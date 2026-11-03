COHO launches Atrium next-generation property management software

WARWICK, England, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the UK's leading shared living property management software, COHO has 'opened up' its operating system with the launch of COHO Atrium, enabling landlords and letting agents to connect, build and shape technology around their business.

Users can now bring more of their day-to-day operations into one place, while having the freedom and flexibility to innovate and add the tools that meet their business needs. Through Atrium, they can connect the AI tools they already use to their live COHO data, switch on ready-made apps from the Atrium Store, or build their own private apps with no developer or technical skills needed. Everything is hosted within COHO, so there's no additional system, server or login to set up.

Vann Vogstad, Founder and CEO of COHO, said: "With Atrium, COHO is now the first third-generation property management software. It's built on £4.5m of investment in the COHO platform as we've grown the business over the years to become the biggest thing we have ever launched and, we believe, the most advanced platform of its kind.

"For years, if software didn't quite do something the way a business needed it to, it often meant another subscription, spreadsheet or asking the provider to build a new feature. This left information and processes spread across different places. With COHO, customers can now manage more of their business from one place while tailoring the system to their specific needs."

For example, a larger HMO operator could build a tool for a weekly task, a landlord could pull up a financial report in seconds without a spreadsheet while an agent could create an app to track and flag when properties need to be registered.

One letting agent, Tom Holliday from TWH Homes in North Yorkshire, uses Atrium to turn three months of activity recorded in COHO into a ready-to-use landlord report.

Holliday said: "It saved me having to go through everything manually. In minutes, I had a clear report showing the landlord everything we'd been doing behind the scenes to manage their property."

Every COHO customer can connect their AI tools through Atrium for free, with a monthly usage allowance. Businesses can choose to add apps from the Atrium App Store, or build and host private apps.

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