The Seoul-based company's app matches foreign residents with brand and public-sector projects that call for a specific language, nationality or cultural perspective, with no minimum follower count

Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Soo and Carrots, a Seoul-based company that connects Korean brands and public institutions with foreign residents, announced that its Soo House app now brings together paid brand campaigns, consumer surveys, short gigs, job listings, auditions and an expat community for more than 70,000 foreign residents in Korea.

Soo House users at a community meetup and brand campaigns (left), and the app flow from finding an opportunity to receiving redeemable points (right).

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Brands and public institutions use Soo House to reach foreign residents for projects that require a specific language, nationality or cultural background. A skincare brand preparing to enter Southeast Asia, for example, may ask Vietnamese or Thai consumers how they read its ingredient labels. A regional tourism office may commission Japanese-language content from visitors who have been to the destination. Each brief treats the participant's background as the qualification for the task.

"Running programs for foreigners is not the hard part. Reaching the people who need them, and keeping them engaged until the end, is," said Soo Kim, chief executive of Soo and Carrots. "We have tried to connect foreign residents with Korean society and businesses not as people who receive help, but as participants who learn, work and create value."

Participation without a large following / requirement

According to the company, most Soo House users are not professional creators. Alongside creator campaigns, the app lists consumer surveys, service feedback tasks and event reviews that do not require a social media account. A feedback task may involve testing a delivery app, a banking service or a tourist pass and reporting where it becomes difficult for a non-Korean speaker.

For creators, campaigns cover product seeding, venue visits and nationality-specific casting across beauty, food, lifestyle and travel. Soo House sets no minimum follower count. Individual campaigns screen for language, nationality and lifestyle fit instead. The company said a creator with 3,000 closely connected followers in a target market can be more relevant to a brand entering that market than a larger account in a different language.

Each listing states its task, deliverables and reward before users apply. Once a submission is approved, participants receive Soo House Points, which can be redeemed for mobile vouchers, withdrawn to a Korean bank account or loaded onto a prepaid card. Minimum amounts, fees and processing times are shown in the app.

Registration is free for foreign residents in Korea aged 18 or older. Most listings do not require Korean language skills, although some in-person events ask for basic Korean. The company notes that eligibility for cash rewards may depend on a user's visa status, as some activities can count as income.

Programs with public institutions and enterprises

Behind the app, Soo and Carrots Inc. operates the campaigns and programs that clients run on Soo House, handling participant recruitment, multilingual on-site operations and post-event reporting.

In August 2026, the company ran lots of career programs for foreign residents with the Seoul Global Center, such as auditions for foreign jobseekers and cultural festivals.

The company has also organized global festivals with Hyundai Department Store Group, including events at Hyundai Outlet Dongdaemun where foreign residents and creators recruited through Soo House sold, sampled and introduced products. For COMEUP, the startup festival hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, Soo & Carrots ran the foreign pre-registration campaign.

Availability

Soo House is available on the App Store and Google Play. More information is available at https://landing.soohouse.app/. Brands and institutions seeking to work with foreign residents in Korea can contact Soo & Carrots at https://www.sooandcarrots.com/.

About Soo & Carrots

Soo & Carrots is a Seoul-based company that operates Soo House, an opportunity platform for foreign residents in Korea. The company connects Korean brands and public institutions with foreign residents through creator campaigns, participant recruitment, career and education programs, global events and consumer research. Soo & Carrots is a certified venture company and social venture founded under the mission "Opportunities For Foreigners."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322269