Evestia Clinical Acquires Emtex Life Science to Further Enhance its Global Full-Service Clinical Research Capabilities

Acquisition significantly expands the depth and scale of Evestia Clinical's established medical writing capabilities for biotech innovators and pharmaceutical companies

The deal expands Evestia Clinical's European presence

LONDON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evestia Clinical ("the Company"), a leading independent global specialist Contract Research Organization (CRO), today announced the acquisition of Emtex Life Science ("Emtex"), a specialist regulatory medical writing company headquartered in Belgium. The acquisition strengthens Evestia Clinical's presence across Europe and further enhances the Company's global, full-service clinical research solutions for biotech innovators and pharmaceutical companies.

With more than 25 years of experience, Emtex brings extensive expertise in regulatory medical writing, clinical documentation, scientific publications, and medical communications. Its services include the preparation of clinical study reports, clinical trial protocols, investigator brochures, regulatory documentation, and scientific communications.

Richard Barfield, Chairman of Evestia Clinical, said: "The acquisition of Emtex aligns with our strategy to build a market-leading, global and independent specialist CRO through targeted acquisitions that deepen our expertise and enhance the services we offer biotech innovators. Emtex's established expertise in regulatory medical writing and scientific communications complements and further enhances our existing capabilities and expands the bespoke support we can offer clients worldwide."

Medical writing is already an established part of Evestia Clinical's wider service offering. The acquisition significantly expands the depth and scale of that capability, bringing together Emtex's specialist experience and Evestia Clinical's existing medical writing and broader clinical development expertise.

From protocols and investigator brochures to clinical study reports, complex regulatory documentation and scientific communications, specialist medical writing expertise can be accessed as a dedicated service or integrated with Evestia Clinical's wider regulatory, medical and clinical development capabilities across oncology, neurology/neurodegenerative diseases, and rare diseases.

Lewis Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of Evestia Clinical, said: "By bringing Emtex's experienced medical writing team together with our existing clinical development specialists, we are expanding both the depth of expertise and the support available to biotech innovators navigating complex clinical development and regulatory requirements. We are excited to welcome Mario, Mieke and the wider Emtex team to Evestia Clinical, and look forward to combining our expertise to deliver high-quality clinical research solutions."

Mario De Witte, Chief Executive Officer of Emtex Life Science, commented: "For more than 25 years, Emtex has provided specialist medical writing services to clients across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Becoming part of Evestia Clinical gives us the opportunity to build on these foundations, expanding the reach of our services while continuing to deliver the personalized support our clients value. We are excited about the opportunities ahead for our team and the contribution we can make to Evestia Clinical's continued global growth."

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Emtex will integrate with Evestia Clinical's operations with no change to its services or teams. Emtex CEO, Mario De Witte, and Head of QA and LO, Mieke Notenbaert, will continue to manage the Emtex business.

For further information, please contact:

Evestia Clinical (email: info@evestiaclinical.com)

Richard Barfield (+44 7917 809 325)

Lewis Cameron (+44 (0) 1462 424 400)

For media enquiries (email: evestiaclinical@5654.co.uk)

Matthew Neal (+44 7917 800 011)

Melissa Gardiner (+44 7757 697 357)

Usman Sherani (+44 7361 473 978)

Notes to Editors

About Evestia Clinical

Evestia Clinical is a leading independent global specialist CRO. With a commitment to scientific excellence, innovation, and patient-centric research, Evestia Clinical partners with biotech companies to provide expert-driven, agile, and bespoke clinical research solutions. Its specialist expertise supports the development of therapies in areas of significant unmet medical need, including oncology, neurology/neurodegenerative diseases, rare diseases and pediatrics.

Backed by Kester Capital, Evestia Clinical is dedicated to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge clinical research. Evestia Clinical's vision is to be the market-leading clinical service partner for biotechs and beyond, fueling medical breakthroughs to improve global health within a company culture that values, inspires, and empowers.

Evestia Clinical offers a full suite of customized clinical development services. This includes project management, site management, regulatory services, clinical monitoring, data management and biostatistics, medical affairs and medical writing, quality assurance services, pharmacovigilance, and Functional Service Provider solutions.

About Emtex Life Science

Emtex Life Science is an independent medical writing company providing specialist services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and healthcare industries worldwide. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Belgium, the company combines scientific expertise with regulatory knowledge to transform complex data into clear, accurate, and high-quality scientific documentation and communications.

Its services span regulatory medical writing, research and insights, medical communications, and professional training, supporting clients throughout the product development lifecycle. With a strong focus on precision, quality, collaboration, and reliable delivery, Emtex Life Science helps organizations communicate scientific evidence effectively while advancing their development objectives.