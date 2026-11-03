Robo.ai Subsidiary Neurovia AI Highlights NeuroStream as an Enabler of Scalable, Sovereign Government AI Infrastructure

As Official Government AI Partner at the 3rd Government AI Summit, Neurovia AI reinforces its focus on measurable infrastructure efficiency, intelligent visual data optimization and secure AI deployment.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurovia AI, an Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence infrastructure company and wholly owned subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), highlighted the importance of scalable, secure and resource-efficient AI infrastructure at the 3rd Government AI Summit 2026, held on 3 November in Abu Dhabi.

Participating as the summit's Official Government AI Partner, Neurovia AI contributed to discussions on advancing sovereign AI, optimizing national data infrastructure and enabling the transition from AI adoption to large-scale, operational deployment across government and enterprise environments.

As artificial intelligence, computer vision and intelligent automation become increasingly embedded in critical operations, organizations face a growing challenge: managing the expanding volumes of visual data required to support AI applications without continuously increasing storage capacity, network bandwidth, computing resources and energy consumption.

Enabling the Next Generation of AI-Ready Infrastructure

At the summit, Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Neurovia AI, delivered a technology presentation titled "Efficient Visual Data Infrastructure for Government AI: Reducing Storage, Bandwidth, Compute and Energy Without Compromising Visual Quality."

The session addressed how intelligent visual data optimization can help reduce infrastructure bottlenecks, improve data processing efficiency and support increasingly data-intensive applications.

Khan also participated in the executive panel, "National Data Infrastructure: Building an AI-Ready Government," exploring the role of interoperability, secure AI architectures, data sovereignty, cloud computing and edge AI in supporting intelligent and connected public services.

NeuroStream: Intelligent Visual Data Optimization

At the center of Neurovia AI's technology portfolio is NeuroStream, an intelligent visual data optimization platform designed to reduce the volume of data transmitted, processed and stored while preserving information required by downstream applications.

By optimizing data closer to its source, NeuroStream is designed to help organizations address infrastructure constraints, make more efficient use of existing resources and support scalable AI deployment.

In a previously reported technical demonstration at ISNR 2026, NeuroStream reduced a 12.15 GB, 4K, 60 frames per second video file to 421 MB, representing a 96.37% reduction in file size while maintaining visually lossless quality in that demonstration.

The result illustrates the platform's potential to address a critical infrastructure challenge. For organizations operating large-scale visual data environments, effective optimization could translate into reduced storage and transmission requirements, more efficient infrastructure utilization and opportunities to lower total cost of ownership. Actual benefits will depend on deployment conditions and independent use-case validation.

Building Commercially Relevant AI Infrastructure

Neurovia AI's technology strategy focuses on connecting technical performance with real-world operational needs across government, smart infrastructure and enterprise environments.

The company is pursuing a use-case-driven approach to AI infrastructure, emphasizing technical validation, integration with existing technology environments and the evaluation of potential operational efficiencies.

These priorities are particularly relevant as organizations assess the infrastructure requirements of computer vision, Physical AI, smart cities and increasingly autonomous systems.

Ahmed Alhashmi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Neurovia AI, commented:

"Scaling artificial intelligence is not simply about deploying more powerful models. It requires infrastructure that can manage growing data volumes securely, efficiently and economically.

At Neurovia AI, we see data optimization as a fundamental enabler of AI adoption at scale. Our focus is on delivering measurable technology performance that can translate into operational value, improved infrastructure efficiency and more sustainable growth for government and enterprise customers.

Through NeuroStream, we are addressing one of the practical challenges facing the AI industry: how to scale intelligent applications without allowing infrastructure costs and resource demands to grow at the same pace."

Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Neurovia AI, added:

"AI-ready infrastructure begins with intelligent data management. Optimizing visual data closer to its source can reduce unnecessary data movement and pressure on storage, networks and computing systems, while preserving information required for AI-driven applications.

For government and critical infrastructure environments, the ability to combine data efficiency with interoperability, security and operational control is essential. Our technology development is focused on making those capabilities practical and measurable."

Supporting Robo.ai's Broader Intelligent Infrastructure Strategy

As part of Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), Neurovia AI contributes specialized AI software and visual data processing capabilities to the group's broader intelligent infrastructure ecosystem.

Neurovia AI's focus on intelligent data optimization and machine perception infrastructure aligns with the growing need for efficient data management across intelligent systems, connected environments and Physical AI applications.

The company's participation in the summit reinforces its engagement with government and industry stakeholders and its focus on developing technology capabilities with potential for practical, commercially relevant deployment.

About Neurovia AI

Neurovia AI is an Abu Dhabi-headquartered artificial intelligence infrastructure and visual data processing company, operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO).

Through its flagship platform, NeuroStream, the company develops intelligent data optimization solutions designed to reduce infrastructure demands while supporting efficient, secure and scalable AI applications.

Neurovia AI serves the evolving needs of government, enterprise and data-intensive industries, advancing its vision of scaling sustainable AI infrastructure.

Website: www.neuroviaai.ae

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is a Nasdaq-listed technology group building intelligent infrastructure across four platforms: artificial intelligence; robotics and smart mobility; advanced manufacturing; and digital assets and capital. Its industrial group, ALIF Holding, is dedicated to building intelligent industries through the development, integration and manufacturing of AI systems, serving government, public sector and mission-critical domains. Through its subsidiary Neurovia AI, the company develops AI software and visual data infrastructure. Quantum Core Capital ("QC Capital"), its AI-powered deep-tech holding and venture-building platform, incubates, invests in and operates businesses across artificial intelligence, robotics, digital infrastructure and the next-generation digital economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about the potential for NeuroStream to support large-scale government and enterprise deployments, preserve visual information required by downstream applications and reduce storage, bandwidth, computing requirements, energy use and total cost of ownership.

The previously reported file-size reduction was measured in a demonstration using a single video file. Performance and savings in production may differ materially from expectations depending on source footage, workloads, hardware, network conditions and the quality requirements of each application. Adoption also depends on independent validation, integration with existing systems and the ability to meet customer security, data sovereignty and procurement requirements.

Additional risks are discussed in Robo.ai's Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of the date of this release. Neither Robo.ai nor Neurovia AI undertakes to update them except as required by law.

Media Contact

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Email: info@neuroviaai.com

Website: www.neuroviaai.com

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