Waaree Solar Americas Inc. (WSA), a wholly owned subsidiary of India's Waaree Energies Ltd., has started commercial production on two new solar module manufacturing lines at its facility in Brookshire, Texas. Each line has an annual production capacity of 800 MW, bringing the facility's total installed module manufacturing capacity to 3.2 GW. The expansion forms part of Waaree's broader manufacturing plans in the United States. WSA is also expanding its Arizona module manufacturing facility from 1 GW to 1.6 GW, which is expected to bring the company's total US module manufacturing capacity ...

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