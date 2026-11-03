CC (CLIMATE CHANGE) INVESTMENT FORUM CHAIR AND PRIMA APP FOUNDER SIGN A LETTER OF INTENT AT CC FORUM IN LONDON - PRIMA PLEDGES £10M TO EXPAND CC FORUM

Max Studennikoff, President of CC Forum "Investment in Sustainable Development" and Alex Zhardanovsky, a serial tech entrepreneur behind PRIMA which aims to monetise the Recommendation Economy has pledged £10M across 2027-2028 to expand CC Forum globally.

CC Forum has entered into a strategic partnership with AI & Sustainability Alliance endorsed through Magnifica Humanitas initiative announced by Pope Leo earlier this year. The partnership is based on the conviction that AI should be harnessed and directed for a greater good.

CC Forum Foundation, a UK-based charity was officially launched together with the pledge inviting businesses to commit 1% of their profits to charitable causes.

The speakers and guests of honour at CC Forum London were inter alia: Professor Jeffrey Sachs, US economist, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network; Lord Zac Goldsmith, ex- Minister for Environment; Dr. Peter Klasvogt, Rector of Collegio Teutonico of the Vatican; Dr. Stephen Melnik, United World Leaders Chairman; J. Bradley Hilton, Chairman Hilton Family Office; Lord Nat Wei of Shoreditch, Lord Tony Sewell CBE, Runa Alam, Chairwoman of Development Partners International, Per Wimmer, Wimmer Family Office; Simon Littlewoods, Li Family Office Chairman; Alicia Holley-Castillo, Chairwoman of Wealthing Family Office, Phil Lane Jr, Hereditary chief; Chris Smith, Chairman of Smith Family Office and Lyda Tymiak Lindell, partner at Lindell Investments.

Ludwig Nobel officiated the black-tie Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony which included soloists from the Royal Opera House and Royal Ballet.

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Forum's founder Max Studennikoff today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent with PRIMA's founder Alexander Zhardanovsky at last week's CC Forum (27-30 October at the Mayfair Hotel). The LOI includes Alex Zhardanovsky's pledge of ten million pounds to expand CC Forum and its work corralling people of influence to combat climate change and other challenges facing humanity. Max Studennikoff said, "I am very excited about the possibilities that PRIMA's extraordinary pledge brings to the table. It will help us accelerate and amplify our work to address the most pressing issues mankind is confronting today."

The CC (Climate Change) Investment Forum was founded by Max Studennikoff and its first event was held in London in 2018. The forum brings people of influence and affluence together: ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, investors, innovators, scientists and policymakers with the purpose of brainstorming on the biggest challenges facing humanity and fostering investment in sustainable solutions and development for climate change, geopolitical conflicts, poverty, inequality and mental health. Previous CC Forums have been held in Paris, Zurich, Monaco under the patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Bahrain, Dubai and Los Angeles.

www.cc-forum.com

For further information or to interview Max Studennikoff or Alexander Zhardanovsky, please contact Alexandra Foley on alex@alexfoleyassociates.com.

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