Slovenian state-owned energy company Holding Slovenske Elektrarne (HSE) has administered a tender for a solar-plus-storage project. Available tender details state the tender covers a 1.38 MW solar power plant to be tied to a 1.25 MW/5 MWh battery energy storage system. The project will be built within the area of Kamnolom Zagorje, a closed municipal waste landfill located in the municipality of Zagorje ob Savi, central Slovenia. It forms part of HSE's wider work in developing renewable energy projects in brownfield areas in Slovenia's Zasavje region. The chosen contractor will be responsible ...

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