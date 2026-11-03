Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) awarded 288 MW of PV capacity spread across 143 projects in its latest auction for PV systems on buildings and noise barriers. A total of 177 bids totaling 347 MW were submitted. The agency excluded 34 bids totaling 58 MW from the award process, although it did not disclose the specific reasons. According to the authority's website, unsuccessful bidders will be informed directly about the reasons their bids were rejected. The submitted capacity increased significantly compared with the previous round in July, when bids totaled just 296 MW. ...

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