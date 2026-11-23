Annual Revenues of $13.8 billion

Annual Net Income of $338 million; Annual Adjusted EBITDA of $1,132 million

Annual Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.38; Annual Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $2.51

Annual Operating Cash Flow of $627 million; Annual Free Cash Flow of $583 million

Backlog of $48.3 billion; Book-to-Bill 1.0x Fourth Quarter, 1.1x Full Year

Reduced Net Debt to $3.1 billion and Net Leverage to 2.7x

Board Authorizes First-Ever $500 million Share Repurchase Program

Amentum Holdings, Inc. ("Amentum" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMTM), a leading advanced engineering and technology company, today announced results for the year ended October 2, 2026 and issued guidance for fiscal year 2027.

"Amentum closed fiscal year 2026 with strong execution, delivering 50 basis points of margin expansion, increasing earnings per share and free cash flow by 13%, securing $17 billion in contract awards, and completing all major integration milestones," said Amentum Chief Executive Officer John Heller. "As we enter fiscal year 2027, we remain focused on accelerating organic growth, driving operational excellence across the enterprise, and aligning the business with long-term demand trends. Combined with a disciplined capital allocation strategy, including our newly authorized $500 million share repurchase program, these priorities support our continued focus on creating long-term shareholder value."

Summary Operating Results Three Months Ended Year Ended (in millions, except per share data) October 2,

2026 October 3,

2025 %

Change October 2,

2026 October 3,

2025 %

Change GAAP Measures: Revenues $3,620 $3,925 (8%) $13,825 $14,393 (4%) Operating income $187 $135 39% $648 $480 35% Net income $174 $40 335% $338 $66 412% Diluted earnings per share $0.71 $0.16 344% $1.38 $0.27 411% Non-GAAP Measures1 Adjusted EBITDA1 $304 $300 1% $1,132 $1,104 3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 8.4% 7.7% +70 bps 8.2% 7.7% +50 bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)1 $0.71 $0.63 13% $2.51 $2.22 13% Free Cash Flow1 $370 $261 42% $583 $516 13% 1 Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide another measure of Amentum's results of operations and financial condition, including its ability to comply with financial covenants. See Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for more information and a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

GAAP Results

Fourth quarter revenues decreased 8% year-over-year driven by a 9% impact from an extra week in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, partially offset by the ramp-up of new contract awards. For the year, revenues decreased by 4% driven by a 5% impact that includes an extra week in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, the transition of certain contracts from consolidated to unconsolidated joint ventures, and fiscal year 2025 divestitures as well as impacts from the government shutdown; partially offset by the ramp-up of new contract awards and growth on existing programs. Fourth quarter and full year operating income increased as a result of strong operational performance and decreased intangible amortization expense. Net income and diluted earnings per share improved year-over-year, supported by higher operating income and lower interest expense.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% for the fourth quarter and 3% for the full year driven by continued progress on our margin expansion initiatives including a favorable mix shift and strong operational performance. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share increased primarily as a result of the strong operational performance and lower interest expense.

Non-GAAP Segment Results

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in millions) October 2,

2026 October 3,

2025 %

Change October 2,

2026 October 3,

2025 %

Change Revenues Digital Solutions $1,473 $1,496 (2)% $5,735 $5,543 3% Global Engineering Solutions 2,147 2,429 (12%) 8,090 8,850 (9%) Total Revenues $3,620 $3,925 (8%) $13,825 $14,393 (4%) Adjusted EBITDA1 Digital Solutions $117 $116 1% $441 $437 1% Global Engineering Solutions 187 184 2% 691 667 4% Total Adjusted EBITDA $304 $300 1% $1,132 $1,104 3% 1 Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide another measure of Amentum's results of operations and financial condition, including its ability to comply with financial covenants. See Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for more information and a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

Digital Solutions revenues decreased 2% in the fourth quarter driven by a 10% impact from an extra week in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, partially offset by the ramp-up of new contract awards in critical digital infrastructure and space systems and technologies. For the year, revenues increased 3% driven by the ramp-up of new contract awards and growth on existing programs; partially offset by a 4% impact that includes an extra week in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and the fiscal year 2025 divestiture of Rapid Solutions. Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% for the fourth quarter and full year as a result of strong program performance and the increased revenue volume, respectively.

Global Engineering Solutions revenues decreased 12% in the fourth quarter driven by a 8% impact from an extra week in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 as well as the expected ramp-down of historical programs. For the year, revenues decreased by 9% driven by a 5% impact that includes an extra week in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, the transition of certain contracts from consolidated to unconsolidated joint ventures, and a fiscal year 2025 divestiture as well as the expected ramp-down of other historical programs. Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% in the fourth quarter and 4% in the full year as a result of continued progress on our margin expansion initiatives, favorable contract mix, and strong program performance.

Cash Flow Summary

In the fourth quarter, Amentum generated $392 million of net cash from operating activities and used $24 million and $303 million in investing and financing activities, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was driven by strong cash earnings, disciplined working capital management, and reflects one less pay cycle compared to the prior year quarter. Net cash used in investing activities included $22 million in capital expenditures. Net cash used in financing activities consisted primarily of $287 million in voluntary principal payment on the Term Loan B. As of October 2, 2026, Amentum had $521 million in cash and cash equivalents and $3,574 million of gross debt. With net leverage reduced to 2.7x, Amentum has strengthened its financial position, providing greater flexibility for disciplined and opportunistic deployment.

Share Repurchase Authorization

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of the Company's common stock. The share repurchase program provides additional flexibility to deploy capital as part of the Company's disciplined capital allocation strategy.

Backlog and Contract Awards

As of October 2, 2026, the Company had total backlog of $48.3 billion, which includes an approximately $1.5 billion de-booking related to contract changes at NASA, compared with $47.1 billion as of October 3, 2025, an increase of 2.4% driven by $15.0 billion in net bookings and 1.1x book-to-bill. Funded backlog as of October 2, 2026 was $6.0 billion, compared with $5.6 billion as of October 3, 2025, an increase of 8.0%.

Notable Highlights

NGA Integrated Campus Support (NICS) - The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) awarded Amentum an $800 million ten-year contract to deliver technology-enabled solutions that maximize the performance of critical facilities and systems at NGA Washington. The award builds on Amentum's successful track record of supporting critical infrastructure for national security missions at NGA and across the U.S. government and its allies across the globe.

- The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) awarded Amentum an $800 million ten-year contract to deliver technology-enabled solutions that maximize the performance of critical facilities and systems at NGA Washington. The award builds on Amentum's successful track record of supporting critical infrastructure for national security missions at NGA and across the U.S. government and its allies across the globe. Navy Integrated Training Environment (NITE) 2 The U.S. Navy awarded Amentum a new $700 million five-year contract to provide comprehensive operations and engineering solutions for the Navy's live, virtual, and constructive integrated environment. Under this contract, Amentum will use secure AI and data analytics to enhance maintenance and operations, improve system readiness, and modernize systems for complex training scenarios.

The U.S. Navy awarded Amentum a new $700 million five-year contract to provide comprehensive operations and engineering solutions for the Navy's live, virtual, and constructive integrated environment. Under this contract, Amentum will use secure AI and data analytics to enhance maintenance and operations, improve system readiness, and modernize systems for complex training scenarios. Australia Nuclear Submarine Shipyard Program - The Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) selected an Amentum-led joint venture as its Capability Partner to support the delivery of a nuclear-powered submarine construction yard in South Australia, providing program and construction management. This ten-year program reinforces Amentum's position as a trusted industry partner, leveraging its extensive global nuclear experience in waterfront infrastructure, waste management, and regulatory in support of supporting global nuclear capabilities.

- The Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) selected an Amentum-led joint venture as its Capability Partner to support the delivery of a nuclear-powered submarine construction yard in South Australia, providing program and construction management. This ten-year program reinforces Amentum's position as a trusted industry partner, leveraging its extensive global nuclear experience in waterfront infrastructure, waste management, and regulatory in support of supporting global nuclear capabilities. U.S. Army Germany Site Operations - The U.S. Army awarded Amentum a new $375 million single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a six-year ordering period to strengthen U.S. Army mission readiness across 21 installations in Germany. Through this award, Amentum will leverage its global expertise and advanced digital solutions to enhance operational efficiency, modernize installation support, and enable mission-critical operations.

- The U.S. Army awarded Amentum a new $375 million single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a six-year ordering period to strengthen U.S. Army mission readiness across 21 installations in Germany. Through this award, Amentum will leverage its global expertise and advanced digital solutions to enhance operational efficiency, modernize installation support, and enable mission-critical operations. U.K. Nuclear Infrastructure Remediation Solutions - The United Kingdom nuclear site operator Sellafield Ltd selected an Amentum-led joint venture as a preferred supplier for the nuclear Projects and Asset Care Execution (PACE) program valued up to $2.8 billion over an initial duration of nine years and an optional six-year extension. Amentum will support spent fuel management and retrievals mission through its full lifecycle capabilities, including engineering and design, installation, plant modification, project management and ongoing asset care. Formal award of the framework agreement will follow when final contractual arrangements are concluded.

- The United Kingdom nuclear site operator Sellafield Ltd selected an Amentum-led joint venture as a preferred supplier for the nuclear Projects and Asset Care Execution (PACE) program valued up to $2.8 billion over an initial duration of nine years and an optional six-year extension. Amentum will support spent fuel management and retrievals mission through its full lifecycle capabilities, including engineering and design, installation, plant modification, project management and ongoing asset care. Formal award of the framework agreement will follow when final contractual arrangements are concluded. Navy Counter-Unmanned Systems (C-UxS) The U.S. Navy awarded Amentum a $145 million single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a five-year ordering period to support the U.S. Navy's modernization of advanced counter-unmanned systems through research, development, testing, and integration of next-generation technologies to enhance operational capabilities.

The U.S. Navy awarded Amentum a $145 million single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a five-year ordering period to support the U.S. Navy's modernization of advanced counter-unmanned systems through research, development, testing, and integration of next-generation technologies to enhance operational capabilities. Classified Intelligence Awards - Amentum was awarded over $350 million in intelligence contracts, including an award supporting enterprise IT and operational objectives to deliver systems engineering, network and infrastructure support, cybersecurity, and platform integration.

Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance

Amentum initiates the following fiscal year 2027 guidance which represents our views as of November 23, 2026:

(in millions, except per share data) Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance Revenues $13,800 $14,050 Adjusted EBITDA1 $1,135 $1,175 Adjusted Diluted EPS1 $2.50 $2.70 Free Cash Flow1 At least $600 1 Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure see the related explanations included elsewhere in this release. Amentum does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain significant items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the relevant period.

Webcast Information

Amentum will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 2, 2026. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the Amentum website at amentum.com. After the call concludes, a replay of the webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations website.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address the most complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply boundless imagination to challenge convention. Safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to our success.Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have over 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries across all 7 continents.

Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains or incorporates by reference statements that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, could be interpreted to be "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "target," "endeavor," "seek," "predict," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including projections of financial performance; statements of plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statement concerning developments, performance or industry rankings relating to products or services; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; any statements regarding industry and market trends; and any other statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others: changes in U.S. or global economic, financial, business and political conditions, including changes to governmental budgetary priorities and tariffs and the ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East; our ability to comply with the various procurement and other laws and regulations; risks associated with contracts with governmental entities; reviews and audits by the U.S. government and others; changes to our professional reputation and relationship with government agencies; the occurrence of an accident or safety incident; the ability of the Company to control costs, meet performance requirements or contractual schedules, compete effectively or implement its business strategy; the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel, and retain and engage key customers and suppliers; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the 2024 transaction with Jacobs Solutions Inc.; potential liabilities associated with shareholder litigation or other settlements or investigations; evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; and other factors set forth under Item 1A, Risk Factors in the annual report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report"), and from time to time in documents that we file with the SEC. The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the discussions under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release includes the presentation and discussion of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Free Cash Flow, and Net Leverage, which are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures should be considered only as supplements to, and should not be considered in isolation or used as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management of the Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and, where applicable, the reconciliations herein to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, provide useful information to management, investors and other users of the Company's financial information in evaluating operating results and understanding operating trends by adjusting for the effects of items we do not consider to be indicative of the Company's ongoing performance, the inclusion of which can obscure underlying trends. Additionally, management of the Company uses such measures in its evaluation of business performance, particularly when comparing performance to past periods, and believes these measures are useful for investors because they facilitate a comparison of financial results from period to period. The computation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, thus limiting their use for comparability.

Definitions of applicable non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided elsewhere in this release.

In addition to the above non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has included backlog, net bookings, and book-to-bill in this release. Backlog is an operational measure representing the estimated amount of future revenues to be recognized under negotiated contracts, and net bookings represent the change in backlog between reporting periods plus reported revenues for the period. Book-to-bill represents net bookings divided by reported revenues for the same period. We believe these metrics are useful for investors because they are an important measure of business development performance and are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its regular review of operating results.

AMENTUM HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended October 2, 2026 October 3, 2025 October 2, 2026 October 3, 2025 Revenues 3,620 3,925 13,825 14,393 Cost of revenues (3,238 (3,508 (12,412 (12,880 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (131 (176 (492 (616 Amortization of intangibles (94 (121 (376 (479 Equity earnings of non-consolidated subsidiaries 30 15 103 62 Operating income 187 135 648 480 Interest expense and other, net (68 (92 (277 (353 Loss on extinguishment of debt (5 (9 (21 (12 Income before income taxes 114 34 350 115 Provision for income taxes 61 3 (11 (56 Net income including non-controlling interests 175 37 339 59 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1 3 (1 7 Net income attributable to common shareholders 174 40 338 66 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders 0.71 0.16 1.39 0.27 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders 0.71 0.16 1.38 0.27 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 244 243 244 243 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 245 244 245 244

AMENTUM HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share data) October 2, 2026 October 3, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 521 437 Accounts receivable, net 2,487 2,479 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 190 197 Total current assets 3,198 3,113 Property and equipment, net 123 114 Equity method investments 208 196 Goodwill 5,698 5,703 Intangible assets, net 1,579 1,955 Other long-term assets 356 379 Total assets 11,162 11,460 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt 53 42 Accounts payable 1,041 892 Accrued compensation and benefits 645 705 Contract liabilities 137 227 Other current liabilities 334 488 Total current liabilities 2,210 2,354 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,478 3,901 Deferred tax liabilities 207 260 Other long-term liabilities 296 325 Total liabilities 6,191 6,840 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 244,527,479 shares issued and outstanding at October 2, 2026 and 243,464,776 shares issued and outstanding at October 3, 2025. 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 4,959 4,924 Retained deficit (123 (461 Accumulated other comprehensive income 41 40 Total Amentum shareholders' equity 4,879 4,505 Non-controlling interests 92 115 Total shareholders' equity 4,971 4,620 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 11,162 11,460

AMENTUM HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 2, 2026 October 3, 2025 October 2, 2026 October 3, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income including non-controlling interests 175 37 339 59 Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 8 11 33 40 Amortization of intangibles 94 121 376 479 Amortization of deferred loan costs and original issue discount 4 3 11 11 Derivative instruments 2 4 10 Equity earnings of non-consolidated subsidiaries (30 (15 (103 (62 Distributions from equity method investments 27 19 114 76 Deferred income taxes (70 (3 (59 (47 Stock-based compensation 10 6 33 21 Other 12 14 20 17 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Accounts receivable, net (2 (17 (13 (171 Prepaid expenses and other assets 140 6 151 81 Accounts payable, contract liabilities, and other current liabilities 55 82 (143 54 Accrued compensation and benefits 99 37 (61 28 Other long-term liabilities (130 (33 (75 (53 Net cash provided by operating activities 392 270 627 543 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (70 Divestitures, net of cash conveyed 7 2 365 Purchase of property and equipment (22 (9 (44 (27 Contributions to equity method investments (2 (20 (55 (56 Returns of capital from equity method investments 17 23 19 Other (3 2 (3 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (24 (8 (72 228 Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 220 288 2,623 1,146 Payments on revolving credit facilities (220 (288 (2,623 (1,146 Proceeds from borrowing under the term loans 2,991 Repayments of borrowings under the credit agreement (300 (550 (3,425 (750 Payments of debt issuance fees (10 Distributions to non-controlling interests (2 (14 (25 (35 Other (1 5 1 (5 Net cash used in financing activities (303 (559 (468 (790 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3 (4 (3 4 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 62 (301 84 (15 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 459 738 437 452 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 521 437 521 437

AMENTUM HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The presentation and discussion of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow, and Net Leverage are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures should be considered only as supplements to, and should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations herein to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, provide useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance and may provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company. The computation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, thus limiting their use for comparability.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders adjusted for interest expense and other, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and excludes the following discrete items:

Acquisition, transaction, and integration costs Represents acquisition, transaction and integration costs, including severance, retention, and other adjustments related to acquisition and integration activities.

Amortization of intangibles Represents the amortization of intangible assets.

Divestitures Represents divestiture gains and losses.

Loss on extinguishment of debt Represents the write-off of debt discount and debt issuance costs as a result of debt modifications.

Utilization of certain fair market value adjustments assigned in purchase accounting Represents the periodic utilization of the fair market value adjustments assigned to certain equity method investments and non-controlling interests based on the remaining period of performance for the related contract.

Stock-based compensation Represents non-cash compensation expenses recognized for stock-based arrangements.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders excluding the discrete items listed under Adjusted EBITDA and the related tax impacts.

Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Free Cash Flow is defined as GAAP cash flow provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. For fiscal year 2026, Free Cash Flow was $583 million, consisting of $627 million of GAAP cash flow provided by operating activities less $44 million of purchases of property and equipment.

Net Leverage is defined as GAAP total debt (excluding unamortized original issue discount and deferred financing costs) less cash and cash equivalents, divided by last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. For fiscal year 2026, Net Leverage was 2.7x, consisting of $3,574 million of total debt less $521 million of cash and cash equivalents, divided by the last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA of $1,132 million.

AMENTUM HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share data and margin percentages)

The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended October 2, 2026:

For the Three Months Ended October 2, 2026 As

reported Acquisition, transaction and integration costs Amortization

of

intangibles Loss on

extinguishment

of debt Utilization of fair market value adjustments Stock-based compensation Non-GAAP results Revenues 3,620 3,620 Operating income 187 7 94 4 10 302 Non-operating expenses, net (73 5 (68 Income before income taxes 114 7 94 5 4 10 234 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 1 61 (23 (89 (1 (1 (2 (55 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests 175 (16 5 4 3 8 179 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (1 (5 (6 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 174 (16 5 4 (2 8 173 Basic and diluted income per share attributable to common shareholders 0.71 (0.07 0.02 0.02 (0.01 0.04 0.71 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 244 244 244 244 244 244 244 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 245 245 245 245 245 245 245 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 174 (16 5 4 (2 8 173 Net income margin 2 4.8 4.8 Depreciation 8 8 Amortization of intangibles 94 (94 Interest expense and other, net 68 68 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (61 23 89 1 1 2 55 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 283 7 5 (1 10 304 EBITDA margin 7.8 8.4 1 Calculation uses a full year estimated statutory rate on each non-GAAP tax deductible adjustment, unless the nature of the item requires application of specific tax treatment for related impacts. 2 Calculated as net income attributable to common shareholders divided by revenues.

AMENTUM HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share data and margin percentages)

The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the year ended October 2, 2026:

For the Year Ended October 2, 2026 As reported Acquisition, transaction and integration costs Amortization

of

intangibles Divestitures Loss on extinguishment of debt Utilization of fair market value adjustments Stock-based compensation Non-GAAP results Revenues 13,825 13,825 Operating income 648 43 376 18 33 1,118 Non-operating expenses, net (298 (8 21 (285 Income (loss) before income taxes 350 43 376 (8 21 18 33 833 (Provision) benefit for income taxes 1 (11 (31 (143 2 (5 (4 (7 (199 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests 339 12 233 (6 16 14 26 634 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (1 (18 (19 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 338 12 233 (6 16 (4 26 615 Basic income per share attributable to common shareholders 1.39 0.05 0.95 (0.02 0.07 (0.02 0.10 2.52 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 244 244 244 244 244 244 244 244 Diluted income per share attributable to common shareholders 1.38 0.05 0.95 (0.02 0.07 (0.02 0.10 2.51 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 245 245 245 245 245 245 245 245 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 338 12 233 (6 16 (4 26 615 Net income margin 2 2.4 4.4 Depreciation 33 33 Amortization of intangibles 376 (376 Interest expense and other, net 277 8 285 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 11 31 143 (2 5 4 7 199 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1,035 43 21 33 1,132 EBITDA margin 7.5 8.2 1 Calculation uses a full year estimated statutory rate on each non-GAAP tax deductible adjustment, unless the nature of the item requires application of specific tax treatment for related impacts. 2 Calculated as net income attributable to common shareholders divided by revenues.

AMENTUM HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share data and margin percentages)

The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended October 3, 2025:

For the Three Months Ended October 3, 2025 As reported Acquisition, transaction and integration costs Amortization of intangibles Divestitures Loss on extinguishment of debt Utilization of fair market value adjustments Stock-based compensation Non-

GAAP results Revenues 3,925 3,925 Operating income 135 23 121 8 6 293 Non-operating expenses, net (101 5 9 (87 Income before income taxes 34 23 121 5 9 8 6 206 Provision for income taxes 1 3 (5 (32 (8 (3 (3 (48 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests 37 18 89 (3 6 5 6 158 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3 (7 (4 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 40 18 89 (3 6 (2 6 154 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders 0.16 0.08 0.37 (0.01 0.03 (0.02 0.02 0.63 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 243 243 243 243 243 243 243 243 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 244 244 244 244 244 244 244 244 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 40 18 89 (3 6 (2 6 154 Net income margin 2 1.0 3.9 Depreciation 11 11 Amortization of intangibles 121 (121 Interest expense and other, net 92 (5 87 Provision for income taxes (3 5 32 8 3 3 48 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 261 23 9 1 6 300 EBITDA margin 6.6 7.7 1 Calculation uses a full year estimated statutory rate on each non-GAAP tax deductible adjustment, unless the nature of the item requires application of specific tax treatment for related impacts. 2 Calculated as net income attributable to common shareholders divided by revenues.

AMENTUM HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share data and margin percentages)

The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the year ended October 3, 2025:

For the Year Ended October 3, 2025 As reported Acquisition, transaction and integration costs Amortization of intangibles Divestitures Loss on extinguishment of debt Utilization of fair market value adjustments Stock-based compensation Non-GAAP results Revenues 14,393 14,393 Operating income 480 85 479 24 21 1,089 Non-operating expenses, net (365 8 12 (345 Income before income taxes 115 85 479 8 12 24 21 744 Provision for income taxes 1 (56 (20 (73 (16 (3 (6 (3 (177 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests 59 65 406 (8 9 18 18 567 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 7 (32 (25 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 66 65 406 (8 9 (14 18 542 Basic income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders 0.27 0.27 1.67 (0.03 0.04 (0.06 0.07 2.23 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 243 243 243 243 243 243 243 243 Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders 0.27 0.27 1.66 (0.03 0.04 (0.06 0.07 2.22 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 244 244 244 244 244 244 244 244 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 66 65 406 (8 9 (14 18 542 Net income margin 2 0.5 3.8 Depreciation 40 40 Amortization of intangibles 479 (479 Interest expense and other, net 353 (8 345 Provision for income taxes 56 20 73 16 3 6 3 177 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 994 85 12 (8 21 1,104 EBITDA margin 6.9 7.7 1 Calculation uses a full year estimated statutory rate on each non-GAAP tax deductible adjustment, unless the nature of the item requires application of specific tax treatment for related impacts. 2 Calculated as net income attributable to common shareholders divided by revenues.

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