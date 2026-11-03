Instanodes Introduces Post-Quantum Accounts for Ethereum and Solana

New cryptographic engineering and quantum-readiness services help blockchain businesses assess emerging security risks and prepare account infrastructure for future cryptographic requirements.

MOHALI, India, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instanodes, a blockchain infrastructure provider offering RPC endpoints across more than 50 blockchain networks, dedicated nodes, validators and rollup infrastructure, today announced post-quantum account engineering for Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible networks and Solana. The expanded offering also includes quantum-readiness assessments and custom cryptographic engineering services for businesses evaluating their existing account security architectures.

Preparing Blockchain Accounts for Future Quantum Risks

Blockchain accounts predominantly rely on elliptic-curve cryptography for transaction authorisation. However, advances in quantum computing research have raised concerns about the long-term security of existing blockchain security architectures. Research published by Google Quantum AI in March 2026 and IonQ in September 2026 presented updated resource estimates examining how future fault-tolerant quantum computers could threaten widely used cryptographic methods.

For businesses managing digital assets, these developments highlight the need to evaluate existing blockchain security solutions and prepare for potential cryptographic vulnerabilities. Wallets, custody platforms, smart contracts and blockchain protocols may contain cryptographic dependencies that require assessment and migration planning. Preparing for quantum-resistant cryptography involves evaluating account architecture, signature verification, key management and asset authorisation mechanisms.

Post-Quantum Account Implementations for Ethereum and Solana

Instanodes has developed and tested post-quantum account implementations for Ethereum and Solana using hash-based digital signatures for account-level authorisation. These implementations are designed to reduce dependence on conventional elliptic-curve signatures within account-level asset authorisation, with verification mechanisms adapted to each blockchain's execution environment.

On Ethereum, post-quantum signature verification can be integrated into programmable smart-account architectures, including ERC-4337, which supports custom signature-validation logic. On Solana, similar account designs require custom program-level signature verification and asset-control mechanisms. However, these implementations do not replace Solana's native transaction-signature infrastructure, which continues to use Ed25519.

Through these implementations, Instanodes aims to help exchanges, custodians and blockchain protocols evaluate alternative cryptographic approaches for account security and prepare their infrastructure for evolving quantum computing capabilities.

Quantum-Readiness Services for Blockchain Businesses

Instanodes is expanding its blockchain infrastructure services to help businesses assess cryptographic vulnerabilities and prepare for emerging security requirements. Its specialised offerings include:

Post-Quantum Accounts: Hash-based signature implementations for EVM-compatible networks and Solana, designed for integration with wallet, custody and protocol architectures.

Hash-based signature implementations for EVM-compatible networks and Solana, designed for integration with wallet, custody and protocol architectures. Quantum-Readiness Assessments: Reviews of cryptographic dependencies, identification of quantum-vulnerable components and structured migration roadmaps.

Reviews of cryptographic dependencies, identification of quantum-vulnerable components and structured migration roadmaps. Custom Cryptographic Engineering: Development of hash-based signature systems, on-chain verification mechanisms, ERC-4337 smart-account implementations and custom Solana programs.

Development of hash-based signature systems, on-chain verification mechanisms, ERC-4337 smart-account implementations and custom Solana programs. Blockchain Infrastructure: RPC endpoints, dedicated nodes, validator infrastructure and dedicated blockchain environments across more than 50 networks.

Businesses assessing their exposure to post-quantum cryptographic risks or planning to strengthen their blockchain infrastructure can connect with the Instanodes engineering team to discuss their technical requirements and explore relevant blockchain development services.

About Instanodes

Instanodes is a Web3 infrastructure company specialising in blockchain infrastructure, protocol engineering and custom blockchain solutions. Through services such as blockchain node as a service, the company provides businesses with reliable node access and network infrastructure to support blockchain application development, deployment and operations.

For more information, visit https://instanodes.io/

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