Forge: StreamTV Expands Global Footprint with Launch of StreamTV Asia in Bangkok, Thailand

Produced by Forge, the Inaugural Event Will Take Place 16-18 November, 2027, Bringing Together Streaming Leaders, Content Owners, Broadcasters and Technology Innovators to Unlock Opportunities Across Asia-Pacific's Rapidly Growing Streaming Market

BANGKOK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StreamTV, the premier event series connecting leaders and innovators across the global streaming television industry, produced by Forge, today announced the launch of StreamTV Asia (https://asia.streamtvshow.com/), marking the next chapter in the brand's international expansion. The inaugural event will take place 16-18 November, 2027, at Shangri-La Bangkok in Thailand, bringing together leaders from across the streaming ecosystem to explore emerging opportunities, forge strategic partnerships and shape the future of streaming in one of the world's most dynamic media markets.

Building on the success of StreamTV Show in Denver and the expansion into Europe with StreamTV Europe in Lisbon, StreamTV Asia marks the next chapter in the brand's global growth. The new event will connect regional and international decision-makers across streaming platforms, broadcasters, content production and distribution, connected TV, advertising technology and streaming infrastructure.

Led by Forge's Singapore-based team, StreamTV Asia is being developed and managed from within the region, bringing local market expertise, established industry relationships and a deep understanding of Asia-Pacific's evolving streaming landscape. This regional approach, combined with StreamTV's global industry network, will deliver an event tailored to the unique opportunities and priorities of the Asian streaming market while fostering meaningful connections between regional and international leaders.

"Asia-Pacific represents an extraordinary opportunity for the global streaming industry, with rapidly expanding audiences, innovative content and evolving business models driving growth across the region," said Kevin Gray, VP & Market Leader, Forge and Founder, StreamTV Show. "With our team based in Singapore leading the development of StreamTV Asia, we're combining deep regional expertise with the global reach and connections of the StreamTV brand. Our goal is to create an event that truly reflects the needs of this market, bringing together the people, ideas and partnerships that will shape the future of streaming across Asia."

Capitalizing on Asia's Expanding Streaming Economy

StreamTV Asia launches amid rapid growth in the region's streaming market, driven by rising consumer demand, original content investment and expanding advertising opportunities. Premium streaming subscriptions across five key Southeast Asian markets grew 19% in 2025, reaching more than 61 million, while Thailand's OTT video revenues were forecast by PwC to grow 21%. With Thai content attracting 11.1 million viewers across Southeast Asia outside Thailand in 2025, the region presents significant opportunities for international collaboration, content distribution and industry innovation. StreamTV Asia will provide a dedicated platform for the companies driving this transformation to connect, exchange insights and develop new business opportunities. The event will bring together:

Streaming Platforms and Broadcasters: Exploring growth strategies, monetization models, audience engagement and distribution.

Exploring growth strategies, monetization models, audience engagement and distribution. Content Owners, Creators and Distributors: Building international partnerships and expanding the reach of regional content.

Building international partnerships and expanding the reach of regional content. Advertisers and AdTech Leaders: Advancing connected TV advertising, measurement and emerging revenue opportunities.

Advancing connected TV advertising, measurement and emerging revenue opportunities. Technology Providers and Device Manufacturers: Showcasing the innovations powering streaming delivery, discovery, personalization and viewer experiences.





A Global Industry Gathering in the Heart of Bangkok

As one of Southeast Asia's most accessible and vibrant international destinations, Bangkok offers an ideal gateway to the wider Asia-Pacific market. Its strong international connectivity, thriving media ecosystem and world-class hospitality create a compelling environment for industry leaders from across the region and around the world.

Set along the Chao Phraya River, Shangri-La Bangkok will provide a distinctive backdrop for the inaugural event, combining high-level conference programming, an exhibition showcasing industry innovation and curated networking experiences designed to turn conversations into meaningful business relationships.

The event will feature workshops on November 16, followed by two days of conference sessions, exhibition activity and networking on November 17-18.

"StreamTV has always been about bringing the right people together to move the industry forward," added Gray. "As streaming becomes increasingly global, so do the opportunities for collaboration. StreamTV Asia will create a meeting place where regional expertise and international perspectives come together to drive the next wave of industry growth."

Building a Global Community for the Future of Streaming

With established and expanding events in North America, Europe and now Asia, StreamTV continues to strengthen its position as a global platform for the streaming television industry. Each event is designed to reflect the unique dynamics of its regional market while connecting a broader international community of streaming leaders, innovators and decision-makers.

StreamTV Asia will take place November 16-18, 2027, at Shangri-La Bangkok, Thailand. Additional information about conference programming, sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, and registration opening to follow shortly.

For more information, visit asia.streamtvshow.com.

About StreamTV Asia

StreamTV Asia isn't just another industry event - it's a gateway to opportunity across the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific streaming landscape. Bringing together streaming platforms, broadcasters, content owners, advertisers and technology innovators, the event combines dynamic content, executive-level insights and meaningful networking to spark collaboration, drive business growth and shape the future of streaming across Asia and beyond.

Produced and managed by Forge, StreamTV Asia joins StreamTV Europe in Lisbon, Portugal, and the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado - widely recognized as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry. Together, these events create a global platform connecting streaming leaders across three continents to exchange ideas, forge partnerships and drive the industry forward.

For more information, visit https://asia.streamtvshow.com/. StreamTV Asia is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry's go-to source for daily news and analysis. Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com to learn more.

StreamTV Asia takes place November 16-18, 2027, at Shangri-La Bangkok in Thailand. StreamTV Europe http://europe.streamtvshow.com runs April 20-22, 2027, at the Estoril Congress Centre in Portugal, and StreamTV Show http://www.streamtvshow.com takes place August 3-6, 2027, in Denver, Colorado.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B event and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

Media Contact:

Charlene Soucy

Senior Director, Marketing

charlene.soucy@forgelive.com