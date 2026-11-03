Independent guide compares competing breeder claims and a limited set of 51 historical flower tests

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Runtz Cake, a hybrid commonly described as a cross of Wedding Cake and White Runtz, has conflicting breeder records across major cannabis databases. The Runtz Cake strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., presents the competing origin claims alongside historical laboratory data reported under the Runtz Cake name.

Leafly lists the original breeder as unknown, while Weedmaps credits Farmer and the Felon in California. Rather than presenting either account as definitively established, the guide keeps both source claims visible.

Conflicting Breeder Records

The disagreement over Runtz Cake's breeder illustrates a broader challenge with cannabis strain documentation: similar strain names can circulate across growers, databases and products without a single verified origin record.

The guide therefore treats the reported Wedding Cake × White Runtz lineage and the competing breeder descriptions as source-attributed information rather than proof of the genetics of every product sold as Runtz Cake.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Runtz Cake Name

The Runtz Cake lab test summary contains a limited historical sample of 51 state laboratory tests, all associated with a single Washington producer.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 20.00%

20.00% Middle 50% of results: 19.00%-21.00%

19.00%-21.00% CBD: all 51 tests reporting CBD found none

Because the dataset contains only 51 tests from one producer, the results should not be treated as a definitive potency profile for the strain.

These are historical, name-matched observations. They are not measurements of a current lot and do not establish the genetics, cannabinoid content or potency of any present Runtz Cake product or seed line.

Limited Data Highlights the Need for Context

The small and concentrated dataset shows why historical cannabis laboratory records require context.

A median calculated from name-matched samples can help describe the records available for a strain label, but it does not demonstrate that every sample carrying that name represents the same genetics or that future products will test within the same range.

The Runtz Cake guide keeps those limitations visible rather than presenting the historical sample as a universal description of the strain.

For readers comparing broader cannabis strain information and product listings in Germany, the weed.de strain finder provides an additional searchable resource for researching strain names and related cannabis products.

Flavor and Effect Descriptions

The guide also brings together flavor and effect descriptions from multiple sources.

These descriptions are based on source and user reports and should not be interpreted as verified characteristics of every Runtz Cake product or as guarantees of an individual consumer's experience.

By placing competing origin accounts, historical laboratory records and source-attributed descriptions together, the guide is intended to make clear what is documented under the Runtz Cake name and where the available evidence remains limited.

The full Runtz Cake strain guide is available at:

https://runtzcake.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://runtzcake.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent strain guide network that provides source-attributed information about cannabis strains. The network consists of 50 numbered cannabis strain stamps, each linking to its own strain guide with sources shown on the pages.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@runtzcake.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: runtzcake.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/runtz-cake-strain-guide-clarifies-origin-mystery-and-historical-1245755