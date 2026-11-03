

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $526 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $476 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $574 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $21.744 billion from $21.148 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $526 Mln. vs. $476 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.09 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $21.744 Bln vs. $21.148 Bln last year.



fiscal year 2027 guidance; adjusted EPS growth guidance of 9%-11%, full year sales growth is now expected to be at the lower end of 6%-7%.



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