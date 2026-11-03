Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), a global leader in engineering, program management, and advanced energy technologies, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Kyoto Fusioneering (KF), a world-leading developer of engineering systems and technologies essential to commercial fusion power plants. The agreement establishes a strategic framework for international cooperation across the United Kingdom, Japan and the United States, strengthening both organizations' roles in advancing fusion energy commercialization.

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Front L-R: Colin Baus, Head of Kyoto Fusioneering UK, signs the agreement with Loren Jones, Amentum Senior Vice President, watched by (Back, L-R): Bibake Uppal, Head of Kyoto Fusioneering America; Yuhei Nozoe, Kyoto Fusioneering Group-CMO; Kiyoshi Seko, Kyoto Fusioneering President and COO; Mark Whitney, President of Amentum Energy Environment; Andy Ballard, Amentum Japan Engineering Lead; and Yusuke Odate, Amentum Japan Deputy Managing Director.

Under this agreement, Amentum and Kyoto Fusioneering intend to pursue joint opportunities across major public and private fusion programs, integrating Amentum's established, technology-agnostic fusion engineering capability and expertise in systems engineering, plant integration, nuclear safety, digital engineering and program delivery with KF's confinement-agnostic fuel cycle, breeding blanket and plasma heating systems and its experience integrating them into fusion plant designs. Together, Amentum and Kyoto Fusioneering will explore opportunities to combine fusion engineering and expertise with advanced digital and AI-driven engineering and program delivery tools. This has the potential to optimize design cycles, improve predictive performance and accelerate the transition from experimental systems towards commercially viable fusion plants.

"The Amentum and Kyoto Fusioneering partnership comes at a pivotal moment for the global fusion energy sector," said Mark Whitney, president of Amentum's Energy and Environment business. "By combining Amentum's capabilities with Kyoto Fusioneering's advanced fusion technologies, we can help address the engineering and delivery challenges required to move fusion from experimental systems towards commercially viable power plants. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to accelerating the delivery of clean, secure and scalable fusion energy."

"Building a fusion power plant will depend on collaborations like this one," said Kiyoshi Seko, president and COO of Kyoto Fusioneering. "Amentum brings nuclear engineering and program delivery experience at the scale fusion programs will need as they move toward construction. We look forward to working with the Amentum team to combine that experience with our fuel cycle, breeding blanket and plasma heating systems on programs in the United Kingdom, Japan and the United States."

Japan's national fusion strategy and its growing investment in support of private-sector demonstration projects create significant new opportunities for this collaboration. Founded in 2019, Kyoto Fusioneering has quickly become one of the world's leading private fusion engineering enterprises. Combining KF's technology and position in the Japanese fusion market with Amentum's international fusion engineering and program delivery capabilities creates a strong platform to pursue opportunities in Japan and other major fusion markets.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success.Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have approximately 50,000 employees in more than 70 countries across all seven continents.

Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

About Kyoto Fusioneering

Kyoto Fusioneering (KF) is a confinement-agnostic fusion technology developer and system integrator serving public and private fusion programs worldwide. Founded in 2019 as a Kyoto University spinout, KF designs and supplies fuel cycle, breeding blanket and thermal cycle, and plasma heating (gyrotron) systems, and develops the UNITY program of fusion test facilities. KF is based in Tokyo and Kyoto, Japan, with subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany and a joint venture with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Canada.

Visit kyotofusioneering.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates by reference statements by Amentum Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "target," "endeavor," "seek," "predict," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated work and revenue under the awarded contract, and the Company's objectives, expectations and intentions, applicable legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, among others: the occurrence of an accident or safety incident; the ability of the Company to control costs, meet performance requirements or contractual schedules; and other factors set forth under Item 1A, Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2024, which can be found at the SEC's website at sec.gov or the Investor Relations portion of our website at amentum.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Rob Roxburgh

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