Pull Logic recognized as an Emerging Innovator in the SPARK Matrix: Global Supply Chain Inventory Optimization (GSCIO), Q4 2026 by QKS Group.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix gives a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Global Supply Chain Inventory Optimization vendors.

Pull Logic's AI-native decision platform was recognized for its availability-first approach, probabilistic modelling and digital twin simulation, and agentic AI capabilities.

PUNE, India, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has recognized Pull Logic as an Emerging Innovator in the SPARK Matrix: Global Supply Chain Inventory Optimization (GSCIO), Q4 2026.

According to Kumar Anand, Associate Director and Principal Analyst, QKS Group, "Pull Logic stands out in the Global Supply Chain Inventory Optimization market because it treats inventory as a decision problem, not just a planning output. Its AI-native platform brings together demand sensing, probabilistic forecasting, and SKU-location level service and safety stock optimization into one availability intelligence layer, incorporating substitution options, customer willingness to wait, and supplier reliability to assess whether demand can be fulfilled within the customer's delivery window. That layer uses simulation and optimization to translate demand and supply signals into specific replenishment, allocation, and rebalancing recommendations. Planners can prioritize exceptions by their revenue and service impact, rather than working through static reorder points and spreadsheet overrides. Through agentic AI in its AI Studio, Pull Logic adds configurable agents that monitor stockout and excess risk, explain why a recommendation was made, and carry out approved actions within governed guardrails. This moves AI from an advisory overlay to an operational decision participant, while planners stay in control."

"Businesses can carry too much inventory and still lose sales because the right product is unavailable where and when a customer needs it," said Taresh Grover, CEO and Co-founder, Pull Logic. "We help companies make better inventory and supply decisions across their operations. Our vision is to extend that availability intelligence across connected networks of manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, helping them work together to serve customer demand with less excess inventory. This recognition reinforces the importance of putting product availability at the center of supply chain decisions."

Sanjeevi CR, Associate Vice President, Enterprise Transformation, Consulting & Research, QKS Group, adds, "For manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, the value of inventory optimization depends on translating sound analytical methods into practical decisions that improve product availability and inventory productivity. Pull Logic answers this with a decision-centric approach that connects to existing ERP and planning environments without long transformation programs. This helps organizations identify opportunities to improve product availability, reduce lost sales, and release working capital. Continued investment in decision explainability, multi-echelon inventory logic, supplier and lead-time variability modelling, and visibility into planner overrides and decision history is reinforcing Pull Logic's differentiation. Its combination of availability intelligence, explainable recommendations, and governed automation supports Pull Logic's recognition as an Emerging Innovator. The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, the vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also ranks Global Supply Chain Inventory Optimization providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix, and gives users strategic information for evaluating vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Pull Logic, click here

SPARK Matrix: Global Supply Chain Inventory Optimization, 2026

A complimentary copy of the report is available for download here

About Pull Logic:

Pull Logic is an AI-native supply chain decision intelligence company helping manufacturers, distributors, and retailers improve product availability, reduce excess inventory, and make better use of working capital. The company builds on research originating at Georgia Tech. Its platform combines demand intelligence, simulation, optimization, and agentic AI to support replenishment, allocation, and inventory rebalancing decisions. Pull Logic works alongside existing ERP and planning systems, incorporating customer delivery expectations, substitution options, and supply conditions to help teams make informed, explainable decisions.

Learn more at pulllogic.com.

Media Contacts:

Kumar Pranjal | Senior Marketing Manager, Pull Logic

kumar@pulllogic.com

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contact:

Anish

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: support@qksgroup.com

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