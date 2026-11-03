Survey participants want ownership, control, and a share of earnings from digital twins built using their data, findings show

The majority of online survey participants are uncomfortable with the idea of an AI-generated digital twin being created from their data, according to a new study from Prolific. As the research industry increasingly explores these AI tools that enable faster and cheaper data collection, these findings point to an important but often overlooked factor: the attitudes of the participants, who stand to lose income, influence and standing if human survey research is left behind.

The team surveyed 3,046 Prolific participants across 15 countries about their knowledge and attitudes toward synthetic data and digital twins. Nearly three in four (74%) participants expressed discomfort with the idea of an AI-generated digital twin being created from their personal data, the study revealed. 72% said they expected synthetic data to reduce the number of studies available to human participants, while 81% said they would feel less valued if digital twins became commonplace. Participants also expressed doubts about whether AI could accurately represent their views, with 93% agreeing that research needs real people to be trustworthy.

"Most of the evidence says synthetic data hasn't reached the accuracy being claimed for it, and the only reliable way to find out what people think is still to ask them," said Andrew Gordon, PhD, Head of Research Sciences at Prolific. "Real human respondents are the foundation of this entire industry, and their perspective should count whenever we discuss methods that could materially affect their participation. This study gives them a voice."

Despite these concerns, the research suggests participants are not opposed to digital twins outright. 51% would consider allowing a digital twin under the right conditions, with consent, trust, and control over the data produced by these agents emerging as key factors. 84% considered the ability to review and correct their digital twin essential or very important, while 78% wanted a say in decisions about how it is used. Participant ownership and compensation were also central concerns, with 82% believing they should own their digital twin either independently or jointly with the organisation that created it, and 74% believing they should receive at least half of any revenue it generates. Payment amount and structure were the strongest drivers when participants were asked to choose between conditions, mimicking real-world conditions in which they may not have all conditions available.

"Researchers can only trust their findings if participants trust the platform they're taking part through," said Frankie Bryant, Vice President, Prolific for Research. "That's why Prolific is built on centering the experience of the verified, real human participants that make research possible. As synthetic data and digital twins develop, our commitment to that doesn't change."

The findings suggest that while participants are not opposed to the use of AI in data collection, they want a meaningful role in shaping how technologies built from their data are developed and used. As the research industry continues to explore synthetic data, the challenge will extend beyond proving its accuracy to building trust, protecting participant rights, and ensuring that the people behind the data remain central to the future of research.

About Prolific

Prolific connects researchers, AI developers and product teams with real people who take part in studies online. It's built for collecting high-quality, human data quickly and reliably, from training AI models to running behavioral research. Every participant is vetted, active and fairly paid, so you get trustworthy results without the usual noise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103828659/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

press@prolific.com