Fenixlight Limited: Fenix Showcases Flagship HM65R-T V2.0 Headlamp at Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko by UTMB 2026

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Fenix, a global leader in high-performance tactical and outdoor lighting solutions, is proud to announce its continued participation in the upcoming Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko by UTMB, scheduled for November 25-27, 2026. As elite endurance athletes and trail runners converge on the rugged tracks of New South Wales' high country, Fenix is stepping up once again to illuminate the challenging alpine trails, unpredictable weather, and grueling overnight stages of Australia's premier trail running festival.

Building on a legacy of trust among outdoor professionals and adventurers, Fenix's continuous presence at the event reaffirms its commitment to backing runners pushing their absolute limits across the Snowy Mountains.

Spotlight on Endurance: The HM65R-T V2.0 Flagship Headlamp

At the forefront of Fenix's showcase is its powerhouse trail running companion-the Fenix HM65R-T V2.0. Engineered specifically for endurance runners navigating shifting terrain and low-visibility conditions, this second-generation marvel blends ultra-lightweight magnesium alloy construction with heavy-duty performance.

Designed to keep runners locked in and moving fast through the dark, the HM65R-T V2.0 features:

Dual-Beam Performance: Independent spotlight and floodlight modes allow users to effortlessly adapt to changing trail layouts and weather fronts on the fly.

BOA Fit System: Equipped with a micro-adjustable dial mechanism that replaces traditional headbands, ensuring a secure, balanced, and bounce-free fit over countless hours of motion.

Fit System: Equipped with a micro-adjustable dial mechanism that replaces traditional headbands, ensuring a secure, balanced, and bounce-free fit over countless hours of motion. All-Weather Reliability: Built to endure punishing elements, providing steadfast lumen output and dependable runtimes from dusk until dawn.

Fueling the Australian Trail Community

Fenix's ongoing presence at Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko highlights the brand's deep-rooted commitment to the local trail running and outdoor community. By arming athletes with dependable, high-performance gear where failure is not an option, Fenix continues to cement its position as a trusted companion for adventurers down under.

Athletes, support crews, and outdoor enthusiasts attending the event are invited to connect with the Fenix team on-site to experience the brand's premier collection of headlamps and technical lighting tools firsthand.

About Fenix

Fenix designs and manufactures reliable, durable lighting solutions trusted by outdoor professionals, runners, and tactical operators worldwide. With over two decades of engineering excellence, Fenix specializes in mission-critical and endurance applications where performance, reliability, and innovation are paramount.

Joseph He

Marketing Specialist

marketing2@fenixlight.com

+86 15813122868

SOURCE: Fenixlight Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/fenix-showcases-flagship-hm65r-t-v2.0-headlamp-at-ultra-trail-kosciusz-1245727