

23

Other income, net

-

-

NM



-

(1)

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

3,026

2,806

(8)



8,640

7,871

(10)

Operating Profit

451

400

13



1,246

1,103

13

Interest income, net

7

23

(70)



35

74

(55)

Investment gain (loss)

5

(10)

NM



(12)

(25)

52

Income Before Income Taxes and

Equity in Net Earnings (Losses) from

Equity Method Investments

463

413

12



1,269

1,152

10

Income tax provision

(130)

(114)

(14)



(345)

(313)

(10)

Equity in net earnings (losses) from

equity method investments

2

6

(64)



6

12

(41)

Net income - including noncontrolling interests

335

305

10



930

851

9

Net income - noncontrolling interests

24

23

(3)



66

62

(5)

Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 311

$ 282

10



$ 864

$ 789

10

Effective tax rate

28.2 %

27.6 %

(0.6) ppts.

27.2 %

27.2 %

- ppts.





























Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.91

$ 0.76







$ 2.49

$ 2.12





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

342

368







347

372



































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.91

$ 0.76







$ 2.48

$ 2.11





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

343

369







348

374































































































OP margin

13.0 %

12.5 %

0.5 ppts.

12.6 %

12.3 %

0.3 ppts.





























Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %







100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

31.5

31.3

(0.2) ppts.

31.5

31.2

(0.3) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

26.5

26.2

(0.3) ppts.

26.9

26.3

(0.6) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

24.2

25.2

1.0 ppts.

24.2

25.1

0.9 ppts. Restaurant margin

17.8 %

17.3 %

0.5 ppts.

17.4 %

17.4 %

- ppts.



























































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change



9/30/2026

9/30/2025

B/(W)

9/30/2026

9/30/2025

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 2,547

$ 2,363

8



$ 7,251

$ 6,630

9

Franchise fees and income

26

22

20



73

62

20

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

23

18

26



61

51

20

Other revenues

1

1

4



3

3

(1)

Total revenues

2,597

2,404

8



7,388

6,746

10

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

783

725

(8)



2,239

2,041

(10)

Payroll and employee benefits

673

616

(9)



1,946

1,726

(13)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

618

586

(5)



1,741

1,641

(6)

Company restaurant expenses

2,074

1,927

(8)



5,926

5,408

(10)

General and administrative expenses

66

66

(1)



194

186

(4)

Franchise expenses

12

9

(18)



33

28

(18)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

17

15

(11)



47

44

(7)

Other operating costs and expenses

-

1

64



1

3

60

Closures and impairment expenses, net

3

2

(67)



13

15

14

Total costs and expenses, net

2,172

2,020

(8)



6,214

5,684

(9)

Operating Profit

$ 425

$ 384

10



$ 1,174

$ 1,062

10

OP margin

16.3 %

16.0 %

0.3 ppts.

15.9 %

15.8 %

0.1 ppts.





























Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %







100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

30.7

30.7

- ppts.

30.9

30.8

(0.1) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

26.4

26.1

(0.3) ppts.

26.8

26.0

(0.8) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

24.3

24.7

0.4 ppts.

24.0

24.8

0.8 ppts. Restaurant margin

18.6 %

18.5 %

0.1 ppts.

18.3 %

18.4 %

(0.1) ppts.



























































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Pizza Hut Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change



9/30/2026

9/30/2025

B/(W)

9/30/2026

9/30/2025

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 654

$ 624

5



$ 1,885

$ 1,753

8

Franchise fees and income

4

3

37



10

7

39

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

3

2

61



8

5

50

Other revenues

4

6

(38)



10

19

(47)

Total revenues

665

635

5



1,913

1,784

7

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

224

210

(7)



641

573

(12)

Payroll and employee benefits

176

166

(6)



515

483

(6)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

154

164

6



457

456

-

Company restaurant expenses

554

540

(3)



1,613

1,512

(7)

General and administrative expenses

31

27

(10)



85

79

(7)

Franchise expenses

-

1

38



3

3

(9)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

2

2

(36)



6

5

(29)

Other operating costs and expenses

4

6

41



9

17

49

Closures and impairment expenses, net

1

2

34



2

5

48

Total costs and expenses, net

592

578

(2)



1,718

1,621

(6)

Operating Profit

$ 73

$ 57

29



$ 195

$ 163

20

OP margin

11.0 %

8.9 %

2.1 ppts.

10.2 %

9.1 %

1.1 ppts.





























Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %







100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

34.3

33.7

(0.6) ppts.

34.0

32.7

(1.3) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

26.9

26.7

(0.2) ppts.

27.3

27.6

0.3 ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

23.5

26.2

2.7 ppts.

24.3

26.0

1.7 ppts. Restaurant margin

15.3 %

13.4 %

1.9 ppts.

14.4 %

13.7 %

0.7 ppts.



























































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million)













9/30/2026

12/31/2025



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 535

$ 506 Short-term investments

1,132

878 Accounts receivable, net

117

95 Inventories, net

434

438 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

390

440 Total Current Assets

2,608

2,357 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,660

2,543 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,072

2,189 Goodwill

2,046

1,963 Intangible assets, net

1,416

148 Long-term bank deposits and notes

670

678 Equity investments

390

387 Deferred income tax assets

166

156 Other assets

379

362 Total Assets

12,407

10,783









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

2,234

2,127 Short-term borrowings

1,549

30 Income taxes payable

135

89 Total Current Liabilities

3,918

2,246 Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,709

1,823 Non-current finance lease liabilities

47

51 Deferred income tax liabilities

468

406 Other liabilities

169

158 Total Liabilities

6,311

4,684









Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest

-

-









Equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 339 million shares

and 355 million shares issued at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively;

339 million shares and 354 million shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31,

2025, respectively.

3

4 Treasury stock

(14)

(28) Additional paid-in capital

3,643

3,796 Retained earnings

1,707

1,764 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

22

(157) Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

5,361

5,379 Noncontrolling interests

735

720 Total Equity

6,096

6,099 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity

$ 12,407

$ 10,783

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in US$ million) (unaudited)



















Year to Date Ended





9/30/2026



9/30/2025 Cash Flows - Operating Activities











Net income - including noncontrolling interests



$ 930



$ 851 Depreciation and amortization



358



333 Non-cash operating lease cost



314



299 Closures and impairment expenses



16



22 Investment loss



12



25 Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments



(6)



(12) Distributions of income received from equity method investments



11



9 Deferred income taxes



(6)



(10) Share-based compensation expense



33



32 Changes in accounts receivable



(19)



(5) Changes in inventories



22



25 Changes in prepaid expenses, other current assets and value-added tax assets



69



(19) Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities



21



(9) Changes in income taxes payable



42



61 Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities



(275)



(301) Other, net



(41)



40 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



1,481



1,341













Cash Flows - Investing Activities











Capital spending



(417)



(385) Purchases of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



(6,011)



(6,162) Maturities of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



5,819



6,245 Acquisition of intangible assets



(1,202)



- Acquisition of equity investment



-



(14) Other, net



9



- Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(1,802)



(316)













Cash Flows - Financing Activities











Proceeds from short-term borrowings



1,561



29 Repayment of short-term borrowings



(51)



(129) Repurchase of shares of common stock



(793)



(692) Cash dividends paid on common stock



(302)



(268) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests



(63)



(31) Acquisition of noncontrolling interests



-



(8) Other, net



(11)



(8) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities



341



(1,107) Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



9



7 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



29



(75) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period



506



723 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Period



$ 535



$ 648

In this press release:

Certain performance metrics and non-GAAP measures are presented excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned and franchise restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.

Effective January 1, 2018, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.

Unit Count by Brand









KFC



12/31/2025

New Builds

Closures

Acquired

Refranchised

9/30/2026

Company-owned

11,032

1,013

(283)

1

(14)

11,749

Franchisees

1,965

611

(31)

(1)

14

2,558

Total

12,997

1,624

(314)

-

-

14,307

























































Pizza Hut



12/31/2025

New Builds

Closures

9/30/2026









Company-owned

3,830

473

(167)

4,136









Franchisees

338

275

(9)

604









Total

4,168

748

(176)

4,740





































Others



12/31/2025

New Builds

Closures

9/30/2026









Company-owned

198

107

(26)

279









Franchisees

738

173

(248)

663









Total

936

280

(274)

942











Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides the following non-GAAP measures:

Measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share ("EPS"), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA;

Company Restaurant Profit ("Restaurant profit") and Restaurant margin;

Core Operating Profit and Core OP margin, which exclude Special Items, and further adjusted for Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of F/X;

These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our core operations.

With respect to non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, the Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally and uses them as factors in determining compensation for certain employees. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash items.

Restaurant Profit is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales, including cost of food and paper, restaurant-level payroll and employee benefits, rent, depreciation and amortization of restaurant-level assets, advertising expenses, and other operating expenses. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales. We also use Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin for the purposes of internally evaluating the performance of our Company-owned restaurants and we believe they provide useful information to investors as to the profitability of our Company-owned restaurants.

Core Operating Profit is defined as Operating Profit adjusted for Special Items, and further excluding Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of F/X. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Items such as charges, gains and accounting changes which are viewed by management as significantly impacting the current period or the comparable period, due to changes in policy or other external factors, or non-cash items pertaining to underlying activities that are different from or unrelated to our core operations, are generally considered "Items Affecting Comparability." Examples of Items Affecting Comparability include, but are not limited to: temporary relief from landlords and government agencies; VAT deductions due to tax policy changes; and amortization of reacquired franchise rights recognized upon acquisitions. We believe presenting Core Operating Profit provides additional information to further enhance comparability of our operating results and we use this measure for purposes of evaluating the performance of our core operations. Core OP margin is defined as Core Operating Profit divided by Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit and Core Operating Profit by segment is presented in Segment Results within this release.





Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended



9/30/2026

9/30/2025

9/30/2026

9/30/2025



































Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit















Operating Profit

$ 451

$ 400

$ 1,246

$ 1,103 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 451

$ 400

$ 1,246

$ 1,103 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income















Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 311

$ 282

$ 864

$ 789 Special Items, Net Income -Yum China Holdings, Inc.

-

-

-

- Adjusted Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 311

$ 282

$ 864

$ 789 Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS















Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.91

$ 0.76

$ 2.49

$ 2.12 Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share

-

-

-

- Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.91

$ 0.76

$ 2.49

$ 2.12 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.91

$ 0.76

$ 2.48

$ 2.11 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

-

-

-

- Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.91

$ 0.76

$ 2.48

$ 2.11 Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate















Effective tax rate

28.2 %

27.6 %

27.2 %

27.2 % Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items

-

-

-

- Adjusted effective tax rate

28.2 %

27.6 %

27.2 %

27.2 %

Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below:





































































Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended



9/30/2026

9/30/2025

9/30/2026

9/30/2025



































Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 311

$ 282

$ 864

$ 789 Net income - noncontrolling interests

24

23

66

62 Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments

(2)

(6)

(6)

(12) Income tax provision

130

114

345

313 Interest income, net

(7)

(23)

(35)

(74) Investment (gain) loss

(5)

10

12

25 Operating Profit

451

400

1,246

1,103 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit

451

400

1,246

1,103 Depreciation and amortization

121

114

358

333 Store impairment charges

6

6

24

25 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 578

$ 520

$ 1,628

$ 1,461

Operating Profit, along with the reconciliation to Core Operating Profit, is presented below:

















































Quarter ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change





9/30/2026

9/30/2025

B/(W)

9/30/2026

9/30/2025

B/(W)





























Operating Profit

$ 451

$ 400

13

$ 1,246

$ 1,103

13

Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-





-

-





Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 451

$ 400

13

$ 1,246

$ 1,103

13

Items Affecting Comparability

-

-





-

-





F/X impact

(28)

-





(72)

-





Core Operating Profit

$ 423

$ 400

6

$ 1,174

$ 1,103

6

Total revenues

3,477

3,206

8

9,886

8,974

10

F/X impact

(203)

-





(545)

-





Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X

$ 3,274

$ 3,206

2

$ 9,341

$ 8,974

4

Core OP margin

12.9 %

12.5 %

0.4 ppts. 12.6 %

12.3 %

0.3 ppts.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Segment Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





























Quarter Ended 9/30/2026



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 2,547

$ 654

$ 13

$ -

$ -

$ 3,214 Franchise fees and income

26

4

2

-

-

32 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

23

3

30

127

-

183 Other revenues

1

4

262

26

(245)

48 Total revenues

$ 2,597

$ 665

$ 307

$ 153

$ (245)

$ 3,477 Company restaurant expenses

2,074

554

13

-

(1)

2,640 General and administrative expenses

66

31

7

51

-

155 Franchise expenses

12

-

1

-

-

13 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

17

2

28

125

-

172 Other operating costs and expenses

-

4

256

26

(244)

42 Closures and impairment expenses, net

3

1

-

-

-

4 Total costs and expenses, net

2,172

592

305

202

(245)

3,026 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 425

$ 73

$ 2

$ (49)

$ -

$ 451



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



















Quarter Ended 9/30/2026



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 425

$ 73

$ 2

$ (49)

$ -

$ 451 Less:























Franchise fees and income

26

4

2

-

-

32 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

23

3

30

127

-

183 Other revenues

1

4

262

26

(245)

48 Add:























General and administrative expenses

66

31

7

51

-

155 Franchise expenses

12

-

1

-

-

13 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

17

2

28

125

-

172 Other operating costs and expenses

-

4

256

26

(244)

42 Closures and impairment expenses, net

3

1

-

-

-

4 Restaurant profit

$ 473

$ 100

$ -

$ -

$ 1

$ 574 Company sales

2,547

654

13

-

-

3,214 Restaurant margin

18.6 %

15.3 %

(3.3) %

N/A

N/A

17.8 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



















Quarter Ended 9/30/2026



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 425

$ 73

$ 2

$ (49)

$ -

$ 451 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 425

$ 73

$ 2

$ (49)

$ -

$ 451 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

(25)

(4)

-

1

-

(28) Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 400

$ 69

$ 2

$ (48)

$ -

$ 423





























Quarter Ended 9/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 2,363

$ 624

$ 11

$ -

$ -

$ 2,998 Franchise fees and income

22

3

3

-

-

28 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

18

2

23

97

-

140 Other revenues

1

6

235

18

(220)

40 Total revenues

$ 2,404

$ 635

$ 272

$ 115

$ (220)

$ 3,206 Company restaurant expenses

1,927

540

12

-

-

2,479 General and administrative expenses

66

27

7

43

-

143 Franchise expenses

9

1

1

-

-

11 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

15

2

21

96

-

134 Other operating costs and expenses

1

6

230

18

(220)

35 Closures and impairment expenses, net

2

2

-

-

-

4 Total costs and expenses, net

2,020

578

271

157

(220)

2,806 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 384

$ 57

$ 1

$ (42)

$ -

$ 400



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



















Quarter Ended 9/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 384

$ 57

$ 1

$ (42)

$ -

$ 400 Less:























Franchise fees and income

22

3

3

-

-

28 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

18

2

23

97

-

140 Other revenues

1

6

235

18

(220)

40 Add:























General and administrative expenses

66

27

7

43

-

143 Franchise expenses

9

1

1

-

-

11 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

15

2

21

96

-

134 Other operating costs and expenses

1

6

230

18

(220)

35 Closures and impairment expenses, net

2

2

-

-

-

4 Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 436

$ 84

$ (1)

$ -

$ -

$ 519 Company sales

2,363

624

11

-

-

2,998 Restaurant margin

18.5 %

13.4 %

(8.2) %

N/A

N/A

17.3 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



















Quarter Ended 9/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 384

$ 57

$ 1

$ (42)

$ -

$ 400 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 384

$ 57

$ 1

$ (42)

$ -

$ 400 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

-

-

-

-

-

- Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 384

$ 57

$ 1

$ (42)

$ -

$ 400





























Year to Date Ended 9/30/2026



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 7,251

$ 1,885

$ 35

$ -

$ -

$ 9,171 Franchise fees and income

73

10

8

-

-

91 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

61

8

81

344

-

494 Other revenues

3

10

745

73

(701)

130 Total revenues

$ 7,388

$ 1,913

$ 869

$ 417

$ (701)

$ 9,886 Company restaurant expenses

5,926

1,613

38

-

(2)

7,575 General and administrative expenses

194

85

21

131

-

431 Franchise expenses

33

3

1

-

-

37 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

47

6

76

341

-

470 Other operating costs and expenses

1

9

730

70

(699)

111 Closures and impairment expenses, net

13

2

1

-

-

16 Total costs and expenses, net

6,214

1,718

867

542

(701)

8,640 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,174

$ 195

$ 2

$ (125)

$ -

$ 1,246



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



















Year to Date Ended 9/30/2026



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,174

$ 195

$ 2

$ (125)

$ -

$ 1,246 Less:























Franchise fees and income

73

10

8

-

-

91 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

61

8

81

344

-

494 Other revenues

3

10

745

73

(701)

130 Add:























General and administrative expenses

194

85

21

131

-

431 Franchise expenses

33

3

1

-

-

37 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

47

6

76

341

-

470 Other operating costs and expenses

1

9

730

70

(699)

111 Closures and impairment expenses, net

13

2

1

-

-

16 Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 1,325

$ 272

$ (3)

$ -

$ 2

$ 1,596 Company sales

7,251

1,885

35

-

-

9,171 Restaurant margin

18.3 %

14.4 %

(6.4) %

N/A

N/A

17.4 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



















Year to Date Ended 9/30/2026



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,174

$ 195

$ 2

$ (125)

$ -

$ 1,246 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,174

$ 195

$ 2

$ (125)

$ -

$ 1,246 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

(65)

(11)

-

4

-

(72) Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,109

$ 184

$ 2

$ (121)

$ -

$ 1,174





























Year to Date Ended 9/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 6,630

$ 1,753

$ 29

$ -

$ -

$ 8,412 Franchise fees and income

62

7

10

-

-

79 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

51

5

59

261

-

376 Other revenues

3

19

577

52

(544)

107 Total revenues

$ 6,746

$ 1,784

$ 675

$ 313

$ (544)

$ 8,974 Company restaurant expenses

5,408

1,512

32

-

(1)

6,951 General and administrative expenses

186

79

23

124

-

412 Franchise expenses

28

3

1

-

-

32 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

44

5

54

258

-

361 Other operating costs and expenses

3

17

565

52

(543)

94 Closures and impairment expenses, net

15

5

2

-

-

22 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Total costs and expenses, net

5,684

1,621

677

433

(544)

7,871 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,062

$ 163

$ (2)

$ (120)

$ -

$ 1,103



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



















Year to Date Ended 9/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,062

$ 163

$ (2)

$ (120)

$ -

$ 1,103 Less:























Franchise fees and income

62

7

10

-

-

79 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

51

5

59

261

-

376 Other revenues

3

19

577

52

(544)

107 Add:























General and administrative expenses

186

79

23

124

-

412 Franchise expenses

28

3

1

-

-

32 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

44

5

54

258

-

361 Other operating costs and expenses

3

17

565

52

(543)

94 Closures and impairment expenses, net

15

5

2

-

-

22 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 1,222

$ 241

$ (3)

$ -

$ 1

$ 1,461 Company sales

6,630

1,753

29

-

-

8,412 Restaurant margin

18.4 %

13.7 %

(13.0) %

N/A

N/A

17.4 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



















Year to Date Ended 9/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,062

$ 163

$ (2)

$ (120)

$ -

$ 1,103 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,062

$ 163

$ (2)

$ (120)

$ -

$ 1,103 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

-

-

-

-

-

- Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,062

$ 163

$ (2)

$ (120)

$ -

$ 1,103

























The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

























(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as the transactions are deemed corporate revenues and expenses in nature. (2) Primarily includes revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees derived from the Company's central procurement model whereby the Company centrally purchases substantially all food and paper products from suppliers and then sells and delivers to KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees.

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.