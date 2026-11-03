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ACCESS Newswire
03.11.2026 13:02 Uhr
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TaxBandits Launches Paywow as Standalone Payroll Solution With Expanded Features and No Per-Employee Fees

Paywow offers expanded payroll capabilities, flexible subscription options and affordable pricing for businesses across industries.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, launched Paywow as a standalone payroll solution with expanded features and plans starting at $19 per month, with no per-employee fees.

"Payroll shouldn't become more expensive or complicated as a business grows," said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "With Paywow operating as a standalone solution, we're giving employers more tools to manage payroll efficiently while maintaining the affordable pricing they depend on."

Previously offered within TaxBandits, Paywow now provides a dedicated payroll platform for small businesses, nonprofits, household employers and agricultural operations.

Payroll Features for Businesses Across Industries

Paywow brings payroll processing, employee management and tax compliance together in one platform, offering features such as:

  • Unlimited payroll runs: Process regular, bonus and off-cycle payroll without additional run fees.
  • Automated tax calculations: Calculate applicable federal, state and local payroll taxes.
  • Employee self-service portal: Give employees secure access to pay stubs, tax forms and payroll information.
  • Automated tax filings and payments: Manage federal and supported state payroll tax filings and payments through the Plus subscription.

Flexible Pricing Without Per-Employee Fees

Paywow offers monthly subscription plans with no per-employee fees, helping employers manage payroll costs as their workforce grows.

  • The Basic plan starts at $19 per month and includes payroll processing, automated tax calculations and employee management tools.
  • The Plus plan starts at $29 per month and adds automated federal and supported state payroll tax filings and payments.

Both plans include unlimited payroll runs, with additional services available based on the selected subscription.

Powered by TaxBandits

Although Paywow now operates as a standalone solution, it continues to use TaxBandits' infrastructure to support payroll tax reporting and compliance.

Employers can explore Paywow's payroll capabilities with a 30-day free trial.

For more information, visit paywow.com.

About Paywow

Paywow is a cloud-based payroll solution powered by TaxBandits, offering payroll processing, automated tax calculations and tax compliance services for businesses across industries. With flexible subscription plans and no per-employee fees, Paywow helps employers manage payroll efficiently and affordably.

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 Type II attested and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C and W-9.

Direct all media inquiries to TaxBandits VP of Operations, Charles Hardy, at marketing@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/taxbandits-launches-paywow-as-standalone-payroll-solution-with-ex-1244328

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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