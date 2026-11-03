Hikvision brings 130 global tech partners to 2026 HikTech Star Tour, spotlighting hands-on experience and co-innovation

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has concluded its 2026 HikTech Star Tour, welcoming 130 tech professionals from 56 countries and regions to its Hangzhou headquarters from October 28 to 30. Held under the theme "Your Vision. Your Impact. Your Stage," this year's tour brought participants together for a full agenda featuring new product showcase, hands-on trials, face-to-face talks with R&D teams, and factory tours, driving co-innovation between global tech professionals and Hikvision.

The HikTech Stars are content creators and security experts whose original social media videos about Hikvision products, including unboxings, product reviews, hands-on installation cases, and application scenarios, earned them a trip to Hikvision's headquarters. For Hikvision, the Tour is more than a visit. As participants explore innovation roadmaps, Hikvision's product and R&D teams gain frontline insights directly from field practice, turning them into joint technological progress.

Key highlights: what HikTech Stars experienced during the three-day tour

Across three action-packed days in Hangzhou, HikTech Stars engaged in a dynamic itinerary.

New product showcase: In dedicated product sessions, Hikvision product managers presented the latest product line-ups, including Stitching Cameras and Mini PTZs for video security, AP and AC Routers for networking, and alarm solutions. The sessions gave HikTech Stars a first-hand look at the latest technology and how the new products fit the projects they work on.

Campus fair & studio-style testing: HikTech Stars explored Hikvision AI WonderLand, featuring nine interactive experience points across campus spanning Video, Access Control, ProAV, Networking, and Smart Parking. Newly introduced studio-style rooms equipped with professional lighting and setups allowed them to test products on camera, sharing hands-on product reviews, unboxings, and practical demonstrations.

Unlock AI solution launch: The launch event showcased integrated AI ecosystems tailored to five core SMB needs: safer living, more convenient access, more efficient teaching, more integrated systems, and smarter service. HikTech Stars also shared project cases from their own work on stage.

Workshops and skills competition: In small-group workshops, tech professionals engaged in face-to-face discussions with Hikvision's product managers and engineers, bringing real-world needs and pain points directly into the conversation. In the skills competition, tech professionals from different regions worked in teams to complete practical installation tasks, sharing techniques, best practices, and technical know-how.

Recognizing the creator community

The awards ceremony recognized HikTech Stars across categories including Explore Deep, Think Wild, Create Smart, and Share Good. Behind each award is a community effort: what began as individual tech professionals sharing their own jobs has become a body of practical knowledge that tech professionals worldwide can learn from.

"Technology keeps moving forward, but you make our solutions truly work," said Vivianna Wang, Vice President of Hikvision's International Business Center, at the award ceremony. "You are our most valued, trusted partners. Your real experience helps us continuously improve our products and solutions. We learn from one another, grow side by side, and light each other up."

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