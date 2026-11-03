Solar PV reduced Spain's wholesale electricity costs by an estimated €17.02 billion between January 2025 and June 2026, according to Spanish PV association UNEF. The association estimates that average day-ahead electricity prices would have been 86% higher without solar generation. The study compares actual day-ahead market prices with a modeled scenario excluding generation from utility-scale PV plants and self-consumption systems. Without solar, the average price would have reached €112/MWh, compared with the recorded €60.2/MWh, representing a 46% reduction. Utility-scale PV accounted for €14.23 ...

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