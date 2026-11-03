Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed NRT (Nireafty) at 08:00am on Nov 2, 2026 (UTC).

NRT (Nireafty) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/nrt_usdt.

About NRT (Nireafty)

Traditional art meets blockchain and AI: Nireafty turns digital creations into NFTs effortlessly. No complicated tools needed - one-click minting gives users permanent ownership.

Why NRT (Nireafty)

NRT (Nireafty) is worth watching for its innovative approach to combining artificial intelligence, NFTs, and blockchain technology. By enabling creators to generate, tokenize, and potentially monetize digital artwork, the project aims to make digital asset ownership and creative opportunities more accessible. As AI-generated content continues to evolve, Nireafty seeks to position itself at the intersection of digital creativity and Web3, offering potential opportunities for artists, collectors, and blockchain enthusiasts.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Nireafty

Nireafty Token Symbol: NRT

Learn More About NRT (Nireafty)

Website: https://nireafty.art/

X: https://x.com/Nireafty

Whitepaper: https://nireafty.gitbook.io/nireafty

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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