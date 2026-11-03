OSSTEC, an orthopedic company developing 3D-printed cementless joint replacement implants, today announced it has closed $8 million to fund the first-in-human U.S. surgical cases of ASCENT, its cementless, fixed-bearing partial knee system. The round was led by EMBRYO Ventures, with participation from Neovate Capital, New Wave Ventures, Oxford Technology Innovation Finance and Empirical Ventures.

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OSSTEC's ASCENT cementless partial knee system provides surgeons with next-generation, 3D-printing technology and a streamlined surgical workflow.

Around half of knee replacement patients are suitable for a partial knee, a bone-preserving procedure with faster recovery, yet only about 10% receive one. Cement adds time and complexity in the operating room, while cementless fixation reduces loosening, a leading cause of revision, opening up the treatment opportunity to more active patients.

The capital will take ASCENT and its CLARITY instrumentation through FDA clearance to first-in-human procedures in the U.S., planned for the first half of 2027. It enables training and support of OSSTEC's surgeon faculty at leading partial knee centers, following the establishment of U.S. operations earlier this year.

This financing also advances ASCENT's underlying platform technology: a 3D-printed biomimetic fixation platform built on more than a decade of research into implant fixation and osseointegration, designed to enable biological fixation without cement. OSSTEC is expanding a pipeline of cementless applications beyond partial knee replacement and evaluating integration with robotic surgery platforms.

"This financing moves our focus from preparation to patients," said Max Munford, PhD, Founder and CEO of OSSTEC. "Surgeons tell us they would offer a partial knee to more patients if they could use next-generation cementless technology. ASCENT is designed to give them that, integrated with a familiar, streamlined surgical workflow, and the platform behind it is built to go further, with a pipeline of cementless applications beyond the knee."

"We are excited to lead this financing round in OSSTEC, representing an exceptional opportunity to advance partial knee replacement. With its next-generation implant technology approaching first clinical use, we look forward to supporting the company in its ambition to improve patient outcomes and drive greater operational efficiency," said Dr Arash Moavenian, Chief Executive, EMBRYO Ventures.

OSSTEC will attend the 2026 AAHKS Annual Meeting, November 5-8, in Grapevine, Texas.

ASCENT and CLARITY are not cleared by the FDA and are not available for sale in the United States.

About OSSTEC

OSSTEC is an orthopedic company developing cementless joint replacement implants using patented 3D-printing technology. Founded in 2021 as a startup from Imperial College London, the company combines surgeon-led design and additive manufacturing to improve implant fixation, durability and surgical efficiency. OSSTEC is headquartered in the UK, with U.S. operations through OSSTEC Inc. Learn more at www.osstec.uk.

About EMBRYO Ventures

EMBRYO Ventures is a London-based venture capital firm invested in exceptional founders advancing the frontiers of human health and experience. Learn more at www.embryoventures.com.

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Contacts:

CEO Maxwell Munford max@osstec.uk