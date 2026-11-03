According to Analyst Firm, Netcracker Performs Strongly Across Cross-Domain Use Case Coverage, Road Map, Portfolio Breadth, Planned Investment and AI Functionality.

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Telecom Autonomous Network Operations Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment. The analyst firm conducted a rigorous evaluation of 11 vendors on the OSS capabilities required to support telecom operators advancing toward higher levels of network autonomy. These systems encompass orchestration, assurance and inventory, which provide the foundational capabilities and systems of record required for networks to be planned, operated and optimized at scale.

Netcracker AI-Native Operations is an intent-based platform for intelligent decision-making and execution that helps CSPs scale autonomous operations companywide. The platform unifies network planning, service orchestration, inventory, closed-loop assurance and AI into a single autonomous operational fabric, enabling real-time automation and continuous optimization across the service lifecycle.

AI agents embedded across the platform, grounded in Netcracker's telecom intelligence layer, interpret operator intent, diagnose issues and take action within defined guardrails, while end-to-end governance keeps operators in control of AI accuracy, security, cost and outcomes. The platform supports fixed, mobile, satellite and hybrid networks.

"Netcracker's position in the Leader Category of our rigorous assessment of the autonomous network operations solutions market is based on the company's comprehensive offering, including demonstrated advanced AI capabilities with its telecom intelligence layer, end-to-end reasoning engine and developing portfolio of AI agents embedded in its OSS," said Ahmad Latif Ali, Vice President at IDC. "A strong roadmap and proven real-world deployments also contributed to Netcracker being named a Leader in the report."

"Being recognized as a Leader in autonomous network operations by IDC validates our investment in AI-native operations," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "By deploying AI agents across planning, orchestration, inventory and assurance, we're helping CSPs move beyond task automation to more autonomous, governed operations by reducing costs, improving service quality and accelerating time to market. We're excited to help CSPs worldwide realize the full potential of this transformation."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps telecommunications organizations and other industries worldwide transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve the customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, billing, payments and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers transform their businesses, monetize innovation and drive sustainable growth. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

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Netcracker Technology

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