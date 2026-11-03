Swedish Hockey TV game video and a 1026 Hockey Academy partnership bring instant shift video and data-driven player development to Swedish youth hockey

HELIOS Hockey, the performance tracking platform used by players, parents and coaches across North America, today announced its expansion into Sweden with licensed game video from Swedish Hockey TV, the national youth and junior streaming service operated by Sportway and owned by the Swedish Ice Hockey Association. The expansion is backed by new investment from seven Swedish hockey greats, and 1026 Hockey Academy joins as a local partner for player development.

HELIOS pairs an AI wearable sensor with a mobile app. Players get instant shift video alongside individualized feedback on their skating, mechanics, load, and effort for every practice and game. Swedish families can now join through a 12-month HELIOS membership at SEK 3,600, available at helioshockey.com/sv-se/.

Every shift, straight to the phone

Through a content licensing agreement, HELIOS members get Automatic Shift Video from games filmed by Swedish Hockey TV's cameras. After the final buzzer, each player's shifts are pulled from the full-game stream, synced with their HELIOS data, and sent straight to their phone. No one has to film, clip or upload anything.

Swedish Hockey TV has streamed youth and junior hockey since 2012. In the 2024/25 season it reached 2.5 million unique viewers, and its automated, AI-driven cameras are installed in more than 300 Swedish arenas.

Five Stanley Cups behind HELIOS

Henrik Zetterberg is a Triple Gold Club member, 2008 Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, and longtime Detroit Red Wings captain.

is a Triple Gold Club member, 2008 Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, and longtime Detroit Red Wings captain. Niklas Kronwall played 15 NHL seasons with Detroit and is a Stanley Cup champion, Triple Gold Club member and Swedish Hockey Hall of Famer.

played 15 NHL seasons with Detroit and is a Stanley Cup champion, Triple Gold Club member and Swedish Hockey Hall of Famer. Nicklas Bäckström recorded 1,033 NHL points and won the 2018 Stanley Cup with Washington. He now plays for Brynäs.

recorded 1,033 NHL points and won the 2018 Stanley Cup with Washington. He now plays for Brynäs. Carl Hagelin won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.

won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017. Gustav Nyquist has played more than 900 NHL games for six teams, starting in Detroit.

has played more than 900 NHL games for six teams, starting in Detroit. Tobias Enström played 719 NHL games for the Thrashers and Jets and won a Swedish championship with MoDo in 2007.

played 719 NHL games for the Thrashers and Jets and won a Swedish championship with MoDo in 2007. Oscar Klefbom played 378 NHL games for Edmonton and won gold at the 2012 World Juniors.

Development on the ground with 1026 Hockey Academy

1026 Hockey Academy will act as a local HELIOS partner for sales, marketing and customer success, and will offer HELIOS game analysis to every athlete in its programs. The academy is led by CEO Robin Nyquist Alvarez, a Malmö native who played professionally from 2007 to 2024 for clubs including Malmö Redhawks and Frölunda HC.

Growing the Game

"Sweden was a natural fit for HELIOS," said Bill Near, CEO Founder of HELIOS. "Swedish hockey is forward-thinking, data-driven and deeply committed to player development. Our access to Swedish Hockey TV's game video sets a new global standard."

"Swedish players have always been known for their skill and hockey sense. With HELIOS, our players and coaches can finally measure what we see on the ice. At 1026, the platform is a perfect fit for our academy, as it also allows us to access video clips of our players during games and practices directly in the app. This gives us even greater opportunities to provide individual feedback and help each player develop," said Robin Nyquist Alvarez, CEO of 1026 Hockey Academy.

Availability

The membership includes the HELIOS Core AI sensor, charging and mounting accessories, and full app access, available now at helioshockey.com/sv-se/.

About HELIOS Hockey

HELIOS is an AI-powered platform featuring a wearable and mobile app that helps individuals and teams measure performance, effort, and development. By combining skating analytics with Automatic Shift Video, HELIOS transforms full-game footage into personalized, data-synced video, empowering athletes and coaches with faster, clearer insights. Learn more at helioshockey.com.

About 1026 Hockey Academy

1026 Hockey Academy is a Swedish player development academy running an academy program and hockey camps, and supporting clubs and individual players on and off the ice. Learn more at 1026hockeyacademy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261102798617/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

HELIOS

Michael Lombardi, Marketing Director

+1 609-923-3223

michael@heliossports.ai