Edible Oils Market worth $351.08 billion in 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the edible oils market size is projected to grow from USD 277.74 billion in 2026 to USD 351.08 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Edible Oils Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 277.74 billion

USD 277.74 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 351.08 billion

USD 351.08 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.8%

Edible Oils Market Trends & Insights:

The edible oils market is driven by sustained demand for vegetable oils across household consumption, foodservice and commercial cooking, and food processing and manufacturing. Increasing consumption of packaged and convenience foods, expanding foodservice operations, and the widespread use of edible oils in frying, bakery and confectionery products, snacks, sauces, dressings, and other food formulations are supporting market growth.

The market also benefits from demand for oils with specific functional, nutritional, sensory, and processing characteristics. Furthermore, advancements in oilseed extraction, refining, fractionation, blending, and packaging technologies are helping manufacturers improve product consistency, operational efficiency, and processing capabilities. Investments in crushing and refining infrastructure, product diversification, and supply-chain integration continue to shape market development. However, fluctuations in oilseed production, commodity prices, trade flows, and sustainability requirements remain important factors influencing sourcing strategies and market performance.

By type, the palm oil segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2031.

End-use application, food processing and manufacturing held a 38.9% share of the edible oils market in 2025, supported by demand from packaged foods, bakery, snacks, and other food manufacturing applications.

Distribution channel, B2B sales serve food manufacturers and foodservice operators, while B2C sales reach household consumers through online and offline retail channels.

Packaging type, small-volume formats serve household and retail demand, while bulk and industrial formats support commercial kitchens and food manufacturers.

Technology, mechanical extraction and solvent extraction are the principal methods used to recover oils from oil-bearing raw materials.

Processing, refined oils serve applications requiring consistent flavor, appearance, and performance, while unrefined oils cater to uses that value less-refined characteristics.

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The edible oils market is evolving as demand grows across household consumption, foodservice, and food processing and manufacturing applications. Market dynamics are being shaped by changing dietary patterns, population growth, expanding demand for packaged and convenience foods, and the need for reliable supplies of vegetable oils across diverse end-use industries. Palm oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, rapeseed oil, olive oil, and other edible oils serve different consumer preferences and food formulation requirements. At the same time, manufacturers and processors are investing in crushing capacity, refining technologies, fractionation, packaging, and supply-chain infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and product availability. Price volatility, oilseed supply, international trade flows, and sustainability requirements continue to influence sourcing and production strategies. As the market expands, processing efficiency, supply reliability, product quality, and the ability to meet changing customer requirements are becoming increasingly important to market participants.

By end-use application, food processing and manufacturing is expected to account for a significant share of the edible oils market during the forecast period.

The food processing and manufacturing segment is expected to represent a substantial share of the edible oils market during the forecast period. Its demand is supported by the extensive use of edible oils in packaged foods, bakery and confectionery products, snacks and savory foods, ready-to-eat meals, sauces, dressings, condiments, and other manufactured food products. Edible oils perform several functional roles, including frying, texture development, moisture retention, and formulation of spreads and other processed foods. Large-scale food manufacturers rely on consistent oil quality, dependable supply, and suitable functional properties to maintain production efficiency and product consistency. The continued demand for packaged and convenience foods, alongside the broad use of vegetable oils in commercial food production, is expected to support consumption across food processing and manufacturing applications.

By type, palm oil and soybean oil are expected to remain important segments of the edible oils market during the forecast period.

Palm oil and soybean oil are important contributors to global edible oil consumption because of their broad availability, versatility, and established supply chains. Palm oil is widely used in food manufacturing, frying, packaged foods, bakery products, and confectionery applications due to its functional properties and suitability for large-scale processing. Soybean oil is extensively used in household cooking, foodservice, salad oils, and processed food formulations, supported by established soybean-crushing infrastructure in major producing countries. Sunflower, rapeseed, olive, and other edible oils also serve distinct consumer preferences and application requirements. Relative market shares vary by region according to domestic oilseed production, import dependence, local cooking practices, pricing, and the requirements of food manufacturers. These factors will continue to influence demand across individual oil types during the forecast period.

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Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of the global edible oils market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain a major region in the global edible oils market, supported by its large population base, substantial consumption of vegetable oils, and important role in palm oil production, processing, and trade. Countries such as China and India contribute to regional demand through household cooking, foodservice, and expanding food manufacturing industries, while Indonesia and Malaysia are key participants in global palm oil production and supply. Population growth, urbanization, changing food consumption patterns, and demand for packaged and convenience foods contribute to the region's market significance. However, regional growth and market share are influenced by edible oil prices, domestic oilseed production, import requirements, trade policies, and sustainability considerations. Asia-Pacific's exact share and relative growth rate should be aligned with the approved regional market model for 2026-2031.

Top Companies in the Edible Oils Market

The report profiles key players such as Wilmar International Limited (Singapore), Bunge Global SA (US), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands), COFCO International (China), Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (Singapore), Musim Mas Group (Singapore), SD Guthrie Berhad (Malaysia), IOI Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), Olam Agri (Singapore), Richardson International Limited (Canada), AWL Agri Business Limited (India), Patanjali Foods Limited (India), and Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others.

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Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the global edible oils market is increasingly focused on expanding oilseed processing capacity, strengthening refining and specialty-fat production, improving domestic oilseed availability, and enhancing supply-chain resilience. In March 2026, Cargill announced a multi-million-dollar investment to expand its edible-oil facility in Port Klang, Malaysia, by adding a specialty-fats production line serving chocolate, bakery, dairy, frying, and filling applications. The investment is intended to broaden Cargill's specialty-fat portfolio and strengthen its food-solutions capabilities. Public-sector funding is also supporting upstream supply development: in October 2024, the Government of India approved the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds with a financial outlay of ?10,103 crore for 2024-25 through 2030-31, targeting higher production of soybean, rapeseed-mustard, groundnut, sunflower, and other oilseeds. These developments illustrate investment across downstream processing capacity and upstream raw-material supply, although the disclosed amounts are not directly comparable because they cover different project scopes and funding mechanisms.

Revenue Shift Context

The global edible oils market is projected to increase from USD 277.74 billion in 2026 to USD 351.08 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8%. Market growth is being shaped by demand from household cooking, food service, and food manufacturing, alongside changes in the mix of oils used across food applications. Investments in crushing, refining, fractionation, bottling, and specialty-fat production can improve processing efficiency, expand product availability, and support application-specific requirements from bakery and confectionery, snacks, packaged foods, sauces, and other food manufacturers. The expansion of Cargill's Malaysian specialty-fats facility illustrates investment in higher-value, application-oriented products, while ADM's North American capacity programme reflects the growing strategic importance of oilseed-processing infrastructure across vegetable-oil and renewable-fuel value chains. In India, the government's oilseeds mission is intended to increase domestic oilseed production and improve extraction efficiency, supporting efforts to reduce reliance on imported edible oils over time. Collectively, these developments indicate that investment is addressing both the availability of raw materials and the ability to process oils into products suited to different end uses. The market's projected growth will also depend on consumption patterns, changes in product mix, oilseed and crude-oil prices, refining margins, trade flows, and the share of production directed toward food versus non-food applications.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key players in the global edible oils market have pursued mergers and acquisitions to expand oil-seed-processing capacity, strengthen integrated supply chains, and broaden their geographic reach. In July 2025, Bunge Global SA completed its merger with Viterra Limited, combining complementary agricultural origination, oilseed, and vegetable-oil operations. In February 2024, White River Soy Processing acquired Benson Hill Ingredients' food-grade soybean processing facility in Iowa, adding soybean oil and other soybean-derived products to its portfolio. In 2025, Wilmar International completed the acquisition of additional shares in AWL Agri Business Limited, making AWL a subsidiary and strengthening its control over a major Indian edible-oil and food business. These transactions demonstrate consolidation across global agribusiness, oilseed processing, and consumer-facing edible-oil markets.

EDIBLE OILS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, February 2024 - June 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Feb-24 Acquisition White River Soy Processing, LLC (US) Benson Hill Ingredients, LLC (US) White River acquired Benson Hill Ingredients' food-grade soybean processing facility in Creston, Iowa. The facility processes soybeans into soybean oil, soybean meals, flour, grits, and other ingredients, expanding White River's food-grade soybean processing capabilities. The transaction closed on February 13, 2024. Jul-25 Merger Bunge Global SA (US) Viterra Limited (Netherlands) Bunge completed its previously announced merger with Viterra on July 2, 2025. The combination brought together complementary agricultural origination, oilseed, vegetable-oil, and global commodity-trading operations, strengthening the combined company's integrated supply chain and geographic reach. Nov-25 Acquisition of additional shareholding Lence Pte. Ltd. AWL Agri Business Limited (India) India's Competition Commission approved the proposed acquisition of an additional 11%-20% shareholding in AWL Agri Business by Lence Pte. Ltd., a Wilmar subsidiary. Wilmar reported that its acquisition of additional AWL shares was completed in 2025, making AWL a subsidiary. The transaction strengthens Wilmar's ownership position in an Indian business with substantial edible-oil operations. Feb-26 Acquisition / Strategic Partnership Tiryaki Agro (Türkiye) Savola Group (Saudi Arabia) Tiryaki Anadolu, a subsidiary of Tiryaki Agro, acquired 100% of Savola Foods Türkiye, which includes edible oil brands such as Yudum and Egemden. As part of the transaction, Savola Group's subsidiary Afia International acquired a 15% stake in Tiryaki Anadolu. The transaction strengthened Tiryaki Agro's position in the Turkish edible oils market and expanded its consumer-facing product portfolio. May-26 Acquisition AEP Plantations PLC (Malaysia/UK) PT Pinago Utama Tbk (Indonesia) AEP Plantations completed the acquisition of approximately 98.3% of PT Pinago Utama for approximately USD 158.3 million. The acquisition added oil palm plantations, rubber plantations, and integrated processing facilities in South Sumatra, Indonesia, strengthening AEP's upstream palm oil production capabilities. Jun-26 Acquisition Daabon Group (Colombia) Agropalma (Brazil) Daabon Group completed the acquisition of 100% of Agropalma's operations in Pará, Brazil, excluding the Limeira refinery. The transaction expanded Daabon's palm oil production footprint, adding plantations, extraction plants, a refinery in Belém, and export infrastructure to strengthen its position in the sustainable palm oil market.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global edible oils market is highly competitive, with market revenues distributed across large integrated agribusiness companies, regional oil processors, and consumer-facing edible-oil brands. Major participants, including Wilmar International, Bunge Global, ADM, Cargill, and COFCO International, compete through extensive oilseed sourcing networks, crushing and refining capabilities, diversified oil portfolios, and established distribution channels. Their integrated operations and global supply chains support participation across palm, soybean, sunflower, rapeseed, and other vegetable-oil categories. Competition is influenced by processing scales, access to raw materials, commodity-price fluctuations, refining margins, geographic reach, and brand strength in retail markets. The remaining market revenue is distributed among numerous regional producers, specialist processors, and branded suppliers, reflecting differences in local production, import dependence, consumption patterns, and market fragmentation across countries.

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