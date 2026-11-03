Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new diamond drill assay results from four step-out drill holes at the Mirado West Zone, part of the Company's 100%-owned, district-scale KL South property in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The latest step-out results expand the mineralized footprint of the Mirado West Zone to over 1,100 m of strike length, demonstrating that the corridor hosts both high-grade gold veins and wide, continuous zones of bulk-tonnage gold mineralization from near surface to nearly 480 m downhole. Critically, Mirado West sits immediately adjacent along the same structural trend as the already established Mirado South and Mirado North zones, see Figure 1. Expanding Mirado West over a 1.1-km strike length directly alongside Mirado South underscores the potential for these neighboring zones to form part of a much larger, camp-scale gold system hosting both high-grade shoots and broad mineralized envelopes.

Highlights

High-grade discovery in step-out hole KLM26-048 : Drilled 10.53 g/t Au over 9.20 m , including 31.93 g/t Au over 3.00 m

Wide bulk-tonnage zone in the same hole : Deeper in KLM26-048, drilled 0.64 g/t Au over 68.00 m , including a higher-grade core of 1.25 g/t Au over 26.50 m

Gold extends to nearly 480 m downhole : KLM26-048 continued to hit deeper gold zones, including 1.25 g/t Au over 4.75 m and 0.73 g/t Au over 4.20 m

Stacked wide zones in KLM26-051 : Drilled shallow high-grade hits of 4.03 g/t Au over 1.15 m and 2.91 g/t Au over 1.00 m, followed by three wide zones at depth: 0.39 g/t Au over 19.00 m, 0.46 g/t Au over 24.70 m (including 0.74 g/t Au over 9.25 m), and 0.41 g/t Au over 26.00 m

Near-surface continuity in KLM26-052: Intersected 0.29 g/t Au over 9.93 m right below overburden, plus deeper wide zones of 0.34 g/t Au over 26.58 m and 0.35 g/t Au over 16.00 m

"Stepping out at Mirado West and hitting 10.53 g/t gold over 9.20 m, followed in the very same hole by 68 m of 0.64 g/t gold, shows why we are so excited about the growth and scale of this system," stated Stefan Sklepowicz, CEO of Kirkland Lake Discoveries. "For investors, these results show that Mirado West gives us the best of both worlds: high-grade gold shoots surrounded by wide, continuous zones of gold mineralization that build volume and tonnage. When you see a 10 m high-grade zone sitting above a nearly 70 m wide gold zone and then see 16 to 26 m wide zones repeating in neighboring step-out holes, it shows you are looking at a system with real scale. We are hitting gold from less than 10 m below surface down to nearly 480 m downhole, and the system remains wide open in every direction."

"Results like these are exactly what we've been hoping for in our expansion drilling at Mirado, we are seeing both grade and potential for large volume," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman.

Figure 1 - Plan view of Mirado showing 2026 drill-hole locations and assay composites, the historical mineralized envelope, and KLDC's preliminary interpreted footprint. Interpreted areas are not established mineral resource boundaries.

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Understanding the Mirado West Gold System

Gold systems in the Kirkland Lake camp are prized because they can host both high-grade underground targets and large-scale, bulk-tonnage open-pit targets. The results from hole KLM26-048 show that both styles of mineralization are present at Mirado West.

High-Grade "Feeder" Structures with a Clear Visual Signature

The upper high-grade intercept of 10.53 g/t Au over 9.20 m is driven by a 3.00 m core (from 210.50 m to 213.50 m) grading 31.93 g/t Au. This gold is hosted inside a primary fault pathway where hot, gold-rich fluids were forced through the rock under high pressure, see Figure 2. As those fluids soaked into the host volcanic rock, they chemically altered and "bleached" the rock while depositing high-grade gold.

Because the high-grade gold is tied directly to this bright, bleached rock rather than an isolated, hard-to-find quartz vein, the Company's geologists and core-scanning technology can easily recognize these high-grade pathways in the drill core and track them from hole to hole.

Figure 2 - Core from drill hole KLM26-048, from approximately 208 m to 221 m downhole, showing the 10.53 g/t Au over 9.20 m intercept (209.20 m to 218.40 m). Note how the volcanic rock turns into a pale, bleached zone between 210.50 m and 213.50 m, where hot gold-bearing fluids altered the rock and deposited 31.93 g/t Au over 3.00 m.

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Wide, Continuous Zones Built for Scale

Roughly 94 m below the upper high-grade shoot, hole KLM26-048 entered a 68 m wide zone grading 0.64 g/t Au (from 312.00 m to 380.00 m). Here, instead of being concentrated in a single narrow pathway, the rock was heavily fractured across a nearly 70 m width, allowing gold-bearing fluids to spread out through a dense network of quartz-carbonate veins and fractures.

Importantly, this 68 m interval is not just a single narrow spike of high-grade gold diluted across barren rock. Assay data shows consistent gold mineralization throughout the entire interval, surrounding a strong, 26.5 m central core (from 342.00 m to 368.50 m) that averages 1.25 g/t Au. Within that 26.5 m core, the drill hole crossed seven higher-grade vein systems grading between 1.34 g/t Au and 12.35 g/t Au. This combination of consistent background gold and repeating higher-grade veins is ideal for building potential bulk-tonnage scale, see Figures 3 and 4.

Figure 3 - Core and gold assays from the higher-grade central core (1.25 g/t Au over 26.50 m from 342.00 m to 368.50 m) inside the broader 68.00 m interval grading 0.64 g/t Au in hole KLM26-048, showing the dense network of white quartz-carbonate veins that carry consistent gold mineralization across the zone.

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Figure 4 - All gold assays in KLM26-048

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Continuity Across Step-Out Holes

Step-out holes KLM26-050, KLM26-051, and KLM26-052 were drilled to test the lateral extent of the Mirado West system. Results from these holes demonstrate that the stacked, broad zones of gold mineralization encountered in KLM26-048 extend into adjacent step-out fence lines, see Figure 5:

KLM26-051 returned near-surface higher-grade intercepts of 4.03 g/t Au over 1.15 m (from 90.00 m) and 2.91 g/t Au over 1.00 m (from 203.00 m), before intersecting three separate, wide mineralized intervals at depth: 0.39 g/t Au over 19.00 m (from 292.00 m), 0.46 g/t Au over 24.70 m (from 322.50 m, including 0.74 g/t Au over 9.25 m ), and 0.41 g/t Au over 26.00 m (from 388.00 m).

KLM26-052 encountered gold mineralization starting at 7.50 m downhole ( 0.29 g/t Au over 9.93 m , including 0.37 g/t Au over 6.28 m ), followed by deeper intervals of 0.34 g/t Au over 26.58 m (from 138.50 m), 0.51 g/t Au over 5.00 m (from 204.00 m), and 0.35 g/t Au over 16.00 m (from 218.00 m).

KLM26-050 intersected shallow gold mineralization grading 0.26 g/t Au over 9.50 m (from 92.50 m), see Table 1.

Figure 5 - Oblique cross-section of the Mirado Gold Project, looking north, showing the stacked wide gold zones and high-grade shoots connected across recent drill holes from near surface to depth. The mineralization remains open in all directions.

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Table 1 - Mirado drill assay results

DRILL HOLE Zone FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m) Au (g/t) KLM26-048 Mirado West 97.50 99.10 1.60 0.47 KLM26-048 Mirado West 158.00 164.00 6.00 0.29 KLM26-048 Mirado West 209.20 218.40 9.20 10.53 including Mirado West 210.50 213.50 3.00 31.93 KLM26-048 Mirado West 233.40 236.00 2.60 0.30 KLM26-048 Mirado West 312.00 380.00 68.00 0.64 including Mirado West 342.00 368.50 26.50 1.25 including Mirado West 346.00 347.00 1.00 12.35 KLM26-048 Mirado West 402.00 409.00 7.00 0.37 KLM26-048 Mirado West 436.25 441.00 4.75 1.25 KLM26-048 Mirado West 475.30 479.50 4.20 0.73 KLM26-050 Mirado West 92.50 102.00 9.50 0.26 KLM26-051 Mirado West 90.00 91.15 1.15 4.03 KLM26-051 Mirado West 163.00 163.50 0.50 1.81 KLM26-051 Mirado West 203.00 204.00 1.00 2.91 KLM26-051 Mirado West 292.00 311.00 19.00 0.39 including Mirado West 301.40 311.00 9.60 0.55 KLM26-051 Mirado West 322.50 347.20 24.70 0.46 including Mirado West 333.00 342.25 9.25 0.74 KLM26-051 Mirado West 366.90 370.00 3.10 0.48 KLM26-051 Mirado West 388.00 414.00 26.00 0.41 including Mirado West 391.70 401.30 9.60 0.52 KLM26-052 Mirado West 7.50 17.43 9.93 0.29 including Mirado West 11.15 17.43 6.28 0.37 KLM26-052 Mirado West 53.00 54.00 1.00 0.71 KLM26-052 Mirado West 123.00 125.30 2.30 0.23 KLM26-052 Mirado West 138.50 165.08 26.58 0.34 KLM26-052 Mirado West 204.00 209.00 5.00 0.51 KLM26-052 Mirado West 218.00 234.00 16.00 0.35 KLM26-052 Mirado West 313.43 315.53 2.10 0.21 Note: Reported intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are currently unknown as the geometry of the mineralized zones is still being defined. Assays are uncut.

Digital Resources

Stakeholders can explore KLDC's drilling through:

a publicly accessible interactive 3D model hosted by Mining Hub, which illustrates drill-hole data, mineralized intervals and interpreted target areas.

the Company's most up-to-date interactive presentation hosted by Terrahutton.

the latest episode of KLDC's Treasure Hunters video series.

Data Verification & Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Gold analyses were completed on half-core NQ samples at Paragon Geochemical Laboratory (independent of KLDC) using Chrysos PhotonAssay technology. PhotonAssay is a non-destructive method that uses high-energy X-rays to measure gold in large samples of approximately 500 g, reducing sampling variability associated with coarse gold mineralization and allowing the retained material to remain available for additional analysis.

Table 2 - Paragon Sample Preparation and Analytical Methods

Analysis Code Location Preparation PREP-PKG Timmins, Ontario, Canada Photon and Fire Assay PA-AU01, Au-SCR1K Surrey, British Columbia | Hamilton, Ontario, Canada Multi-Element 33MA-OES Sparks, Nevada, USA

Samples returning gold values above the 350 g/t upper detection limit of the PhotonAssay method are reanalyzed using a 1 kg screen fire assay. The sample is sieved at 110 microns, the coarse fraction is analyzed gravimetrically, and the fine fraction is analyzed in duplicate by AAS; the combined result provides a representative total gold value for samples that may contain coarse gold.

Drill program design, QA/QC and interpretation of results are conducted by qualified persons consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, approximately one control sample per twenty samples, to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Reported intervals are calculated using length-weighted average grades with a nominal 0.2 g/t Au cutoff. To reflect continuity within the broader mineralized system, up to 6.9 m of consecutive internal dilution below cutoff is included within selected composites. Reported assays are uncut and no top cut has been applied. All intervals are reported as downhole core lengths. True widths are currently unknown as the geometry of the mineralized zones is still being defined.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Cleland, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries appoints strategic partner in Europe

The Company announces the appointment of Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. ("Euroswiss") as a strategic and financial partner to help increase brand recognition and liquidity in the central European capital markets.

Pursuant to a consulting services contract, Euroswiss will assist the Company, on a non-exclusive basis, to develop communication plans aimed at increasing Kirkland Lake Discoveries' recognition in the central European markets as well as networking, business development, and general corporate finance opportunities in Europe for an initial term of 12 months.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries will pay Euroswiss a fixed consulting fee of C$100,000. A principal of Euroswiss owns 285,500 shares of the Company. Euroswiss is an arm's-length party to the Company. The consulting agreement with Euroswiss was negotiated through arm's length negotiations.

About Euroswiss (www.euroswiss.group)

Euroswiss is a reputable capital markets advisory firm headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland and offers a unique investor and public relations program tailored to the specific requirements of small- and micro-cap companies.

Their focus is on garnering support from high-net-worth individuals, family offices, institutional investors, and retail investors. Their efforts have contributed to increased trading volumes through various strategies, including:

facilitating cross-listings in Germany and coordinating market making activities alongside research;

providing investor portal and media coverage, and distributing content through German investor and social media channels, including continuous tailored targeting of investor audiences;

disseminating frequent information on influential German financial websites with significant investor following;

targeted distribution to 400 investor websites, 450,000 computer terminals, daily newspapers, and directly engaging with 10,000 private/institutional investors and analysts; and

organizing investor roadshows in European financial hubs.

While maintaining its primary listing on TSX-V, Kirkland Lake Discoveries recognizes the trading benefits for German investors, such as transactions and settlements in Euros, trading within the central European time zone, and the assurance that the cross-listed shares represent the same class of securities as those traded on TSX-V, with share registry management handled jointly by the Company's existing share registry and a German transfer agent.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) is a mineral exploration company focused on district-scale discovery in Ontario's world-renowned Kirkland Lake Gold Camp. Through strategic consolidation, the Company has assembled a 40,000-hectare land package across its KL South, KL West and KL East properties, capturing key structural splays and fault intersections around the Larder Lake-Cadillac deformation zone. By pairing boots-on-the-ground geological expertise with modern data analytics, geophysics, and hyperspectral core scanning, Kirkland Lake Discoveries is systematically expanding the Mirado Gold Project while advancing a deep portfolio of regional gold and polymetallic targets.

For additional information, please contact:

Stefan Sklepowicz

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 226-979-3515

Email: stefan@kirklandlakediscoveries.com

Website: www.kirklandlakediscoveries.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning updating the Mirado 3D model, interpretation of mineralized continuity and geometry, selection of follow-up drill targets and future exploration at Mirado. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will".

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the results and interpretation of exploration and drilling activities, the reliability of historical data, commodity prices and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update such statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Additional information is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Table 3 - Mirado drill coordinates and assay status

Drill Hole UTM

Easting UTM

Northing Azimuth Inclination Final

Length

(m) Target/Showing Assay Result Status KLM26-032 587648 5318740 215 -62 400 Mirado North Zone Released KLM26-033 587447 5318383 70 -65 400 Mirado South Zone Released KLM26-034 587411 5318338 70 -65 402 Mirado South Zone Released KLM26-035 586635 5318381 60 -50 350 Mirado West Zone Released KLM26-036 587391 5318392 70 -65 393 Mirado South Zone Released KLM26-037 586635 5318381 240 -50 350 Mirado West Zone Released KLM26-038 587350 5318408 70 -65 400 Mirado South Zone Released KLM26-039 586810 5318240 60 -50 357 Mirado West Zone Released KLM26-040 587299 5318908 210 -45 400 Mirado North Zone Released KLM26-041 586810 5318240 240 -50 354 Mirado West Zone Released KLM26-042 586654 5318254 60 -50 350 Mirado West Zone Released KLM26-043 587183 5318962 210 -45 398 Mirado North Zone Released KLM26-044 587096 5319012 210 -45 400 Mirado North Zone Released KLM26-045 586654 5318254 240 -50 400 Mirado West Zone Released KLM26-046 586600 5318475 60 -50 400 Mirado West Zone Released KLM26-047 586600 5318475 240 -50 402 Mirado West Zone Released KLM26-048 586512 5318513 240 -50 600 Mirado West Zone This PR KLM26-049 586512 5318513 60 -50 504 Mirado West Zone Released KLM26-050 586417 5318541 60 -50 400 Mirado West Zone This PR KLM26-051 586417 5318541 240 -50 414 Mirado West Zone This PR KLM26-052 586694 5318347 60 -50 400 Mirado West Zone This PR KLM26-053 586963 5318320 70 -50 400 Mirado South Zone Pending KLM26-054 586694 5318347 240 -50 400 Mirado West Zone Pending KLM26-055 586985 5318277 70 -50 400 Mirado South Zone Pending KLM26-056 586694 5318347 240 -75 400 Mirado West Zone Pending KLM26-057 587013 5318223 70 -50 400 Mirado South Zone Pending KLM26-058 586694 5318347 330 -50 400 Mirado West Zone Pending KLM26-059 587033 5318183 70 -50 414 Mirado South Zone Pending KLM26-060 587443 5318816 213 -60 400 Mirado North Zone Pending KLM26-061 587057 5318135 70 -50 400 Mirado South Zone Pending KLM26-062 587400 5318845 213 -60 400 Mirado North Zone Pending KLM26-063 587083 5318091 70 -50 400 Mirado South Zone Pending KLR26-001 586633 5317648 270 -50 399 Regional Pending KLR26-002 586572 5317825 270 -50 400 Regional Pending KLR26-003 586565 5317986 270 -50 400 Regional Pending KLR26-004 585905 5317473 270 -50 400 Regional Pending KLR26-005 585717 5317480 270 -50 399 Regional Pending KLR26-006 585716 5317479 90 -50 400 Regional Pending KLR26-007 585575 5317456 270 -50 400 Regional Pending

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