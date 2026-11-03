Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Juno Industries Ltd. (TSXV: JUNO) (FSE: Z0Z0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the following trading symbol and codes:

(FSE: Z0Z0)

(WKN: A42NRU)

(ISIN: CA4820441042)

The Company anticipates this FSE listing will increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment in the Company by investors in Europe and internationally. Shareholders are advised that all regulatory filings and continuous disclosure obligations will continue to be governed by Canadian securities laws, and the Company's primary listing will remain on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "JUNO".

The Company also announces that, further to its news release of October 16, 2026, The Company, Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") and Lakefront Media LLC ("Lakefront") have entered into a Subcontracting Agreement (the "Subcontracting Agreement") dated November 2, 2026 whereby the parties have agreed, subject to TSXV acceptance, that certain of the services to be provided by Native Ads under its October 1, 2026 Master Services Agreement (the "MSA") will be subcontracted to Lakefront. In particular, Native Ads has agreed to subcontract USD$29,000 of the services under the MSA to Lakefront, which will assist in performing the marketing campaign services on behalf of the Juno, including content development and dissemination of company related marketing materials to its mailing list, commencing immediately for a 90 day term.

Lakefront is a marketing consulting company operating out of Jupiter Florida and is wholly owned by Matthew Shull, CEO. The USD$29,000 payable to Lakefront under the Subcontracting Agreement will be paid solely by Native Ads upon TSXV acceptance of the Subcontracting Agreement from the fees it received from Juno under the MSA, and no additional fees, costs or expenses are payable by Juno in connection with this arrangement. The Subcontracting Agreement, and any future amendment thereto or further subcontracting of any services under the MSA, is subject to the prior written consent of Juno and the acceptance of the TSXV. Lakefront is at arm's length to Juno and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither Lakefront nor Matthew Shull directly or indirectly owns, controls, or directs any securities or related instruments of Juno, and neither Lakefront nor Matthew Shull has any right or intent to acquire any such interest. The Subcontracting Agreement remains subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.

About Juno Industries Ltd.

Juno Industries Inc. is a Canadian defence technology company building the future of intelligent, sovereign defence. Working in close collaboration with end users, Juno Industries develops and deploys AI-native command-and-control software, persistent sensor fabrics and custom solutions that strengthen national security and defence capabilities. Juno's work draws on Canadian technical talent and innovation. Learn more at junoindustries.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF JUNO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Hunter Scharfe, CEO, President & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or by statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322220