Connected Solutions Group Named Authorized Starlink Reseller, Bringing Starlink for American Businesses

CSG adds Starlink to its portfolio, giving businesses access to the world's most advanced satellite constellation, cellular, and advanced bonding and convergence capabilities. Starlink delivers primary connectivity with built-in resiliency, keeping operations running when other paths fail and extends connectivity to millions of new locations.

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Connected Solutions Group (CSG), a Verizon Platinum Elite Partner that has provided connectivity to more than 150,000 businesses, today announced it has been named an Authorized Starlink Reseller. Businesses can now get Starlink's fast, reliable high-speed internet. CGS provides installation and managed service for Starlink and 5G.

The pairing matters because the two networks are built differently. Cellular service runs on ground-based towers, while Starlink is powered by the world's most advanced satellite constellation in low Earth orbit. Combining them gives businesses two paths at the same time, a strong foundation for any operation that requires resilient connectivity in even the most remote locations.

"This is more than just putting another product on a quote," said Michael Pittman, CEO of Connected Solutions Group. "It's exciting because of the complementary opportunity it presents. We've spent years developing the carrier relationships, technology partnerships, and technical capabilities to engineer connectivity around the customer. Now we can bring Starlink and cellular together, bond those connections and build an incredibly redundant solution."

The Power of Bonding and Network Convergence

CSG brings these connections together through MultiPath Secure by CSG, its multi-network connectivity solution. MultiPath Secure bonds the available connections, combining the technology into a higher performing single pipe while prioritizing the applications that matter most to the business. Those connections can now include Starlink, fiber, and cellular.

CSG can also draw on capabilities available through its carrier and technology partners. Depending on the location and the services available, a design may combine bonded connectivity, traffic prioritization, automatic failover and 5G network slicing, which gives qualifying business their own dedicated "slice" of 5G bandwidth.

The result is a network that never stands alone on an individual protocol and provides revolutionary speeds to a much wider footprint than ever before.

"Most businesses don't want to become network experts. They just need to stay online," said Zeva Knuckles, Chief Marketing Officer of Connected Solutions Group. "Offering Starlink, cellular, and fiber from one team means our customers don't have to choose a network and hope they got it right. We take the guesswork out of it and design around how they actually operate."

Built for places where losing connectivity isn't an option.

The approach can support businesses ranging from a single location to large distributed deployments, including retail locations, branch offices, construction sites, temporary facilities, remote operations, events and mobile environments.

A construction site could use cellular and Starlink connectivity without relying on permanent wired infrastructure. A retailer could build redundancy into locations where an outage can stop transactions. A temporary or remote operation could deploy connectivity without waiting for traditional service to reach the site.

And CSG can handle what happens beyond the network design.

Businesses can choose to have CSG manage site and connectivity assessments, hardware, professional installation, mounting, cabling, grounding, surge protection, network configuration, ongoing support and redeployment when a site moves.

CSG field services cover 48 states, and multi-site deployments can be scheduled in waves with dedicated project management. Solutions can be deployed at fixed buildings as well as on vehicles, trailers, vessels, temporary sites and portable command environments.

Northwest Steel Erection, a structural steel and precast erection contractor serving Iowa, Nebraska and surrounding states since 1972, is one of the businesses that relies on CSG to support connectivity across its operations.

"A lot of tech is being sold with lackluster support behind it. That's why I look to CSG," said Derek Sedrel, Project Coordinator at Northwest Steel Erection. "Their support staff is wonderful, and they actually follow up."

To learn more or request a connectivity assessment, visit connectedsolutionsgroup.com.



About Connected Solutions Group

Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG) is a nationwide provider of wireless hardware, network solutions, and deployment services for businesses operating in fixed, mobile, temporary, and remote environments. CSG is a Verizon Platinum Elite Partner and Authorized Starlink Reseller. Headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia, CSG has supported more than 150,000 businesses nationwide. Learn more at connectedsolutionsgroup.com.

Media Contact

Zeva Knuckles

Chief Marketing Officer

Connected Solutions Group, LLC

zknuckles@thisiscsg.com | 800.613.2218

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SOURCE: Connected Solutions Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/connected-solutions-group-named-authorized-starlink-reseller-bri-1245381