PharmaEssentia's blood cancer treatment, ropeginterferon alfa-2b (Ropeg), has secured approvals for essential thrombocythemia (ET) in Taiwan, Japan, the United States, and China, widening treatment options for patients with the chronic disease. In Europe, however, the ET indication remains unapproved, underscoring the gap between clinical advances and patient access across global markets.

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Dr. Jack Hwang, General Manager of PharmaEssentia Corp. and Representative of PharmaEssentia Corp. Taichung office.

Developed and manufactured by the Taiwan-based biopharmaceutical company PharmaEssentia Corporation (TWSE: 6446), Ropeg is already approved for polycythemia vera (PV) in approximately 50 countries.

PV and ET are chronic blood cancers known as myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). They cause the overproduction of blood cells and carry risks of blood clots and progression to more aggressive diseases. Treatment aims to control blood counts, reduce complications, limit disease progression, and support long-term disease management and quality of life.

Evidence Points Beyond Blood Count Control

Long-term PV studies have shown sustained hematologic responses and reductions in JAK2 mutant allele burden, a measure of the proportion of cells carrying a disease-associated mutation. These findings support Ropeg's potential to modify the underlying disease, contributing to a paradigm shift in treatment goals toward long-term disease control.

In ET, the global Phase III SURPASS-ET trial found that Ropeg produced a statistically significantly higher durable clinical response rate than anagrelide, the established, FDA-approved therapy indicated for platelet overproduction associated with MPNs. The findings were presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress in 2025, recognized as one of the "Best of ASCO", and a major presentation in EHA's plenary session. Further results were published in The Lancet Haematology and presented at both conferences in 2026.

Different Regulatory Pathways Shape Access

Ropeg received EU approval for PV in 2019. However, European patients are still awaiting access to Ropeg for ET, even after successful ET approvals across multiple major markets, bringing the region's regulatory gap into sharper focus.

The regional development structure for Europe is subject to a 2009 licensing agreement. Under that agreement, Austria-based AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH (AOP) is responsible for Ropeg's clinical development, regulatory submissions and commercialization for PV, ET, Idiopathic Myelofibrosis (IMF, also called primary myelofibrosis), and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) in Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and a few other countries.

PharmaEssentia, retaining Ropeg's core technologies and intellectual property rights, manufactures the drug for global supply. The company says it continues to provide manufacturing and quality documentation to support AOP's regulatory obligations and to supply the treatment to AOP for marketing and distribution.

Turning Approvals into Accessible Treatments

Reliable manufacturing is another critical step between scientific progress and patient access. PharmaEssentia's Taichung (??,??) facility has obtained and maintained EU Good Manufacturing Practice certification, supporting supply to the global market since 2018.

PharmaEssentia says its goal is to expand patient access as Ropeg's clinical evidence and approved uses grow. For patients who require years of treatment, the practical value of those advances depends on whether the medicine reaches their market and remains consistently available.

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Contacts:

Contact person: Lei Wei WU

+886 906397795

Email: leiwei@hk-hitech.com.tw