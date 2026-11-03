Felicitysolar Celebrates Global Partnerships and Highlights Top 8 Residential Energy Storage Milestone

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Felicitysolar, a global provider of solar and energy storage solutions, welcomed international distributors to Guangzhou for its "Felicity Together - Together, We Create More" partner appreciation event. The gathering expressed gratitude for partners' continued trust and support, celebrated long-standing relationships, and highlighted the company's achievements in the global energy storage market.

Global Growth Powered by Strong Partnerships

Founded in 2007, Felicitysolar has expanded its global presence through continued investment in product innovation, manufacturing capabilities, and localized services.

According to renewable energy market research firm InfoLink Consulting, Felicitysolar ranked 8th globally in residential energy storage system shipments, securing the No. 1 position in the Middle East and Africa and ranking 5th in the Americas in the first half of 2026.

These milestones reflect Felicitysolar's growing global presence and the collective efforts of its international distribution network. Behind the rankings are years of collaboration, mutual trust, and shared commitment to delivering reliable energy solutions to customers worldwide.

Celebrating Trust and Shared Success

The October 17 event began with visits to Felicitysolar's manufacturing facilities and new energy storage R&D and manufacturing base, offering distributors firsthand insights into the company's technological capabilities and future development plans.

During the evening's appreciation dinner aboard a Pearl River cruise, distributors from different regions shared their experiences of working with Felicitysolar. Their stories highlighted how long-term partnerships with Felicitysolar have helped address local energy challenges, support business growth, and build customer confidence through reliable products and ongoing service.

Despite operating in different markets, these partners shared a common belief: lasting business success grows through trust, quality, and cooperation.

Felicitysolar also recognized outstanding distributors through its partner awards ceremony, expressing appreciation for their contributions to local market development and customer service.

Felicitysolar Chairman Soki emphasized the company's commitment to product quality, reliable service, and fulfilling its commitments to customers. He reaffirmed the importance of mutual support and long-term cooperation in achieving shared ambitions.

Together, We Create More

For Felicitysolar, the event was more than an opportunity to reconnect. It reaffirmed the company's commitment to growing alongside its global partners.

Looking ahead, Felicitysolar will continue strengthening its R&D capabilities, expanding its international presence, and supporting distributors with innovative products and localized services.

The company's global achievements represent an important milestone, but its vision remains rooted in the relationships that make sustainable growth possible.

"Felicity Together - Together, We Create More" embodies this shared commitment: building a stronger future through partnership and bringing clean energy to more homes and communities worldwide.

Make Life Full of Hope.

Contact:

Felicitysolar Marketing Department

pr@felicitysolar.com

+86-18620102298

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