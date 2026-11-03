As AI takes on more responsibility in the workplace, the event challenged incoming MBA students to consider what makes human leadership valuable in a world where AI can provide answers to almost anything

Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Coller School of Management, Tel Aviv University's leading business school, welcomed its incoming Global MBA and DeepTech MBA students with a workshop exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the workplace and the skills needed to lead. Held on October 14, the event, "From Intelligence to Wisdom," brought together academics, entrepreneurs, and investors to examine why human judgment, ethical responsibility, and critical thinking are becoming more important as AI takes on more responsibility in the workplace.

The traditional corporate ladder is getting shorter as AI takes on responsibilities once handled by middle managers. In 2026 alone, more than 190,000 jobs have been cut across the tech sector. While not all layoffs are directly attributable to AI, these changes raise questions about how employees will develop leadership skills as companies increasingly rely on technology to oversee daily operations and guide decision-making.

The Tel Aviv University event examined the risks of relying too heavily on AI. Author and researcher Dr. Micha Goodman explored how AI could weaken critical thinking and emotional intelligence, emphasizing the importance of preserving these skills. Prof. Lior Zalmanson examined how algorithms are taking on managerial responsibilities, which could leave junior employees with fewer opportunities to develop leadership skills. Shay Nulman and Prof. Nava Levit-Binnun explored the importance of self-awareness, attention, and sound judgment, while Aleph co-founder Eden Shochat shared an investor's perspective on making complex decisions when technology cannot provide a clear answer.

The workshop builds on Coller's efforts to prepare students for the changing business landscape. Its DeepTech MBA welcomed its first cohort in January 2026 as Israel's first MBA program designed for students with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, helping them develop the business skills needed to bring their ideas to market. Both MBA programs draw on Israel's startup ecosystem, connecting students with experienced entrepreneurs and business leaders.

"As AI becomes more powerful, it is our responsibility as educators to prepare future leaders who can look beyond what AI is capable of and consider what it should be used for," says Yael Steinhart, Dean of the Coller School of Management. "Technology can help us make better decisions, get many aspects of work done more efficiently, and allow people to become more productive in areas where AI can take over tedious and repetitive tasks. However, we cannot forget about the human behind the computer, and how the ethical and moral intelligence we inherently possess as humans cannot be replaced by an algorithm."

About the Coller School of Management: The School is home to a diverse portfolio of graduate programs, including the internationally recognized Sofaer Global MBA-an intensive, full-time, nine-month English-language MBA centered on entrepreneurship, innovation, consulting, and experiential learning-as well as executive education and specialized programs such as the new Deep-Tech MBA. Located in the heart of Tel Aviv's startup ecosystem, the School offers undergraduate, graduate, executive, and international programs designed to prepare the next generation of business leaders. Coller School of Management has been recognized by Eduniversal with its highest "5 Palmes of Excellence" rating for its strong global influence. Its programs emphasize innovation, venture creation, leadership, and close collaboration with industry, supported by a network of more than 35,000 alumni.

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