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PR Newswire
03.11.2026 11:48 Uhr
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Kerala Ayurveda, Backwaters and Wellness Retreats - Indian Panorama Pairs Rejuvenating Stays with Backwater and Spice Garden Experiences

Kerala Ayurveda, Backwaters and Wellness Retreats - Indian Panorama Pairs Rejuvenating Stays with Backwater and Spice Garden Experiences

TRICHY, India, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Panorama introduces a collection of Kerala journeys that combine traditional Ayurveda, tranquil backwaters and immersive spice garden experiences. Designed for travellers seeking relaxation and enrichment, these itineraries offer opportunities to reconnect with nature, discover local traditions and experience Kerala at a gentler pace.

Kerala's longstanding association with Ayurveda lies at the heart of these journeys. Carefully selected wellness retreats offer personalised Ayurvedic consultations, traditional therapies, yoga and meditation, allowing guests to unwind and rejuvenate amid lush greenery and tropical landscapes.

Beyond wellness, the journeys explore the serene backwaters of Alleppey and Kumarakom. Cruises along winding canals, past paddy fields and picturesque villages, provide glimpses of everyday life along Kerala's waterways. Sunrise and sunset lend particular charm to these peaceful surroundings.

The itineraries also extend to the highlands of Munnar and Thekkady, renowned for their spice-growing traditions. Visits to spice plantations introduce travellers to the cultivation of pepper, cardamom, cloves and cinnamon, revealing how these commodities have shaped Kerala's cuisine, historic trade connections and traditional wellness practices.

Mr Pandian Kumaravel, Managing Director of Indian Panorama, said, "Kerala offers a beautiful blend of wellness, nature and tradition, making it an ideal destination for travellers looking to unwind while discovering something meaningful. Through these curated journeys, we want our guests to experience the best of Kerala, from the rejuvenating traditions of Ayurveda and the tranquillity of its backwaters to the rich aromas and stories of its spice gardens. Our aim is to create thoughtfully planned holidays that allow travellers to relax, explore and connect with the destination at their own pace."

The itineraries cater to varied interests and schedules, from dedicated wellness retreats to extended journeys combining Ayurveda, backwater cruises and hill-country exploration. Indian Panorama coordinates accommodation, ground transport, wellness experiences and guided excursions into cohesive itineraries tailored to individual requirements.

Through these journeys, Indian Panorama continues to showcase India with thoughtfully curated experiences that bring together regional traditions, natural landscapes and authentic local encounters, offering a rewarding balance of relaxation, discovery and rejuvenation.

About Indian Panorama

Indian Panorama is a government-approved tour operator offering comprehensive travel solutions across India. Drawing on extensive destination knowledge, the company designs personalised itineraries that showcase India's cultural diversity, heritage, landscapes and local communities. From iconic landmarks to lesser-explored destinations, Indian Panorama creates seamless, well-coordinated journeys that offer international travellers a deeper understanding of India.

Contact:
enquiries@indianpanorama.in
+91 431 4226100

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kerala-ayurveda-backwaters-and-wellness-retreats---indian-panorama-pairs-rejuvenating-stays-with-backwater-and-spice-garden-experiences-302927718.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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