Chinese solar cell manufacturer Yingfa Ruineng has unveiled a 7.5 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Indonesia. The facility, presented at technology launch event hosted by Yingfa Ruineng's subsidiary BCI, will produce n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells. A statement released by Yingfa Ruineng explains the facility is intended to serve as a regional supply hub for Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other international markets. The company adds it will also support Indonesia's 100 GW solar power program alongside the country's efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing ...

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