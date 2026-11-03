Nutshell released a major update to its mobile CRM app, featuring a refreshed design, improved search, editable record pages, faster AI-assisted workflows, and enhanced reporting so teams save time and keep deals moving from anywhere.

Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Nutshell, the CRM and marketing automation platform that helps sales and marketing teams save time and close deals faster, has announced a significant update to its mobile app for iOS and Android.

Image caption: Nutshell releases major update to its mobile app, available now on Android and iOS. Image source: DesignRush.



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The release introduces a refreshed design, new workflows, and performance improvements designed to reduce busywork, boost accuracy, and keep pipelines moving on the go.

What teams can do with the updated Nutshell mobile app:

Add new leads, people, and companies in seconds

Get caught up fast with complete timelines, email and activity viewing, and quick edits

Call or email a contact in just a few clicks and log follow-ups instantly

Update lead status, products, tags, and custom fields in the moment

Access saved reports, filter reports, and share any report on the move

Highlights of what's new:

Refreshed design and navigation, including a new home screen with Activities, Tasks, and Timeline

Updated Company, People, and Lead pages with streamlined editing capabilities

An improved search function and recently viewed screen

Enhanced lead creation flow and improved AI voice capture for activity logging

Quotes, invoices, and other sales documents are now viewable from your phone

Reactions and @mentions on timelines, plus quick Log, Note, Email, and Call actions

Improved map view and optional dark mode

Enhanced reporting on mobile with access to New leads, Forecast, Sales, Losses, and Activity, plus on-the-fly filtering and easy sharing as images or PDFs

"This release is about turning time into results. We focused on the moments that slow teams down and rebuilt them so people can capture details faster, find the right record instantly, and keep every deal moving wherever they work," said Allyssa Kelley-Brown, President at Nutshell.

The updated Nutshell mobile app is available now in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. This is an update to the existing app, and current app users can update to access the new experience.

For more information or to start a free trial, contact the Nutshell team at https://www.nutshell.com/contact or sign up at https://app.nutshell.com/signup.

About Nutshell: Nutshell is a CRM and marketing automation platform that saves time and accelerates deal closures, built for sales and marketing teams who want to maximize efficiency and revenue. Unlike complex, fragmented tools, Nutshell combines intuitive sales management, automated workflows, and actionable insights in one platform so teams spend less time on busywork and more time moving deals forward. Learn more at https://www.nutshell.com.

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