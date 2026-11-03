Modaxo Welcomes Fiscaltech

Acquisition strengthens Modaxo's traffic management offerings, and extends its reach in Brazil and South America

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Modaxo Group ("Modaxo"), a global technology organization focused on moving the world's people, announced its acquisition of the Fiscaltech business ("Fiscaltech"), a Brazil-based provider of intelligent mobility systems for traffic control and monitoring, tolling, and weigh-in-motion.

Fiscaltech has been at the forefront of intelligent transportation systems in Brazil for 30 years. It has developed a suite of innovative solutions including (i) Fiscal Control, for safe and efficient traffic management, (ii) Fiscal Free Flow 100% for automatic toll collection, and (iii) HSWIM Fiscal for precision weigh-in-motion. Fiscaltech's systems help manage over 4,000 lanes of traffic across 25 Brazilian states, enabling public agencies and private companies to build safer, more connected, and more sustainable roads.

Rod Jones, Modaxo's Head of Americas, Australia, and New Zealand, said, "Fiscaltech is a market leader, with an impressive portfolio of certified, cutting-edge solutions built over three decades. This acquisition broadens Modaxo's offer in traffic management and gives us a strong platform to grow our reach across Brazil and South America. We're proud to welcome Fiscaltech's people, products, and customers into the Modaxo family."

Fernando Varella, who continues to lead Fiscaltech as CEO, said, "Joining Modaxo is an exciting new chapter for Fiscaltech. We admire Modaxo's commitment to long-term investment in the businesses it acquires, and we're looking forward to the opportunities this partnership brings for our team, our customers and our ongoing innovation."

Fiscaltech will continue to operate under its own brand, led by Varella. More than 250 employees will join the Modaxo family as part of the transaction.

About Modaxo

Modaxo is a global technology organization that is passionate about moving the world's people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses is committed to deliver software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.

About Fiscaltech

Fiscaltech is a Brazilian technology company specialized in ITS, road safety and infrastructure management for cities and highways. It has been developing and integrating technologies for traffic enforcement, traffic monitoring, weight-in-motion, and other applications focused on operational efficiency and life preservation for over 30 years. With headquarters in Curitiba (PR) and country-wide presence, the company combines technical expertise, innovation and market experience to support Public Authorities, Concessionaires and Operators in the construction of roads and highways that are safer, more efficient and connected.

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