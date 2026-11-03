Brooke Carrero, RN, BSN, Hosts Advanced Aesthetic Injector Training at Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

Philadelphia aesthetic nurse injector leads an intimate, observation-based training for visiting injectors, with quarterly sessions planned and the next registration opening in February 2027.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery , a physician-led plastic surgery and aesthetics practice serving patients across the Philadelphia region and New Jersey, hosted the first Advanced Aesthetic Injector Training with Brooke Carrero, RN, BSN , on October 1, 2026. The training took place at the practice's Philadelphia, PA office and brought together a small group of practicing injectors for live patient observation, case discussion, and consultation instruction led by Carrero.

Brooke Carrero, RN, BSN, shares her expertise in facial balancing, injectables, and personalized aesthetic treatments.

A Deliberately Small First Cohort

Carrero organized, designed, and taught the training herself, and chose to cap attendance at three injectors so that each participant could watch closely, ask questions freely, and hear her reasoning as it unfolded in real time. All three attendees, Alexis Cortese, Jessie Vittone, and Maddie Bednar, traveled to Philadelphia specifically to take part.

The decision to keep the group small was intentional. Rather than presenting techniques to a lecture hall, Carrero wanted the first session to feel closer to a clinical apprenticeship, with attendees positioned beside her through consultations and treatments. That format allowed for the kind of back-and-forth that is difficult to achieve in larger educational settings, where questions often wait until a treatment is already finished.

What the Training Covered

The curriculum covered four areas of injectable practice, with attendees observing and discussing the following:

Full-face treatment planning with DAXXIFY, a long-acting neuromodulator used to soften lines caused by repeated muscle movement, in the same category as Botox

Biostimulators, a class of injectables that prompt the body to build its own collagen over time rather than adding volume immediately

Facial balancing , Carrero's primary specialty, in which the face is assessed and treated as a whole so that individual features sit in proportion with one another

, Carrero's primary specialty, in which the face is assessed and treated as a whole so that individual features sit in proportion with one another Male aesthetic treatment, with particular attention to jawline definition and the structural differences that shape a masculine treatment plan

Jawline definition received particular emphasis, with Carrero demonstrating how she assesses the lower face before deciding where product belongs and, just as often, where it does not.

Consultation as the Core Skill

A central theme of the day was the consultation itself. In Carrero's view, there is a meaningful gap between knowing how to inject and understanding what a given patient actually needs. The training was built to close that gap by showing attendees how she looks at an entire face, reads its proportions, and arrives at a recommendation she can explain to the patient in plain terms.

Because the session was observation-based, attendees watched Carrero conduct real consultations and treat real patients, then talked through her thought process afterward. Participants were encouraged to ask questions throughout and to hear her reasoning as each treatment plan took shape. The intent was to teach a way of thinking that attendees could carry back to their own patients, rather than a fixed set of steps to copy.

Brooke's Bible: A Reference That Travels Home

To extend the learning beyond the day itself, Carrero created an interactive digital educational manual, which she named Brooke's Bible, specifically for the training. Each attendee received it as a resource to revisit after returning to their own practices. The manual is intended as something attendees can continue learning from and refer back to once the live observation is over.

The Educator Behind the Training

Carrero earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Thomas Jefferson University in 2016 and began her career in the Heart and Vascular Intensive Care Unit at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center before moving into aesthetic nursing.

At Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery, she specializes in full facial balancing and develops individualized treatment plans that combine neuromodulators, dermal fillers, biostimulators, and skin rejuvenation treatments. Outside the practice, she teaches weekly yoga classes, and she has long been drawn to the educational side of aesthetics. The October training marked her first formal program for other injectors.

"Something I've learned throughout my career is that being a great injector isn't just about what you can do with a needle. It's about how you see a face, how you listen to your patients, and knowing that sometimes the best treatment is knowing when not to treat at all," said Carrero. "I've always believed in enhancing, not changing, and being able to share that philosophy with other injectors means so much to me. I love what I do, and getting to teach something I'm genuinely passionate about has been such a rewarding experience."

Quarterly Sessions Planned

Following the October session, Carrero plans to offer the Advanced Aesthetic Injector Training on a quarterly basis. Group size will remain small so that every participant receives the same level of direct access and individual attention that defined the first cohort.

Registration for the next training will open in February 2027, with the session scheduled for March 2027 at Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia. Injectors interested in attending can follow Carrero on Instagram at @beckerinjectorbrooke for registration details as they are announced.

About Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery is a physician-led facial plastic surgery and aesthetics practice founded by Daniel G. Becker, MD, FACS, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and Clinical Professor at the University of Pennsylvania who has led the university's rhinoplasty course since 1998 and authored four rhinoplasty textbooks. The practice brings together board-certified surgeons and experienced aesthetic nurse injectors across offices in Philadelphia and Yardley, PA, and Princeton, Sewell, and Voorhees, NJ, with an emphasis on anatomy-driven planning and natural-looking outcomes. Patients interested in a consultation with Brooke Carrero, RN, BSN, or any member of the Becker team are invited to request an appointment .

Media Contact:

Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

(215) 944-5158

https://www.beckerplastics.com/

SOURCE: Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/brooke-carrero-rn-bsn-hosts-advanced-aesthetic-injector-training-at-b-1240293