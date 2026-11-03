ATWEC Technologies, Inc. Reports July 2026 Revenue of $5.95 Million, Up 50% Year-over-Year

July Revenue Climbs Nearly $2.0 Million Over July 2025; First Month of Q3 Alone Delivers Nearly 60% of the Company's $10 Million Third Quarter Projection

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:ATWT) ("ATWEC" or the "Company"), the parent company of Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd. ("Park-Aid"), today announced revenue results for the month ended July 31, 2026, reporting total revenue of $5,945,469, an increase of $1,981,347, or 50.0%, compared to $3,964,122 for the month ended July 31, 2025.

July is the first month of the Company's third quarter, and its results place the Company well ahead of pace to exceed its previously announced projection of more than $10 million in third quarter revenue. With July revenue alone representing approximately 59.5% of that projection, the Company needs approximately $4.05 million in combined August and September revenue to reach $10 million for the quarter.

July 2026 Highlights

July 2026 revenue of $5.95 million , up 50.0% from $3.96 million in July 2025.

, up 50.0% from $3.96 million in July 2025. Year-over-year increase of $1,981,347 - nearly $2.0 million in additional monthly revenue.

- nearly $2.0 million in additional monthly revenue. Approximately 59.5% of the Company's $10 million Q3 revenue projection achieved in the first month of the quarter.

achieved in the first month of the quarter. On pace to beat the Company's prior Q3 revenue estimate, entering August and September with a strong project backlog.

Monthly Revenue Comparison (Unaudited)

Period 2026 2025 $ Change % Change Month ended July 31 $5,945,469 $3,964,122 +$1,981,347 +50.0%

Strong Start to the Peak Season

The Company's July performance was driven by strong execution across its asphalt paving, concrete, civil infrastructure and road maintenance operations as the Western Canadian construction season reached its peak. The 50.0% year-over-year increase gives the Company a strong start to its third quarter.

"July was an outstanding month for our company. We grew revenue 50% over July of last year, adding nearly $2 million to the top line in a single month. With almost 60% of our $10 million third quarter projection already delivered in the first month of the quarter, we are on pace to beat our prior revenue estimate for the quarter. Our crews are executing at a high level, our backlog remains strong, and our public-sector, commercial and industrial clients continue to rely on us. We look forward to building on this momentum through August and September and reporting our full third quarter results to shareholders."

- Jeff Eales, Chief Executive Officer, ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:ATWT), through its wholly owned subsidiary Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd., is a diversified infrastructure and construction services company operating in Western Canada. The Company provides asphalt paving, concrete construction, earthworks, underground utilities, civil infrastructure, land development, road maintenance, milling and traffic-management services to public-sector, commercial, industrial and residential clients. The Company is currently undertaking a corporate rebranding to better reflect its expanded operations and long-term growth strategy. For more information, please visit www.park-aid.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws, including statements regarding projected third quarter revenue, the Company's pace relative to its revenue projections, business momentum, project backlog, and business outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to project timing and execution, seasonality, weather, customer billing and collection, market and economic conditions, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings. Monthly results are not necessarily indicative of results for any full quarter or year. The revenue figures in this press release are unaudited and subject to adjustment upon completion of the Company's financial statement review. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Request for Corporate Investor Relations Information: Ir@park-aid.com

SOURCE: ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/atwec-technologies-inc.-otcid-atwt-reports-july-2026-revenue-of-5.95-mi-1245654