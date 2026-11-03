Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is pleased to announce the six recipients of the 2027 PDAC Awards, recognizing outstanding accomplishments in mineral exploration and development in Canada and around the world.

"The 2027 recipients reflect the exceptional talent, leadership and innovation found across our industry," said Karen Rees, PDAC President. "We're especially proud to introduce the Emerging Leaders Award this year, recognizing young professionals who are already making a significant impact in mineral exploration and development. Together, all six recipients exemplify the excellence and dedication that the PDAC Awards have celebrated for 50 years."

Since 1977, the PDAC Awards have honoured individuals, teams and organizations for their exceptional contributions to mineral exploration and development. This year's recipients will be recognized at the Awards Celebration & Nite Cap on Tuesday, March 9, 2027, during the PDAC 2027 Convention in Toronto.

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2027 PDAC Awards recipients

Bill Dennis Award: For a Canadian discovery or prospecting success

Snowline Exploration Team - Valley Gold Deposit: For the discovery of the Valley gold deposit at the Rogue Project in the Yukon, Canada.

Emerging Leaders Award: For outstanding achievement by a young professional in mineral exploration and development

Antoine Caté: For advancing the integration of geology, data science and artificial intelligence in mineral exploration.

Skookum Jim Award: For Indigenous achievement in the mineral industry

Citxw Nlaka'pamux Assembly: For advancing Indigenous-led assessment, stewardship and participation in mineral development.

Sustainability Award: For outstanding leadership in environmental protection and/or good community relations

B2Gold - Otjikoto Mine Renewable Energy Transformation: For transforming the Otjikoto Mine's energy supply through renewable power and local capacity building in Namibia.

Thayer Lindsley Award: For an international mineral discovery

Pan American Silver - La Colorada Exploration Team: For the discovery of the La Colorada skarn deposit in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Viola R. MacMillan Award: For company or mine development

Cupric Canyon Capital - Khoemacau Copper-Silver Mine: For financing and developing the Khoemacau Copper-Silver Mine in Botswana.

Click the links to learn more about each recipient.

Awards selection process

PDAC's Board of Directors selects award recipients based on recommendations from the association's Awards Committee. Learn more about the PDAC Awards and how to nominate candidates for the 2028 PDAC Awards.

Awards Celebration & Nite Cap

Join industry leaders and professionals from around the world for the Awards Celebration & Nite Cap on Tuesday, March 9, 2027, at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto. The evening features a welcome reception, three-course dinner and presentation of the 2027 PDAC Awards, followed by the Nite Cap reception, offering guests an opportunity to connect and celebrate with colleagues from across the industry.

Ticket sales open on PDAC's website in December. Sign up to be notified when tickets become available.

About PDAC

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. Representing more than 9,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible and sustainable mineral sector. PDAC 2027: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Event will take place in Toronto, Canada, from March 7-10, 2027. Please visit pdac.ca for more information.

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