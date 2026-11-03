The sense of optimism within Australia's renewable energy sector was on display at All Energy Australia 2026 conference and trade show in Melbourne on Oct. 28 and 29, where energy security, growing demand, and investment and market certainty featured prominently in discussions. Batteries were also a major topic of conversation with the strong presence of both grid and small-scale battery suppliers on the expanded exhibition floor showcasing a growing confidence in the market. RX Global, which organises All Energy alongside the Clean Energy Council (CEC), said more than 22,000 people attended ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...