Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand ("Heal") has secured a new real-estate location in Windsor, Ontario, for the multi-unit franchise group led by Alex Rechichi and Bedford Park Capital. The location was secured as part of Heal's Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement for 45 locations across Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle.

Happy Belly 1

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Located in southwestern Ontario along the Detroit River, Windsor is a major regional centre with established residential neighbourhoods, a diverse workforce, and a post-secondary community anchored by the University of Windsor and St. Clair College. The city's mix of students, professionals, families, and visitors provides a broad customer base for convenient, health-conscious food options. Windsor's waterfront parks, recreational amenities, and cross-border connections further support its appeal as a destination to live, work, study, and visit. These characteristics position the market well for Heal's smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

"Securing this new Heal real estate location in Windsor extends our Ontario development pipeline into another attractive regional market," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Windsor's combination of established neighbourhoods, university and college students, and a diverse employment base aligns well with Heal's convenient, better-for-you offering. We are pleased to continue advancing our 45-location development agreement with Alex Rechichi and Bedford Park Capital as we bring Heal to more communities across Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Each location secured represents another step in converting our contracted development commitments into a growing network of operating restaurants."

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Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, strengthening its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand and a key driver of growth within Happy Belly's broader portfolio of emerging restaurant brands. With 54 locations open and operating and 460 units in its development pipeline under signed development agreements, Heal has a substantial foundation for continued, predictable expansion. We remain focused on translating this development pipeline into operating restaurants and creating long-term value for our shareholders.



"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, iQ Food Co., and others.

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure lings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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