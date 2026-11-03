A digital agency built the app with consultant Dustin Wiseman to give farmers and land managers planting, fertility, and herbicide guidance

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Doodle N Dash, a creative and digital agency, has developed LandWise, an agricultural technology platform that brings practical guidance to farmers, landowners, and land managers. The agency took it from concept to a fully functioning mobile application, now available on the App Store and Google Play.





LandWise home screen with row crop and food plot guidance.

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Doodle N Dash worked with LandWise founder Dustin Wiseman, an agricultural consultant, on the proprietary engines that power the app. The app reflects Wiseman's more than 20 years of experience advising farmers, landowners, and wildlife managers across multiple regions of the United States.

"Our team took Dustin's expertise and put the database and decision rules behind the screen, so the app presents guidance in plain terms," said Ahmad Sohail, founder and CEO of Doodle N Dash.

LandWise helps food plotters work through some of the fundamental questions involved in establishing and managing a successful plot, from what to plant to how much seed to use. The app also covers:

Row crop questions about a crop and field, to set a starting point for each decision.

Planting choices shaped by timing, species, geography, conditions, and intended use.

Fertility advice that connects to the rest of the management plan.

Herbicide and weed-control guidance alongside planting and fertility information.

Recommendations built from the information the user supplies.

"The ambition is not to replace the knowledge, judgment, and experience involved in managing land. Instead, the platform is designed to make practical agricultural knowledge easier for more people to access and apply," said Wiseman.

Building that knowledge takes years, and not every landowner can afford a consultant, whose visit covers only a limited stretch of time. The landowner is on the ground the rest of the year, making decisions as new questions come up.





LandWise preview from its Google Play listing.

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Wiseman hopes the ag-tech platform shortens the search for answers and gives users more time to make thoughtful decisions for their crops, wildlife, and land.

For more information about Doodle N Dash, visit https://doodlendash.com/.

About Doodle N Dash

Doodle N Dash operates out of Chicago, building websites, mobile apps, and brand identity work for clients. A discovery call comes first, before any design work starts, so the agency understands what a client actually needs. From there, the work moves into strategy, then design, with revisions built into the process along the way.

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