Telleroo expands beyond payments with launch of business savings accounts and inbound payments

AMERSHAM, England, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telleroo, the payments platform built for accountants, bookkeepers and the businesses they support, has launched a new Savings Accounts feature giving businesses a simple way to set aside funds and earn interest on cash sitting idle in their accounts. The interest rate of 3.34% AER (variable) includes a 1.34% AER promotion. This promotional rate expires on 31 March 2027, after which the rate will be 2.00% AER (variable).

From money set aside for HMRC to next month's payroll, businesses regularly hold significant balances that aren't needed immediately but must remain accessible. Telleroo's new savings accounts, provided by Griffin, allow businesses to earn interest on those funds while keeping them close to the payment workflows they already use. Rather than leaving surplus cash dormant or manually transferring it to a separate savings product, clients can now put that money to work directly inside Telleroo, with no additional logins, no extra friction, and full visibility alongside their day-to-day payments.

As part of the launch, Telleroo has introduced the ability for businesses to receive incoming payments directly into their Telleroo payments account. Businesses can add their Telleroo sort code and account number to invoices, or connect Stripe, Shopify and GoCardless so payments from those platforms flow in automatically. Those funds can then be moved directly into their savings account to start earning interest.

Together, these two launches reflect a broader shift in what Telleroo offers. Firms can now have oversight of incoming funds, outgoing payments and savings within a single, secure platform, reducing the need to switch between systems and giving them a clearer, more complete picture of client cash flow. For accountants and bookkeepers, this matters because it opens up another opportunity to deliver value to clients, supporting them with cash management while continuing to simplify how payments are made.

"We've spent years helping accountants and businesses take the complexity out of making payments, but the opportunity has always been bigger than that. Businesses shouldn't have to choose between keeping money accessible for payroll, suppliers and HMRC, and making that money work harder in the meantime. With inbound payments, savings accounts and our own EMI licence, we're taking an important step towards bringing more of the financial workflow together in one place. And for accountants, it's another opportunity to deliver greater value to clients, without adding unnecessary complexity to their processes." said Andrew Cookson, CEO of Telleroo.

Underpinning these product launches is a significant regulatory milestone. Telleroo was granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence in 2025 by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), a distinction that follows a rigorous review of the company's financial conduct, security standards and operational resilience.

With the licence now in place, Telleroo has greater control over its product roadmap and the freedom to build a broader financial offering for businesses and their accountants, beyond payment processing alone.

About Telleroo

Telleroo is a UK fintech platform helping accountants, bookkeepers and businesses take control of their financial workflows. Telleroo brings together supplier and payroll payments, incoming funds and business savings in one secure, easy-to-use platform. With client-owned accounts, robust approval workflows, built-in fraud prevention tools and integrations with leading accounting and payroll software, including Xero and QuickBooks, Telleroo helps UK businesses to send more than £7.5 billion in payroll and supplier payments each year. Find out more at www.telleroo.com.

Media contact:

Charlotte Russell, Marketing Manager

Telleroo

0203 6334 810

support@telleroo.com

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