Single platform delivers 360-degree client intelligence, financial reporting and revenue analysis, accelerating half-year reporting by seven business days.

Room Zero, the enterprise analytics platform for asset managers, today announced that Aviva Investors has successfully gone live with its platform, bringing together the client intelligence required by Distribution with the financial reporting, revenue analysis and business insight needed by Finance and senior management.

Delivered on time and on budget, the implementation provides a single, governed view of assets under management (AUM), assets under administration (AUA), flows and revenue across the business. It has already enabled Aviva Investors to produce half-year reporting figures seven business days faster, reduce manual effort and retire legacy systems and associated costs.

Unlike solutions focused on individual business functions, Room Zero combines Client Book of Record (CBOR) and 360-degree client intelligence for Distribution with the robust financial reporting and revenue analysis required by Finance. This gives senior management a consistent view of commercial and financial performance, with all teams working from the same underlying numbers.

The platform also addresses the complexities of institutional asset management, including multi-entity structures, public and private assets, cross-holdings and group reporting requirements. For private assets, this includes reporting views of committed and invested capital. At Aviva Investors, the platform also supports more efficient and consistent reporting through to Aviva plc.

Iain Pearce, Chief Financial Officer, Aviva Investors, said:

"As we continue to expand our use of AI technology to streamline processes and improve efficiencies across the business, having infrastructure in place that provides a clear and consistent view of AUM, flow and revenue information in a time-efficient manner is incredibly important. We believe Room Zero can play an important role in that, providing AI-powered access to our trusted data, opening up new opportunities for insight and better decision-making."

Mark Simpson, Co-founder of Room Zero, said:

"What's particularly significant about this implementation is that Aviva Investors is meeting the needs of Distribution, Finance and senior management through one platform. Bringing together client intelligence, financial reporting and revenue analysis even across complex investment and group structures is what Room Zero was built to do."

About Room Zero

Room Zero provides enterprise AUM, flow, revenue and profitability software for institutional asset managers. Its cloud-based platform combines CBOR and client intelligence for Distribution with financial reporting and revenue analytics for Finance and senior management, delivering consistent, governed information across the business.

www.roomzero.com

To see how Room Zero enables AI-powered analysis of AUM, flows and revenue data to uncover actionable commercial insights and support better decision-making, watch the video:

https://www.roomzero.com/insights/room-zero-launches-compass-ai-analysis-for-asset-managers

About Aviva Investors

Aviva Investors is the global asset management business of Aviva plc. The business delivers investment management solutions, services and client-driven performance to clients worldwide. Aviva Investors operates in 9 countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the United Kingdom with £273 billion in assets under management as at 30 June 2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103072905/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries: Richard Warrington Room Zero richard@roomzero.com