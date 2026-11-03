Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) ("Sequans" or the "Company"), a leading provider of 5G/4G cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Summary Preliminary Unaudited Results Table:

(in US$ millions, except share and per share data) Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 (1) Revenue $9.1 $7.5 $3.2 Gross profit $3.0 $2.5 $0.8 Gross margin (%) 33.0 % 32.9 % 25.3 % Operating income (loss) ($1.0) ($7.2) ($24.4) Net profit (loss) ($1.5) ($9.8) ($16.6) Diluted income (loss) per ADS ($0.10) ($0.65) ($1.19) Non-IFRS diluted income (loss) per ADS (2) ($0.04) ($0.27) ($0.88) Weighted average number of diluted ADS (IFRS) 15,003,281 14,983,376 13,933,963 Weighted average number of diluted ADS (Non-IFRS) 15,003,281 14,983,376 13,933,963 (1) The financial results for 2025 differ from the preliminary unaudited results disclosed in the Company's November 4, 2025 earnings press release. The changes primarily relate to the finalization of purchase accounting and other adjustments attributable to normal year-end closing procedures, audit adjustments, and the completion of management's review. (2) See Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures disclosure on page 3.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued acceleration of our core IoT semiconductor business and the progress we are making toward building a more profitable company," said Dr. Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "Revenue increased 21.9% sequentially and 182.8% year-over-year to $9.1 million, driven by product sales that more than quadrupled compared to the prior year. Importantly, this growth reflects the successful conversion of our design-win pipeline into production revenue, supported by expanding customer demand and a growing backlog that now extends into the second half of 2027. Together with a significant reduction in operating expenses, reflecting our continued financial discipline, we believe these results reinforce the strength of our business model and our ability to scale toward profitability."

Dr. Karam continued, "The completion of our Bitcoin treasury exit represents another important milestone, allowing us to enter the final quarter of 2026 with a significantly strengthened financial foundation, a simplified capital structure, and approximately $40 million in cash and short-term deposits and a nearly debt-free balance sheet. With our attention now fully directed toward our semiconductor business, we are focused on capitalizing on the momentum across our 4G IoT product portfolio, expanding our presence in the defense, drone, and space markets through our RF transceiver platform, and advancing our next-generation 5G eRedCap technology. Combined with a growing pipeline of high-margin licensing opportunities, we believe these initiatives position Sequans for sustained growth as we enter 2027 and continue working toward long-term profitability."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Summary:

Revenue: Total revenue was $9.1 million, an increase of 21.9% compared to the second quarter of 2026. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, this represents an increase of 182.8%.

Product sales accounted for the vast majority of revenue in the third quarter 2026, increasing 20.5% compared to the second quarter of 2026 and increasing more than 4 times as compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Gross margin: Gross margin was 33.0% compared to 32.9% in the second quarter of 2026 and 25.3% in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating loss: Operating loss was $1.0 million compared to operating loss of $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $24.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. The operating loss in the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025 included unrealized losses on impairment of the value of our Bitcoin investment of $3.0 million and $11.2 million, respectively. The reduction of operating expenses in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter contributed to the reduced operating loss in the third quarter and reflects the continued efforts on cost reductions. Further, the operating loss in the third quarter included a realized net gain of $6.2 million, compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, on the sales of Bitcoin as a part of our exit of the Bitcoin strategy and to strengthen our cash position.

Net loss: Net loss was $1.5 million, or ($0.10) per diluted ADS, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to net loss of $9.8 million, or ($0.65) per diluted ADS, in the second quarter of 2026 and net loss of $16.6 million, or ($1.19) per diluted ADS, in the third quarter of 2025. Net loss in the third quarter of 2025 included non-cash gains on the change in value of the embedded derivative related to compound financial instruments issued in July 2025 for $14.2 million. Net loss in the second quarter included net interest expense of $2.4 million and $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, that was primarily non-cash and related to the IFRS accounting for the convertible debt issued in July 2025. Interest expense amounted to $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2026.

Non-IFRS loss: Excluding non-cash impairment of digital assets, non-cash stock-based compensation, the non-cash impact of the fair-value, and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt and associated embedded derivatives and other financings, non-IFRS net loss was $0.6 million, or ($0.04) per diluted ADS in the third quarter of 2026 compared to non-IFRS net loss of $4.0 million or ($0.27) per diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2026, and non-IFRS net loss of $12.3 million or ($0.88) per diluted ADS, in the third quarter of 2025.

Cash: Cash and cash equivalents, and short term deposits at September 30, 2026 totaled $39.7 million compared with $21.0 million at June 30, 2026.

Digital assets: At September 30, 2026, the Company no longer held any Bitcoin. This compares to Bitcoin holdings on June 30, 2026 of 314 Bitcoin with a market value of then $18.4 million all of which were unrestricted and were sold during the third quarter.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET / 14:00 CET

The live webcast will be available on the Sequans Investor Relations website at https://sequans.com/investor-relations/investor-materials/.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI718d58c2c95b432686adac1ce8ec1dab. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique registrant ID.

Those who wish to join the live webcast can access it here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ttvnxt2o/

The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website after 9:00 a.m. ET.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements with respect to financial condition, results of operations and business of Sequans, product revenue pipeline, and business strategy for 2026 and beyond. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements also often use words such as "anticipate," "committed to", "target," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "goal," "believe," "hope," "aims," "continue," "could," "project," "should," "will" or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by Sequans in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, future developments and other factors they believe appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and the factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this announcement could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to convert our design-win pipeline into production revenue. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are changes in the global, political, economic, business and competitive environments, market and regulatory forces, including tariffs and trade wars, and our ability to convert our product pipeline and design wins into revenue. If any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any one or more of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Sequans' filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents that may be filed from time to time with the SEC. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sequans undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary and are subject to change due to normal year-end closing procedures, audit adjustments, and the completion of management's review.

Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, we disclose certain non-IFRS, or non-GAAP, financial measures. These measures exclude the non-cash impairment of digital assets, non-cash stock-based compensation and the non-cash impacts of convertible debt extensions, and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings. We believe that these measures can be useful to facilitate comparisons among different companies. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that the non-GAAP measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. We seek to compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the table attached to this press release.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) and RF transceiver solutions for software-defined applications. Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes, as well as mission-critical deployments in space and defense.

Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap and eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Sequans RF transceiver solutions enable highly flexible, programmable wireless systems optimized for performance and resilience in demanding environments. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

Visit Sequans at sequans.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Condensed financial tables follow

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











Three months ended



(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

Sept 30,

2026



June 30,

2026



Sept 30,

2025 (1)































Revenue

9,090



7,459



3,214



Cost of revenue

(6,088)



(5,005)



(2,401)



Gross profit

3,002



2,454



813



Other operating Income (expenses)

-



-



(418)



Research and development expense

(6,656)



(7,541)



(7,750)



Sales and marketing expense

(1,576)



(2,059)



(2,143)



General and administrative expense

(2,055)



(2,333)



(3,850)



Digital asset Impairment losses

-



(3,007)



(11,092)



Digital asset gain (loss) on sales, net

6,242



5,275



-



Total operating income (expenses)

(4,045)



(9,665)



(25,253)



Operating profit (loss)

(1,043)



(7,211)



(24,440)



Financial income (expense):





















Interest income (expense), net

(411)



(2,384)



(6,435)





Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments

-



170



14,196





Foreign exchange gain (loss)

179



(135)



230



Profit (Loss) before income taxes

(1,275)



(9,560)



(16,449)



Income tax expense

(203)



(212)



(178)



Profit (Loss) $ (1,478 ) $ (9,772 ) $ (16,627 )

Attributable to:















Shareholders of the parent

(1,478 )

(9,772 )

(16,627 )



Minority interests

-



-



-



Basic income (loss) per ADS

($0.10 )

($0.65 )

($1.19 )

Diluted income (loss) per ADS

($0.10 )

($0.65 )

($1.19 )

Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:













- Basic

15,003,281



14,983,376



13,933,963



- Diluted

15,003,281



14,983,376



13,933,963



(1) The financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 differ from the preliminary unaudited results disclosed in the Company's November 4, 2025 earnings press release. The changes primarily relate to the finalization of purchase accounting and other adjustments attributable to normal year-end closing procedures, audit adjustments, and the completion of management's review.



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









Nine months ended Sept 30,

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

2026



2025 (1)



















Revenue

22,603



19,410

Cost of revenue

(14,864)



(8,164)

Gross profit

7,739



11,246

Other operating Income (expenses)

-



(418)

Research and development expense

(21,565)



(23,462)

Sales and marketing expense

(5,658)



(6,696)

General and administrative expense

(6,763)



(9,320)

Digital asset Impairment losses

(32,341)



(11,092)

Digital asset losses on sales, net

(166)



-

Total operating income (expenses)

(66,493)



(50,988)

Operating profit (loss)

(58,754)



(39,742)

Financial income (expense):













Interest income (expense), net

(7,650)



(5,929)



Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments

10,800



14,196



Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment

(31,498)



-



Foreign exchange gain (loss)

197



(763)

Profit (Loss) before income taxes

(86,905)



(32,238)

Income tax expense

(561)



(613)

Profit (Loss) $ (87,466 ) $ (32,851 ) Attributable to:









Shareholders of the parent

(87,466 )

(32,851 )

Minority interests

-



-

Basic income (loss) per ADS

($5.89 )

($5.16 ) Diluted income (loss) per ADS

($5.89 )

($5.16 ) Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:







- Basic

14,854,203



6,364,302

- Diluted

14,854,203



6,364,302

(1) The financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 differ from the preliminary unaudited results disclosed in the Company's November 4, 2025 earnings press release. The changes primarily relate to the finalization of purchase accounting and other adjustments attributable to normal year-end closing procedures, audit adjustments, and the completion of management's review.



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







At Sept 30,



At Dec 31,

(in thousands of US$)

2026



2025

ASSETS













Non-current assets













Property, plant and equipment $ 3,477

$ 4,299



Intangible assets

7,708



8,522



Goodwill

3,676



3,676



Digital assets pledge as collateral for convertible debt

-



141,505



Digital assets, unrestricted

-



45,686



Deposits and other receivables

742



2,161



Prepaid expenses

970



2,213



Other non-current financial assets

395



409



Total non-current assets

16,968



208,471



Current assets









Inventories

3,923



3,933



Trade receivables

7,057



3,278



Contract assets

485



98



Prepaid expenses

3,628



2,564



Other receivables

7,448



5,953



Research tax credit receivable

5,438



5,898



Short-term deposits

33,500



-



Cash and cash equivalents

6,244



13,386



Total current assets

67,723



35,110

Total assets $ 84,691

$ 243,581

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES









Equity









Issued capital, euro 0.01 nominal value, 1,501,397,702 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 (1,599,589,702 shares at December 31, 2025) $ 17,584

$ 18,718



Share premium

176,510



185,598



Other capital reserves

78,897



77,515



Treasury shares

-



(9,363 )

Accumulated deficit

(232,540 )

(145,074 )

Other components of equity

179



284



Total equity

40,630



127,678



Non-current liabilities









Government research financing

1,572



3,297



Lease liabilities

1,278



1,225



Trade payables and other non-current liabilities

112



1,360



Provisions

2,665



2,112



Deferred tax liabilities

128



129



Contract liabilities

3,340



3,157



Total non-current liabilities

9,095



11,280



Current liabilities









Trade payables

11,472



10,081



Convertible debt

-



56,422



Convertible debt embedded derivative

-



10,800



Lease liabilities

43



601



Government loan

-



979



Government research financing

3,688



4,308



Contract liabilities

6,251



7,224



Income tax liabilities - Parent

3,019



3,124



Other current liabilities and provisions

10,493



11,084



Total current liabilities

34,966



104,623

Total equity and liabilities $ 84,691

$ 243,581



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW











Nine months ended Sept 30,

(in thousands of US$)

2026



2025 (1)

Operating activities













Loss before income taxes $ (86,905 )

(32,238 )

Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows











Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment

1,742



2,161





Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

2,400



3,054





Impairment of digital assets

32,341



11,092





Share-based payment expense

1,382



2,655





Decrease in provision

(2,107 )

(12 )



Interest expense, net

7,650



5,929





Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative

(10,800 )

(14,196 )



Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment, net of non-cash transaction costs

31,498



-





Foreign exchange loss (gain)

16



(786 )



Loss (gain) on disposal of intangible and tangible assets

4



12





Loss on digital assets

166



-



Working capital adjustments











Decrease in trade receivables and other receivables

(4,656 )

4,813





Decrease (increase) in inventories

2,590



(1,379 )



Increase in research tax credit receivable

473



(1,593 )



Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other liabilities

1,201



2,246





Increase (Decrease) in contract liabilities

(1,532 )

(4,541 )



Increase in government grant advances

(2,096 )

1,385



Income tax paid

(1,068 )

(569 ) Net cash flow used in operating activities

(27,701 )

(21,967 ) Investing activities









Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

(3,604 )

(5,209 )

Purchase of digital assets

-



(373,840 )

Proceeds from sale of digital assets

154,684



-



Investment in ACP Advanced Circuit Pursuit, net of cash acquired

-



(2,816 )

Sale (Purchase) of financial assets

107



367



Decrease (increase) of short-term deposit

(33,500 )

53,000



Interest received

145



1,325

Net cash flow from (used in) investing activities

117,832



(327,173 ) Financing activities









Private equity offering proceeds, net of transaction costs paid





185,246



Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded and common warrants

73



-



Proceeds from convertible debt, net of transaction costs paid





174,461



Repayment of interest-bearing receivables financing

-



(3,742 )

Proceeds from interest-bearing research project financing





1,129



Purchase of treasury shares

(933 )

-



Payment of lease liabilities

(569 )

(1,167 )

Repayment of convertible debt

(94,500 )

-



Repayment of government loans

(734 )

(1,041 )

Repayment of loans

-



(420 )

Repayment of interest-bearing research project financing

(120 )

(422 )

Interest paid

(490 )

(705 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(97,273 )

353,339



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(7,142 )

4,199



Net foreign exchange difference

-



138



Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

13,386



9,093

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

6,244



13,430



( 1) The financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 differ from the preliminary unaudited results disclosed in the Company's November 4, 2025 earnings press release. The changes primarily relate to the finalization of purchase accounting and other adjustments attributable to normal year-end closing procedures, audit adjustments, and the completion of management's review .



















SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended



Sept 30,

2026



June 30,

2026



Sept 30,

2025 (3)

IFRS profit (loss) as reported $ (1,478 ) $ (9,772 ) $ (16,627 ) Add back













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)

438



468



762



Non-cash impairment of digital assets

-



3,007



11,092



Non-cash change in the fair value of embedded derivatives

-



(170 )

(14,196 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)

436



2,474



6,705

Non-IFRS profit (loss) adjusted $ (604 ) $ (3,993 ) $ (12,264 ) IFRS basic profit (loss) per ADS as reported

($0.10 )

($0.65 )

($1.19 ) Add back













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.03

$ 0.03

$ 0.05



Non-cash impairment of digital assets $ 0.00

$ 0.20

$ 0.80



Non-cash change in the fair value of embedded derivatives $ 0.00



($0.01 )

($1.02 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.03

$ 0.16

$ 0.48

Non-IFRS basic profit (loss) per ADS

($0.04 )

($0.27 )

($0.88 ) IFRS diluted profit (loss) per ADS

($0.10 )

($0.65 )

($1.19 ) Add back













Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.03

$ 0.03

$ 0.05



Non-cash impairment of digital assets $ 0.00

$ 0.20

$ 0.80



Non-cash change in the fair value of embedded derivatives $ 0.00



($0.01 )

($1.02 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.03

$ 0.16

$ 0.48

Non-IFRS diluted profit (loss) per ADS

($0.04 )

($0.27 )

($0.88 )

















(1) Included in the IFRS profit (loss) as follows:













Cost of product revenue $ 1

$ 2

$ 12



Research and development

146



154



166



Sales and marketing

49



56



172



General and administrative

242



256



412



(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates



(3) The financial results for 2025 differ from the preliminary unaudited results disclosed in the Company's November 4, 2025 earnings press release. The changes primarily relate to the finalization of purchase accounting and other adjustments attributable to normal year-end closing procedures, audit adjustments, and the completion of management's review.



SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

Nine months ended Sept 30,



2026



2025 (3)

IFRS profit (loss) as reported $ (87,466 ) $ (32,851 ) Add back









Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1)

1,382



2,655



Non-cash impairment of digital assets

32,341



11,092



Non-cash change in the fair value of embedded derivatives

(10,800 )

(14,196 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2)

7,889



6,924



Non-cash impact on gain (loss) on debt extinguishment

31,498



-

Non-IFRS profit (loss) adjusted $ (25,156 ) $ (26,376 ) IFRS basic profit (loss) per ADS as reported

($5.89 )

($5.16 ) Add back









Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.09

$ 0.42



Non-cash impairment of digital assets $ 2.18

$ 1.74



Non-cash change in the fair value of embedded derivatives

($0.73 )

($2.23 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.53

$ 1.09



Non-cash impact on gain (loss) on debt extinguishment $ 2.12

$ 0.00

Non-IFRS basic profit (loss) per ADS

($1.69 )

($4.14 ) IFRS diluted profit (loss) per ADS

($5.89 )

($5.16 ) Add back









Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.09

$ 0.42



Non-cash impairment of digital assets $ 2.18

$ 1.74



Non-cash change in the fair value of embedded derivatives

($0.73 )

($2.23 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.53

$ 1.09



Non-cash impact on gain (loss) on debt extinguishment $ 2.12

$ 0.00

Non-IFRS diluted profit (loss) per ADS

($1.69 )

($4.14 )















(1) Included in the IFRS profit (loss) as follows:











Cost of product revenue $ 6

$ 41





Research and development

456



552





Sales and marketing

174



587





General and administrative

746



1,475



(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates







(3) The financial results for 2025 differ from the preliminary unaudited results disclosed in the Company's November 4, 2025 earnings press release. The changes primarily relate to the finalization of purchase accounting and other adjustments attributable to normal year-end closing procedures, audit adjustments, and the completion of management's review.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322268